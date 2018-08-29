Nemaska Lithium, Inc., CEO Guy Bourassa Visits Uptick Newswire’s ‘Stock Day’ Podcast With Everett Jolly

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaska Lithium, Inc., (OTCQB:NMKEF) (the “Company”) CEO Guy Bourassa is making another stop on Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” podcast with Everett Jolly.



Bourassa discusses the company’s $1.1 billion financing package, which he says is the largest ever single product financing by a new developer in the lithium industry. The Quebec government, a global technology player from Japan and a Nordic bond offering sold worldwide are part of the financing package, as is a new streaming deal with Orion Mine Finance II LP.

The financing, Bourassa says, will allow the company to complete construction of mine and concentrator facilities as well as a state-of-the-art electrochemical plant to make high purity lithium hydroxide. Bourassa says the mine and concentrator facilities are on a 12-month construction timetable while the electrochemical plant is a couple of years away.

In the podcast, Bourassa also addresses the current dip in lithium stocks worldwide. He says Nemaska is currently a good deal because it’s the only lithium project with new facilities already financed through completion of construction.

The interview is now available for streaming. To listen to the interview in its entirety, please go to:

https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-guy-bourassa-of-nemaska-lithium-inc-otcqx-nmkef/

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

Nemaska Lithium is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska_Lithium .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the Corporation bringing all the funding needed to execute the project, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Certain important assumptions by the Corporation in making forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Corporation receiving all proceeds from the Streaming Agreement and the Bond offering.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the receipt by the Corporation of the second USD 75M tranche from the Streaming Agreement, (ii) the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Long Stop Date, (iii) the project moving on track, and (iv) generally, the above "About Nemaska Lithium" paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation's outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will meet all requirements to the Long Stop Date and will receive the second USD 75M tranche from the Streaming Agreement, as future events could differ materially what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's endeavors to complete its project financing and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the "Risk Factors" section of the Corporation's Annual Information Form dated October 5, 2017 and the "Risk Exposure and Management" section of the Corporation's quarterly Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Further information regarding Nemaska Lithium is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation's website at: www.nemaskalithium.com .

About Uptick Newswire and the “Stock Day” Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its “Stock Day” Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Newswire “Stock Day” Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Contact

Victor Cantore

Investor Relations

514 831-3809

victor.cantore@nemaskalithium.com

Wanda Cutler

Investor Relations

416 303-6460

wanda.cutler@nemaskalithium.com

Fanny-Ève Tapp

Media Relations

B. 514 935 2777 # 204

C. 514 442 0445

fanny-eve.tapp@nemaskalithium.com

www.nemaskalithium.com

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/