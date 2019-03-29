DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

Nemetschek SE: Outstanding fiscal 2018, renewed strong growth with high profitability planned for 2019



29.03.2019 / 07:00

Corporate news

Nemetschek Group: Outstanding fiscal 2018,

new Executive Board structure with segment focus,

renewed strong growth with high profitability planned for 2019

- Outlook for 2019: Revenue growth of 17%-19% expected, EBITDA margin accompanied by high investment expected to remain within the range of 25%-27%

- New Executive Board structure with a stronger focus on customer and market segments

- Figures for 2018: New records in revenue, operating result, and customer numbers

Munich, March 29, 2019 - Following an outstanding 2018 with new records in revenue, operating result, and customer numbers, the Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE0006452907) has released its growth targets for 2019: based on the current portfolio, Group revenue is expected to be in the range of EUR 540-550 million. This represents growth of 17%-19% year on year.

Accompanied by renewed high, future-oriented investment, the EBITDA margin is expected to remain within the range of 25%-27%, as targeted and already achieved (without effects from the transition to the new IFRS 16 leasing standard).

Closer collaboration between holding company and customer-oriented segments

Group management has also been geared to continuing strong growth. This is reflected in the new Executive Board structure with a stronger focus on customer and market segments. This better reflects the strategic goal of bundlinig the expertise of the 16 brands still more effectively in the customer-oriented segments of the AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) industry in order to penetrate the segments more strategically. The new structure also ensures closer collaboration between the holding company and the divisions, which guide the Group's strategy.

The new Executive Board team comprises the following three people:

- Viktor Várkonyi, Executive Board member since December 2013, becomes Chief Division Officer, Planning & Design Division. He has stepped down from his previous role as CEO of the Graphisoft brand.

- Jon Elliott, CEO of the Bluebeam brand, has been appointed to the Executive Board as Chief Division Officer, Build & Construct Division; he remains CEO of Bluebeam.

- Patrik Heider, Executive Board member since March 2014, remains Spokesman and CFOO for the key corporate functions.

In addition, Koen Matthijs becomes Chief Division Officer, Operate & Manage Division.

This new leadership structure will enable the Group to act more decisively in its divisions, in order to achieve more targeted focus on the more than five million users of Nemetschek solutions worldwide.

As one of the top players in the worldwide AEC market, the Nemetschek Group tirelessly pursues the goal of further expanding its expertise as a driver of a fully digital workflow over the entire lifecycle of construction projects - organically and through value-enhancing acquisitions. Nemetschek focuses on the markets that offer the highest market potential. These include North America, Europe, and selected markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

"2018 is the latest in a series of nine successive record years for revenue, earnings, and user numbers," says Patrik Heider, Spokesman of the Executive Board and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. "What's essential to our success is that as we grow, we further strengthen our focus on our customers and their specific needs. This is the thinking behind the new leadership structure, which will allow us to be more decisive in the market and for our customers. We are using our strong growth to make specific investments in our future, be it through developing the next generation of solutions, further internationalization, or strategic acquisitions," Heider continues.

Major indicators of the Group's success in 2018

- Group revenue rose to a record EUR 461.3 million, an increase of 16.6% year on year (currency adjusted: 19.2%). In addition to strong organic growth of 14.1% (currency adjusted: 16.6%), this performance is due to the recently acquired Spacewell brand. All divisions in the AEC environment were able to contribute to the very favorable revenue development.

- Growth drivers were recurring revenues from software service contracts and subscriptions, which rose by 22.8% to EUR 225.8 million. This disproportionate increase reflects the strategic shift in the business model to offering subscriptions in addition to licenses. Revenue from subscriptions increased considerably by 63.5% to EUR 22.1 million.

- Ongoing internationalization remains a major growth driver. Revenues generated abroad grew in 2018 by 19.8% to EUR 331.2 million. Nemetschek is especially successful in North America, the trend-setting future market for new technologies. With a share of over 30% of total revenue, North America is the single most important and fastest-growing market in the Group's portfolio.

- Consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 12.3% to EUR 121.3 million. This is equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 26.3%, which is within the forecast target range of 25%-27%, even though the result includes additional strategic investments of around EUR 10 million for innovations and next-generation solutions as well as for further internationalization. In addition, the growth-related increase in the number of employees during the year led to a noticeable increase in personnel costs in the fourth quarter. The below-average EBITDA margin of the Spacewell brand in the Manage segment, acquired in September, also had an impact on operating earnings in 2018.

- Net income rose by 2.4% to EUR 76.5 million (previous year: EUR 74.7 million). Earnings per share came to EUR 1.99 (previous year: EUR 1.94). Adjusted for previous-year special effects from the reversal of an earn-out liability and in the tax result, net income was calculated in the previous year at EUR 62.4 million, representing an increase of 22.5% in 2018. The adjusted EPS for 2017 came to EUR 1.62 as a result.

Segment performance in 2018

- The Build segment achieved the strongest revenue growth of 29.2% (currency adjusted: 34.0%) to EUR 148.0 million. At 43.6%, EBITDA growth was disproportionate to revenue, causing the EBITDA margin to improve to 25.8%.

- The Design segment recorded gratifying revenue growth of 9.8% (currency adjusted: 11.4%). Due to investments in growth in this segment, the EBITDA margin fell from 28.2% to 25.4%.

- In the third quarter, the Manage segment was significantly reinforced through the acquisition of Spacewell, headquartered in Antwerp. In the period September to December, Spacewell contributed revenue of EUR 5.0 million. Revenue for the segment rose in 2018 by 71.3% (currency adjusted: 72.1%), while organic growth reached 8.8%. Due to acquisition costs and the EBITDA margin at Spacewell being still lower than for the Group portfolio as a whole, the EBITDA margin was 17.9%.

- Revenue in the Media & Entertainment segment increased by 9.1% (currency adjusted: 11.4%) to EUR 25.9 million. The EBITDA margin rose from 38.8% to 42.6% over the course of the year.

Financial forecast for 2019

From today's perspective and based on the current portfolio, the Executive Board anticipates Group revenues for 2019 within a range of EUR 540-550 million, which translates into year-on-year growth of 17%-19%. This year, Nemetschek will also invest some EUR 10-12 million in strategic projects already underway on a Group and brand level to enable continued double-digit growth for the Group in the future. The increase in the number of employees in line with strategy will also lead to an increase in Group personnel costs in 2019.

In spite of these effects and the still below-average EBITDA margin for the newly acquired brands, Nemetschek is expecting Group EBITDA margin for 2019 to be between 25% and 27% (without effects from IFRS 16)*.

*The new IFRS 16 accounting standard, according to which leases of any type (operate leasing and finance leasing) must always be recognized in the balance sheet, must be adopted for the first time as of January 1, 2019. The Nemetschek Group anticipates this change to have a positive effect of around EUR 13 million on EBITDA. The Nemetschek Group will present the effects of IFRS 16 on EBITDA in detail in the quarterly reports.



KPIs in quarterly summary

In EUR million Q4 2018 Q4 2017 ? in % ? in %

(FX-adj) Revenue 130.4 105.7 +23.3% +22.4% - of which software licenses 61.1 52.2 +17.1% +15.9% - of which recurring revenues 63.4 49.1 +29.1% +28.3% - subscriptions (part of recurring revenues) 7.6 3.6 +108.7% +108.5% EBITDA 33.0 31.5 +4.9% +2.6% Margin 25.3% 29.8% EBITA (normalized EBIT) 30.5 29.4 +3.9% Margin 23.4% 27.8% Net income (Group shares) 23.8 31.8 -25.1% Earnings per share in EUR 0.62 0.83 -25.1% Adjusted net income 23.8 24.2* -1.5% Adjusted earnings per share in EUR 0.62 0.63* -1.5% Annual net income before depreciation of purchase price allocation (PPA) 26.9 35.2 -23.6% Earnings per share before PPA in EUR 0.70 0.92 -23.6%

KPIs in 12-month summary

In EUR million 12M 2018 12M 2017 ? in % ? in %

(FX-adj) Revenue 461.3 395.6 +16.6% +19.2% - of which software licenses 216.8 195.0 +11.2% +13.9% - of which recurring revenues 225.8 183.9 +22.8% +25.3% - subscriptions (part of recurring revenues) 22.1 13.5 +63.5% +69.0% EBITDA 121.3 108.0 +12.3% +13.0% Margin 26.3% 27.3% EBITA (normalized EBIT) 112.5 99.9 +12.6% Margin 24.4% 25.3% Net income (Group shares) 76.5 74.7 +2.4% Earnings per share in EUR 1.99 1.94 +2.4% Adjusted net income 76.5 62.4* +22.5% Adjusted earnings per share in EUR 1.99 1.62* +22.5% Annual net income before depreciation of purchase price allocation (PPA) 88.1 85.2 +3.4% Earnings per share before PPA in EUR 2.29 2.21 +3.4%

* The previous year was adjusted to reflect positive special effects in the amount of EUR 12.2 million (EUR 7.6 million in the financial result, EUR 4.6 million in the tax result due to US tax reform and a reversal of deferred tax provisions)



Segment KPIs in quarterly summary

In EUR million Q4 2018 Q4 2017 ? in % ? in %

(FX-adj) Design Revenue 75.5 67.3 +12.2% +11.6% EBITDA 20.0 19.8 +1.0% +0.4% Margin 26.4% 29.4% Build Revenue 41.8 30.0 +39.4% +37.4% EBITDA 9.2 8.3 +11.3% +7.6% Margin 22.0% 27.6% Manage Revenue 6.1 2.2 +173.8% +176.0% EBITDA 0.8 0.7 +9.4% +6.9% Margin 12.8% 32.1% Media & Entertainment Revenue 7.0 6.3 +12.4% +11.3% EBITDA 3.1 2.8 +12.4% +13.2% Margin 44.3% 44.3%

Segment KPIs in 12-month summary

In EUR million 12M 2018 12M 2017 ? in % ? in %

(FX-adj) Design Revenue 273.6 249.2 +9.8% +11.4% EBITDA 69.5 70.3 -1.1% -0.5% Margin 25.4% 28.2% Build Revenue 148.0 114.6 +29.2% +34.0% EBITDA 38.2 26.6 +43.6% +49.9% Margin 25.8% 23.2% Manage Revenue 13.8 8.1 +71.3% +72.1% EBITDA 2.5 1.9 +31.4% +31.2% Margin 17.9% 23.4% Media & Entertainment Revenue 25.9 23.8 +9.1% +11.4% EBITDA 11.0 9.2 +19.6% +22.1% Margin 42.6% 38.8%

The full 2018 Annual Report can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



For further information about the company, please contact

Nemetschek Group

Stefanie Zimmermann

Investor Relations

+49 89 540459 250

szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer in the digital transformation of the AEC industry. With its software solutions, Nemetschek is the only corporate group in the world that covers the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With its smart software solutions, the Nemetschek Group enhances the quality of the construction process and improves the digital workflow for everyone involved. At the heart of this is the use of open standards (Open BIM). More than five million users worldwide apply the innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,500 experts. Publicly traded since 1999 and listed on the MDAX and TecDAX, in 2018 the company achieved revenue of EUR 461.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 121.3 million.