NEMETSCHEK (NEM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/20 12:12:29 pm
92.225 EUR   -3.02%
07/24NEMETSCHEK SE : half-yearly earnings release
06/13NEMETSCHEK SE : The underlying trend is to the upside
04/24NEMETSCHEK SE : quaterly earnings release
Nemetschek SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/20/2018 | 11:10am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2018 / 11:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Professor
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Nemetschek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nemetschek SE

b) LEI
529900R0S2IX1S358J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006452907

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
92.155 EUR 92155.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
92.155 EUR 92155.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

47757  20.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 457 M
EBIT 2018 102 M
Net income 2018 72,7 M
Finance 2018 53,2 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 48,46
P/E ratio 2019 40,35
EV / Sales 2018 7,89x
EV / Sales 2019 6,63x
Capitalization 3 661 M
Chart NEMETSCHEK
Duration : Period :
Nemetschek Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 115 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrik Heider Chief Operations & Financial Officer
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEMETSCHEK27.07%4 173
ORACLE CORPORATION-3.02%175 982
SAP-4.53%124 934
INTUIT23.95%50 752
SERVICENOW INC33.48%31 205
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.43%13 944
