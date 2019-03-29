Nemetschek : announces new Executive Board and leadership structure

Munich, March 29, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of the Nemetschek Group, one of the leading providers of software solutions for the AEC industry, today announced a new integrated division structure for its Executive Board and leadership team. The new Nemetschek Group divisions better reflect the company's global strategy: to pool the expertise of its 16 strong brands to more effectively serve customers in the AEC industry across all phases of the building lifecycle. This new structure also ensures that the close collaboration each brand has with design, build and manage customer segments directly impacts the Group's strategy.

The new leadership team of the Nemetschek Group now consists of the following members:

Patrik Heider has been member of the Executive Board since March 2014 and remains Spokesman of Nemetschek SE as well as CFOO. In this role, he holds responsibility for the Nemetschek Group's main functions and for positioning the Group on the financial markets.

Viktor Várkonyi has been member of the Executive Board since December 2013, and now was appointed as Chief Division Officer, Planning & Design Division. In this role, he is responsible for the division's global strategic alignment as well as for positioning the Nemetschek Group as a BIM market leader for connected end-to-end AEC workflows. Viktor has stepped down from his previous role as CEO of Graphisoft to fully focus on his new position.

Jon Elliott , CEO of Bluebeam, has been promoted to the Executive Board as Chief Division Officer, Build & Construct Division. In this role, he is responsible for the global cross-brand strategic positioning and international expansion of the brands in his division. In addition to his new role, Jon will remain as Bluebeam's CEO.

Koen Matthijs will serve as Chief Division Officer, Operate & Manage Division. In this role, he will focus on creating a strong portfolio for his division, including the further development of the solutions from Spacewell and Crem Solutions.

Sean Flaherty, who served the Group for more than eighteen years, the last five as Chief Strategy Officer, left the company of his own accord at the end of 2018.

Biographies of the Executive Board members and Division leaders can be found at https://nemetschek.com/en/company/management-and-supervisory-board/



About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer in the digital transformation of the AEC industry. With its software solutions, Nemetschek is the only corporate group in the world that covers the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With its smart software solutions, the Nemetschek Group enhances the quality of the construction process and improves the digital workflow for everyone involved. At the heart of this is the use of open standards (Open BIM). More than five million users worldwide apply the innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,500 experts. Publicly traded since 1999 and listed on the MDAX and TecDAX, in 2018 the company achieved revenue of EUR 461.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 121.3 million.