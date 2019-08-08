|
Nelnet : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) today reported GAAP net income of $24.6 million, or $0.61 per share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with GAAP net income of $49.4 million, or $1.21 per share, for the same period a year ago.
The decrease in GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with the same period in 2018, was due primarily to changes in fair values of derivative instruments used by the company to economically hedge its loan portfolio, but do not qualify for hedge accounting. The company recognized a net loss of $28.2 million, or $0.71 per share, related to changes in fair values of derivative instruments in 2019, compared with a net loss of $3.7 million, or $0.09 per share, in 2018. A decrease in interest rates during the second quarter of 2019 decreased the fair value of the company's derivative instruments.
Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments1, was $52.8 million, or $1.32 per share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $53.2 million, or $1.30 per share, for the same period in 2018.
"We are pleased with the operating results and performance of our core businesses through the first half of 2019 and look forward to continuing our momentum by focusing on providing superior customer experiences, pursuing investment opportunities for diversification and growth, and recruiting and retaining talented team members," said Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet. "The integration of recent acquisitions has gone well and has positioned each company to serve their customers with great service. In addition, ALLO Communications completed major construction in Lincoln ahead of schedule and is experiencing strong demand for its products."
Nelnet operates four primary business segments, earning interest income on loans in its Asset Generation and Management segment and fee-based revenue in its Loan Servicing and Systems; Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing; and Communications segments.
Asset Generation and Management (AGM)
Nelnet's average balance of loans in the second quarter of 2019 was $21.8 billion, compared with $23.0 billion for the same period in 2018. The company's AGM operating segment reported net interest income of $59.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $56.8 million for the same period a year ago. Loan spread increased to 0.96 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared with 0.90 percent for the same period in 2018.
The company maintains an overall risk management strategy that incorporates the use of derivative instruments to reduce the economic effect of interest rate volatility. The company's AGM operating segment recognized income from derivative settlements of $13.0 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared with income of $22.1 million for the same period in 2018. Derivative settlements for each applicable period should be evaluated with the company's net interest income. Net interest income and derivative settlements totaled $72.2 million and $78.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Core loan spread,2 which includes the impact of derivative settlements, decreased to 1.21 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared with 1.29 percent for the same period in 2018.
Provision for loan losses was $9.0 million and $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For federally insured loans, the provision for loan losses was $2.0 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Provision for loan losses for consumer loans increased to $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $1.5 million for the same period in 2018, as a result of consumer loan purchases. The company purchased $114.6 million of consumer loans in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $14.2 million in 2018.
Loan Servicing and Systems
On February 7, 2018, the company acquired Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, Inc. (Great Lakes). The operating results of Great Lakes are included in the company's Loan Servicing and Systems segment from the date of acquisition.
Revenue from the Loan Servicing and Systems segment was $114.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $114.5 million for the same period in 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the company was servicing $469.2 billion in government-owned, Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program, private education, and consumer loans, compared with $470.7 billion of loans serviced by the company as of June 30, 2018.
For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the before-tax operating margin from the Loan Servicing and Systems segment was 17.5 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively. The increase in operating margin was due primarily to efficiencies gained as a result of the completion of certain integration activities related to the Great Lakes acquisition.
Nelnet Servicing, LLC (Nelnet Servicing) and Great Lakes are two companies that have student loan servicing contracts awarded by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Federal Student Aid (the Department) in June 2009 to provide servicing for loans owned by the Department. As of June 30, 2019, Nelnet Servicing was servicing $181.7 billion of student loans for 5.6 million borrowers under its contract, and Great Lakes was servicing $236.5 billion of student loans for 7.3 million borrowers under its contract. The servicing contracts with the Department previously provided for expiration on June 16, 2019. On May 15, 2019, Nelnet Servicing and Great Lakes each received a Modification of Contract from the Department pursuant to which the Department extended the expiration date of the current contracts to December 15, 2019.
The Department has a new federal student loan servicing contract procurement process in progress. On April 1, 2019 and August 1, 2019, the company responded to the transitional information technology platform and business processing outsourcing components, respectively. In addition, the company is part of a team that currently intends to respond to the third component (future state information technology platform), although there is no current published deadline. The company cannot predict the timing, nature, or outcome of these solicitations.
Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing
On November 20, 2018, the company acquired Tuition Management Systems (TMS), a services company that offers tuition payment plans, billing services, payment technology solutions, and refund management to educational institutions. The TMS acquisition added 380 higher education schools and 170 K-12 schools to the company's customer base. The results of TMS' operations are reported in the company's consolidated financial statements from the date of acquisition.
For the second quarter of 2019, revenue from the Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing operating segment was $60.3 million, an increase of $11.6 million, or 24 percent, from the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue was due to the acquisition of TMS; growth in managed tuition payment plans, campus commerce customer transactions, and payments volume; and an increase in the number of customers using the operating segment's education and technology services.
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, before-tax operating margin (income before income taxes divided by net revenue) was 24.8 percent, compared with 19.8 percent for the same period of 2018. The increase in the before tax operating margin was due to operating leverage and cost reductions due to the company's decision in October 2018 to terminate its investment in a proprietary payment processing platform.
Communications
Revenue from ALLO Communications was $15.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $10.3 million for the same period in 2018. The number of households served as of June 30, 2019, was 42,760, an increase of 15,117, or 55 percent, from the number of households served as of June 30, 2018.
During the second quarter of 2019, ALLO announced plans to expand its network to Breckenridge, Colorado, increasing households in current markets and newly announced markets to almost 160,000, of which almost 133,000 are passed by ALLO's existing communications network as of June 30, 2019. ALLO plans to continue to increase market share and revenue in its existing markets and is currently evaluating opportunities to expand to other communities in the Midwest.
ALLO incurred capital expenditures of $15.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019. The company currently anticipates total network expenditures for the remainder of 2019 will be approximately $25 million; however, the amount of capital expenditures could change based on customer demand for ALLO's services.
For the second quarter of 2019, ALLO recognized a net loss of $4.9 million, compared with a net loss of $8.1 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in ALLO's net loss in 2019 as compared to 2018 was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense. ALLO incurred $3.3 million of interest expense to Nelnet, Inc. (parent company) during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. Subsequent to October 1, 2018, ALLO will not report interest expense in its income statement related to amounts contributed to ALLO from Nelnet, Inc. due to a recapitalization of ALLO. The company anticipates this operating segment will be dilutive to consolidated earnings as it continues to build and add customers to its network in Lincoln, Nebraska and other communities, due to large upfront capital expenditures and associated depreciation and upfront customer acquisition costs.
ALLO's management uses earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)3 to eliminate certain non-cash and non-operating items in order to consistently measure performance from period to period. For the second quarter of 2019, ALLO had positive EBITDA of $1.2 million, compared with negative EBITDA of $1.8 million for the same period in 2018.
Liquidity and Capital Activities
As of June 30, 2019, the company had $84.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $52.9 million in available-for-sale investments, consisting primarily of student loan asset-backed securities. The company also has a $382.5 million unsecured line of credit. As of June 30, 2019, $260.0 million was outstanding on the line of credit and $122.5 million was available for future use.
On June 7, 2019, the company paid a premium of $1.4 million to extinguish $93.0 million of notes payable in one of its asset-backed securitizations (prior to the notes' contractual maturity). This transaction resulted in the release of $152.7 million of student loans and accrued interest receivable that were previously encumbered in the securitization. The company refinanced the student loans in its FFELP warehouse facilities, resulting in net cash proceeds of $57.5 million.
Subsequent to June 30, 2019, the company obtained consent from bond holders in five additional asset-backed securitizations to extinguish a total of approximately $579 million of notes payable in these transactions prior to their contractual maturity. These transactions will result in the release of approximately $909 million in student loans and accrued interest receivable during the third quarter of 2019 that were previously encumbered in the securitizations. To extinguish the notes, the company will pay a premium of approximately $13 million that will be expensed by the company in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, the company will write off approximately $2 million of debt issuance costs. In total, the company will recognize approximately $15 million in expenses in the third quarter of 2019 to extinguish these notes. Upon extinguishment of the notes payable throughout the third quarter, the company will obtain approximately $300 million in cash as the student loans are refinanced. The company currently anticipates using these proceeds to pay down the outstanding balance on its unsecured line of credit.
The company paid cash dividends of $7.2 million, or $0.18 per share, during the second quarter of 2019.
During the second quarter of 2019, the company repurchased 419,140 shares of Class A common stock for $23.7 million, or $56.50 per share. As of June 30, 2019, 4.8 million shares remained authorized for repurchase under the company's stock repurchase program.
The company intends to use its liquidity position to capitalize on market opportunities, including: FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loan acquisitions; strategic acquisitions and investments; expansion of ALLO's communications network; and capital management initiatives, including stock repurchases, debt repurchases, and dividend distributions. The timing and size of these opportunities will vary and will have a direct impact on the company's cash and investment balances.
Board of Directors Declares Third Quarter Dividend
The Nelnet Board of Directors declared a third quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.18 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 13, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words "anticipate," "continue," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "scheduled," "will," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to the company's loan portfolio, such as interest rate basis and repricing risk and changes in levels of student loan repayment or default rates; the use of derivatives to manage exposure to interest rate fluctuations; the uncertain nature of the expected benefits from the acquisitions of Great Lakes and TMS in 2018, and the ability to successfully integrate technology, shared services, and other activities and successfully maintain and increase allocated volumes of student loans serviced by Nelnet Servicing and Great Lakes under existing and any future servicing contracts with the Department, which current contracts accounted for 30 percent of the company's revenue in 2018; risks to the company related to the Department's initiatives to procure new contracts for federal student loan servicing, including the risk that the company or company teams may not be successful in obtaining contracts; risks related to the development by the company of a new student loan servicing platform, including risks as to whether the expected benefits from the new platform will be realized; the uncertain nature of expected benefits from FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loan purchases and initiatives to purchase additional FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loans; financing and liquidity risks, including risks of changes in the securitization and other financing markets for student loans; risks and uncertainties from changes in the educational credit and services marketplace resulting from changes in applicable laws, regulations, and government programs and budgets, such as the expected decline over time in FFEL Program loan interest income and fee-based revenues due to the discontinuation of FFEL Program loan originations in 2010 and the resulting initiatives by the company to adjust to a post-FFEL Program environment; risks and uncertainties related to the ability of ALLO to successfully expand its fiber network and market share in existing service areas and additional communities and manage related construction risks; risks and uncertainties related to initiatives to pursue additional strategic investments and acquisitions, including investments and acquisitions that are intended to diversify the company both within and outside of its historical core education-related businesses, as well as other strategic initiatives; cybersecurity risks, including potential disruptions to systems, disclosure of confidential information, and/or damage to reputation resulting from cyber-breaches; and changes in general economic and credit market conditions, including the availability of any relevant money-market index rate such as LIBOR or the relationship between the relevant money-market index rate and the rate at which the company's assets and liabilities are priced.
For more information, see the "Risk Factors" sections and other cautionary discussions of risks and uncertainties included in documents filed or furnished by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary information about forward-looking statements contained in the company's supplemental financial information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All forward-looking statements in this release are as of the date of this release. Although the company may voluntarily update or revise its forward-looking statements from time to time to reflect actual results or changes in the company's expectations, the company disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures
The company prepares its financial statements and presents its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, it also provides additional non-GAAP financial information related to specific items management believes to be important in the evaluation of its operating results and performance. Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial information and a discussion of why the company believes providing this additional information is useful to investors, is provided in the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below.
1
Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments, is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial information.
2
Core loan spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial information.
3
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial information.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Interest income:
Loan interest
$
238,222
242,333
223,371
480,555
421,094
Investment interest
8,566
8,253
5,818
16,819
10,952
Total interest income
246,788
250,586
229,189
497,374
432,046
Interest expense:
Interest on bonds and notes payable
186,963
191,770
171,450
378,733
306,999
Net interest income
59,825
58,816
57,739
118,641
125,047
Less provision for loan losses
9,000
7,000
3,500
16,000
7,500
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
50,825
51,816
54,239
102,641
117,547
Other income:
Loan servicing and systems revenue
113,985
114,898
114,545
228,883
214,687
Education technology, services, and payment processing revenue
60,342
79,159
48,742
139,502
108,963
Communications revenue
15,758
14,543
10,320
30,300
19,509
Other income
16,152
9,067
9,580
25,219
28,135
Derivative settlements, net
12,972
19,035
21,928
32,007
28,694
Derivative market value adjustments, net
(37,060)
(30,574)
(4,897)
(67,635)
55,135
Total other income
182,149
206,128
200,218
388,276
455,123
Cost of services:
Cost to provide education technology, services, and payment processing services
15,871
21,059
11,317
36,930
25,000
Cost to provide communications services
5,101
4,759
3,865
9,860
7,583
Total cost of services
20,972
25,818
15,182
46,790
32,583
Operating expenses:
Salaries and benefits
111,214
111,059
111,118
222,272
207,760
Depreciation and amortization
24,484
24,213
21,494
48,697
39,951
Loan servicing fees to third parties
3,156
2,893
3,204
6,049
6,341
Other expenses
42,261
40,923
40,409
83,184
73,826
Total operating expenses
181,115
179,088
176,225
360,202
327,878
Income before income taxes
30,887
53,038
63,050
83,925
212,209
Income tax expense
(6,209)
(11,391)
(13,511)
(17,600)
(49,487)
Net income
24,678
41,647
49,539
66,325
162,722
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(59)
(56)
(104)
(115)
637
Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.
$
24,619
41,591
49,435
66,210
163,359
Earnings per common share:
Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. shareholders - basic and diluted
$
0.61
1.03
1.21
1.65
3.99
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
40,050,065
40,373,295
40,886,617
40,210,787
40,918,396
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
As of
As of
As of
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
Assets:
Loans receivable, net
$
21,455,758
22,377,142
22,710,369
Cash, cash equivalents, investments, and notes receivable
306,336
370,717
324,514
Restricted cash
969,597
1,071,044
896,486
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
254,389
271,202
256,291
Other assets
1,233,720
1,130,863
1,021,584
Total assets
$
24,219,800
25,220,968
25,209,244
Liabilities:
Bonds and notes payable
$
21,294,192
22,218,740
22,468,364
Other liabilities
598,990
687,449
454,177
Total liabilities
21,893,182
22,906,189
22,922,541
Equity:
Total Nelnet, Inc. shareholders' equity
2,322,326
2,304,464
2,276,869
Noncontrolling interests
4,292
10,315
9,834
Total equity
2,326,618
2,314,779
2,286,703
Total liabilities and equity
$
24,219,800
25,220,968
25,209,244
Non-GAAP Disclosures
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are meant to provide additional information and insight relative to business trends to investors and, in certain cases, to present financial information as measured by rating agencies and other users of financial information. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The company reports this non-GAAP information because the company believes that it provides additional information regarding operational and performance indicators that are closely assessed by management. There is no comprehensive, authoritative guidance for the presentation of such non-GAAP information, which is only meant to supplement GAAP results by providing additional information that management utilizes to assess performance.
Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments
Three months ended June 30,
2019
2018
GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.
$
24,619
49,435
Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a)
37,060
4,897
Net tax effect (b)
(8,894)
(1,175)
Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market value adjustments
$
52,785
53,157
Earnings per share:
GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.
$
0.61
1.21
Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a)
0.93
0.12
Net tax effect (b)
(0.22)
(0.03)
Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market value adjustments
$
1.32
1.30
(a)
"Derivative market value adjustments" includes both the realized portion of gains and losses (corresponding to variation margin received or paid on derivative instruments that are settled daily at a central clearinghouse) and the unrealized portion of gains and losses that are caused by changes in fair values of derivatives that do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP. "Derivative market value adjustments" does not include "derivative settlements" that represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms.
The accounting for derivatives requires that changes in the fair value of derivative instruments be recognized currently in earnings, with no fair value adjustment of the hedged item, unless specific hedge accounting criteria is met. Management has structured all of the company's derivative transactions with the intent that each is economically effective; however, the company's derivative instruments do not qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in fair value of derivative instruments is reported in current period earnings with no consideration for the corresponding change in fair value of the hedged item. Under GAAP, the cumulative net realized and unrealized gain or loss caused by changes in fair values of derivatives in which the company plans to hold to maturity will equal zero over the life of the contract. However, the net realized and unrealized gain or loss during any given reporting period fluctuates significantly from period to period.
The company believes these point-in-time estimates of asset and liability values related to its derivative instruments that are subject to interest rate fluctuations are subject to volatility, primarily due to timing and market factors beyond the control of management, and affect the period-to-period comparability of the results of operations. Accordingly, the company's management utilizes operating results excluding these items for comparability purposes when making decisions regarding the company's performance and in presentations with credit rating agencies, lenders, and investors.
(b)
The tax effects are calculated by multiplying the realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments by the applicable statutory income tax rate.
Core loan spread
The following table analyzes the loan spread on the company's portfolio of loans, which represents the spread between the yield earned on loan assets and the costs of the liabilities and derivative instruments used to fund the assets. The spread amounts included in the following table are calculated by using the notional dollar values found in the "Net interest income, net of settlements on derivatives" table on the following page, divided by the average balance of loans or debt outstanding.
Three months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Variable loan yield, gross
5.00
%
4.46
%
Consolidation rebate fees
(0.84)
(0.85)
Discount accretion, net of premium and deferred origination costs amortization
0.02
0.04
Variable loan yield, net
4.18
3.65
Loan cost of funds - interest expense
(3.42)
(3.00)
Loan cost of funds - derivative settlements (a) (b)
0.02
0.05
Variable loan spread
0.78
0.70
Fixed rate floor income, gross
0.20
0.25
Fixed rate floor income - derivative settlements (a) (c)
0.23
0.34
Fixed rate floor income, net of settlements on derivatives
0.43
0.59
Core loan spread
1.21
%
1.29
%
Average balance of loans
$ 21,837,774
22,959,660
Average balance of debt outstanding
21,536,878
22,476,114
Three months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Core loan spread
1.21
%
1.29
%
Derivative settlements (1:3 basis swaps)
(0.02)
(0.05)
Derivative settlements (fixed rate floor income)
(0.23)
(0.34)
Loan spread
0.96
%
0.90
%
(a)
Derivative settlements represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms. Derivative accounting requires that net settlements with respect to derivatives that do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP be recorded in a separate income statement line item below net interest income. The company maintains an overall risk management strategy that incorporates the use of derivative instruments to reduce the economic effect of interest rate volatility. As such, management believes derivative settlements for each applicable period should be evaluated with the company's net interest income (loan spread) as presented in this table.
(b)
Derivative settlements include the net settlements received related to the company's 1:3 basis swaps.
(c)
Derivative settlements include the net settlements received related to the company's floor income interest rate swaps.
Net interest income, net of settlements on derivatives
The following table summarizes the components of "net interest income" and "derivative settlements, net" from the company's Asset Generation and Management segment statements of income.
Three months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Variable interest income, gross
$
271,983
255,029
Consolidation rebate fees
(45,647)
(48,525)
Discount accretion, net of premium and deferred origination costs amortization
1,046
2,413
Variable interest income, net
227,382
208,917
Interest on bonds and notes payable
(183,072)
(168,501)
Derivative settlements, net (a)
807
2,979
Variable loan interest margin, net of settlements on derivatives (a)
45,117
43,395
Fixed rate floor income, gross
10,840
14,453
Derivative settlements, net (a)
12,165
19,074
Fixed rate floor income, net of settlements on derivatives (a)
23,005
33,527
Core loan interest income (a)
68,122
76,922
Investment interest
5,073
3,138
Intercompany interest
(963)
(1,121)
Net interest income (net of settlements on derivatives) (a)
$
72,232
78,939
(a)
Derivative settlements represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms. Derivative accounting requires that net settlements on derivatives that do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP be recorded in a separate income statement line item below net interest income. The company maintains an overall risk management strategy that incorporates the use of derivative instruments to reduce the economic effect of interest rate volatility. As such, management believes derivative settlements for each applicable period should be evaluated with the company's net interest income as presented in this table. Core loan interest income and net interest income (net of settlements on derivatives) are non-GAAP financial measures.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
A reconciliation of ALLO's GAAP net loss to earnings (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, is provided below.
Three months ended June 30,
2019
2018
Net loss
$
(4,932)
(8,082)
Net interest (income) expense
(1)
3,302
Income tax benefit
(1,558)
(2,552)
Depreciation and amortization
7,737
5,497
Earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
$
1,246
(1,835)
EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that is frequently used in capital-intensive industries such as telecommunications. ALLO's management uses EBITDA to compare ALLO's performance to that of its competitors and to eliminate certain non-cash and non-operating items in order to consistently measure performance from period to period. EBITDA excludes interest and income taxes because these items are associated with a company's particular capitalization and tax structures. EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense because these non-cash expenses primarily reflect the impact of historical capital investments, as opposed to the cash impacts of capital expenditures made in recent periods, which may be evaluated through cash flow measures. The company reports EBITDA for ALLO because the company believes that it provides useful additional information for investors regarding a key metric used by management to assess ALLO's performance. There are limitations to using EBITDA as a performance measure, including the difficulty associated with comparing companies that use similar performance measures whose calculations may differ from ALLO's calculations. In addition, EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for other measures of financial performance, such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
