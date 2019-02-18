Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. (“Nemaska Lithium” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) (FRANKFURT: N0T) announces that is has terminated its multi-year supply agreement (the “Supply Agreement”) with Livent Corporation (previously FMC Corporation – hereinafter “Livent”). The Supply Agreement pertains to the provision of up to 8,000 tonnes per year (28,000 tonnes in total during the term of the contract) of lithium carbonate starting April 1, 2019.

As disclosed in the Corporation’s financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2018 (Note 23 – Subsequent Events), the Corporation and Livent have had discussions with a view to amend the Supply Agreement and throughout the discussions with Livent, the Corporation has advised Livent that it might have no option but to terminate the Supply Agreement and repay Livent the USD10M payment (received by the Corporation in April 2017) plus a similar amount as a termination fee, which the Supply Agreement expressly allows it to do. Despite good faith negotiations, the Corporation was unable to reach a mutually satisfactory outcome with Livent. As a result, the Corporation has no choice but to exercise its contractual right to terminate the Supply Agreement. Livent has advised the Corporation that it is seeking arbitration, which the Corporation will vigorously defend.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, Nemaska Lithium intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

Nemaska Lithium is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska Lithium.

