Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nemaura Medical Inc.    NMRD

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.

(NMRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nemaura Medical : Secures $5 Million Loan to Accelerate Commercial Strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 07:38am EDT

April 21, 2020

Loughborough, England, April 21, 2020 - Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) ('Nemaura' or the 'Company'), a medical technology company focused on developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT®, its non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor ('CGM'), today announced it has secured a 24-month, $5 million non-convertible loan. The loan does not include warrants or other equity securities.

'This loan strengthens our financial position without diluting shareholders, and provides additional resources to accelerate our commercial strategy for sugarBEATÒ in Europe, as well as support our planned launch of proBEATÔ in the USA, ' stated Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Nemaura's CEO. 'We appreciate the favorable terms and strong support from our lender, Chicago Venture Partners.'

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.:

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a medical technology company developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT®, and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT® is a Class IIb CE marked non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. People with diabetes who take insulin can also adjunctively use sugarBEAT® for insulin dosage purposes when calibrated by a finger stick reading. proBEAT™ comprises a prescription free non-invasive glucose monitor and a digital healthcare subscription service planned to be launched in the US as a general wellness product.

For more information visit: www.NemauraMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the launch of sugarBEAT® as a CGM / CTM in the US, risks related to regulatory approvals and the success of Nemaura's ongoing studies, including the safety and efficacy of Nemaura's sugarBEAT® system, the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura's ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura and its partners' ability to develop, market and sell sugarBEAT®, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to sugarBEAT®. There can be no assurance that the company will be able to reach a part of or any of the global market for CGM or CTM with its products/services and there can be no assurance that the foregoing repurposing can occur as planned.. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies
Office: 1.800.RED.CHIP (733.2447)
Cell: 407.491.4498
dave@redchip.com

Disclaimer

Nemaura Medical Inc. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 11:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.
07:38aNEMAURA MEDICAL : Secures $5 Million Loan to Accelerate Commercial Strategy
PU
07:22aNEMAURA MEDICAL :  Nemaura Secures $5 Million Loan to Accelerate Commercial Stra..
BU
04/08NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Lis..
AQ
04/01NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04/01NEMAURA MEDICAL : Plans To Launch Body-Worn Continuous Temperature Monitor (CTM)..
BU
03/30NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
03/30NEMAURA MEDICAL : to launch new digital brand proBEAT™in the USA, Targetin..
PU
03/30NEMAURA MEDICAL : to Launch New Digital Brand proBEAT™ in the USA, Targeti..
BU
03/20Nemaura Medical Launches Non-Invasive Glucose Monitor in the US
NE
03/18NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 111 M
Chart NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Nemaura Medical Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,34  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Richard Toon Manager-Technical & Business Development
Bashir Timol Director & Chief Business Officer
Timothy Johnson Independent Non-Executive Director
Salim Natha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.44.63%111
MEDTRONIC PLC-10.50%138 479
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.12.58%47 145
HOYA CORPORATION-2.09%35 180
DEXCOM, INC.47.79%29 864
TERUMO CORPORATION-0.81%25 670
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group