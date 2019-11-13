Nektar Therapeutics : to Webcast Presentation at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

Log in
11/13/2019 | 05:31pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics' (Nasdaq: NKTR) senior management is scheduled to present at the upcoming Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

The presentation will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This Webcast will be available for replay until December 12, 2019.

About Nektar
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, autoimmune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-webcast-presentation-at-jefferies-2019-london-healthcare-conference-300957716.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2019
