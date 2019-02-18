Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nektar Therapeutics    NKTR

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

(NKTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Officials Harmed the Company According to Shareholder Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:50pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Nektar Therapeutics. (NasdaqGS: NKTR) have filed a shareholder lawsuit against the company's officers and directors for alleged breaches of their fiduciary duties, unjust enrichment, waste of corporate assets, and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 11, 2017 through the present. Nektar develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company's lead clinical-stage drug is NKTR-214, a modified version of cytokine IL-2

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/nektar-therapeutics-feb-19/

Nektar Accused of Misrepresenting the Viability of its Drug NKTR-214

According to the complaint, Nektar touted to investors that NKTR-214 was a promising new universal cancer treatment drug. Nektar further asserted that it could improve the drug by adding polyethylene glycol molecules to IL-2, a process known as "pegylating," to extend the half-life and reduce side effects. To investors' surprise, on October 1, 2018, a report published by Plainview LLC claimed that NKTR-214 did not live up to Nektar's claims and expectations for the drug's safety and efficacy. The report revealed that Nektar had withheld 69% of response rates on dosed patients in its PIVOT study "in an unprecedented level of data opacity." In addition, the report alleged that pegylation impaired the efficacy of NKTR-214, rendering it "completely useless for treating cancer." On this news, Nektar's stock price fell over 9% over the following two trading sessions to close at $55.33 on October 2, 2018, and continues to decline, closing today at just $41.69.

Nektar Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
01:50pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Officials Harmed the Company Acc..
BU
02/15NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Clinical Data Presented from PIVOT-02 Study of Bempegaldes..
PU
02/06NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal..
AQ
02/05U.S. jury orders Takeda to pay Bayer $155 million over haemophilia drug
RE
01/17STRAP YOURSELF IN : Netflix is about to report
RE
01/11SEATTLE GENETICS : UW team builds protein that avoids IL-2 toxicities, forms Neo..
AQ
01/08NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Shares Up Tuesday as Gilead Collaboration Announced -- Mar..
DJ
01/08NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Event..
AQ
01/04NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 198 M
EBIT 2018 693 M
Net income 2018 684 M
Finance 2018 979 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,75
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,21x
EV / Sales 2019 30,2x
Capitalization 7 216 M
Chart NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
Duration : Period :
Nektar Therapeutics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 78,9 $
Spread / Average Target 89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Howard W. Robin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert B. Chess Chairman
John Nicholson Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gilbert M. Labrucherie Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen K. Doberstein Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS26.83%7 216
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC22.11%28 377
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 803
LONZA GROUP14.80%21 653
INCYTE CORPORATION32.33%17 908
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.26.16%11 477
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.