8/29/2018 2:02:02 PM Nemaska Lithium Confirms Fulfillment of Conditions Precedent to the Long Stop Date Under Its USD 350M Bond Offering

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. ('NemaskaLithium' or the 'Corporation') (TSX:NMX) (OTCQX:NMKEF) (FRANCFORT:N0T) is pleased to confirm that it has satisfied the conditions required before the the Long Stop Date (as defined in the terms of the Bonds) pursuant to its offering of senior secured callable bonds in the aggregate principal amount of USD 350M (the 'Bonds'), the completion of which was announced on May 30, 2018 (the 'Bond Offering').

As indicated at the time of the pricing and closing of the books for the Bond Offering (see May 10, 2018 press release), the Corporation had until August 30, 2018, to satisfy a series of conditions precedent to the transfer of proceeds to the trustee in charge of holding same for the benefit of the bondholders, before the Corporation may draw on such proceeds. The main conditions met are:

(a) having raised minimum net equity proceeds of USD 299M (see May 30, 2018 press release); (b) having received the first instalment of USD 75M of the streaming facility (see August 23, 2018 press release); (c) having executed and/or obtained, as applicable, material project documents, agreements and governmental, regulatory and environmental permits and authorizations related to the project;

(d) having obtained the intercreditor agreement in respect of the streaming facility; and (e) having put in place the security package over all of the assets determined in connection with the Bond Offering.

'Meeting the conditions precedent required to make the proceeds from the Bonds offering available proves an important Project financing milestone,' said Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium. 'As per our schedule relating to the various components of the $1.1B financing completed on last May 30, our first drawdown from the Bonds will occur once we have invested the proceeds from the equity offerings raised in respect of the project (USD 299M) as well as the USD 150M ensuing from the streaming agreement. The Project execution progresses well, namely as regards engineering, purchasing of long lead items and construction.'



As previously announced (see May 10 and 30, 2018 press releases), the Bonds are USD-denominated with a five-year term and bear interest at 11.25% per annum, payable quarterly and in arrears on the relevant interest payment day in February, May, August and November of each year, commencing on August 30, 2018. The first interest payment was made.

The Corporation will have to satisfy various customary conditions precedent prior to each disbursement of funds from the Bonds. The Corporation will be entitled to make a minimum of three drawdowns until June 2021. The main conditions are the following: (i) drawdown amounts will be limited to the aggregate amount of Project costs outstanding at the time plus Project costs falling due for payment over the 60 following days, (ii) each drawdown must be accompanied by a notice which, among other things, must be countersigned by an independent engineer confirming that that the 'cost-to-complete test' (i.e. the Corporation has sufficient funds available to achieve completion of the Project) has been satisfied.

The full text of the terms of the Bonds was filed and is available on the Corporation's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ; readers are urged to refer to this full text.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

Nemaska Lithium is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska_Lithium.

