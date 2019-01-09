Log in
Nemetschek : at BAU 2019 - twelve brands under one roof

01/09/2019 | 04:25am EST


DGAP-Media / 09.01.2019 / 10:24

PRESS RELEASE

The Nemetschek Group at BAU 2019 - twelve brands under one roof

Trade-fair focus: digital planning, Open BIM and the entire building life cycle

Munich, January 2019. On 14 January 2019, BAU 2019 will open its doors. Once again, large numbers will attend Europe's leading trade fair for architecture, materials and systems in Munich, with more than 2,100 exhibitors presenting themselves in the 18 exhibition halls. The Nemetschek Group will be present with twelve brands, all of them exhibiting in the newly-built Hall C5.

Since BAU was last held two years ago, two new exhibition halls have been built, rounding off construction of the entire trade-fair complex in Munich's Riem district. For BAU 2019, which is being held from 14-19 January, one of the two halls, Hall C5, will be entirely reserved for construction IT. Here awaiting trade visitors will be manufacturers and software solutions from the areas of project planning and project management, CAD and AVA, measuring technology and controlling. Digital planning with BIM will be one of BAU's core focuses, and one that visitors will repeatedly come across in the other halls and in the trade-fair's supporting programme.

Driving forward the digital planning process with the BIM method
In Hall C5, the Nemetschek Group will exhibit a total of twelve brands. All the companies and their solutions will be located centrally in the exhibition hall and within a radius of around 30 metres. This will provide architects, interior designers, engineers, professional contractors and interested trade visitors with a unique opportunity to find out about the strengths of the represented brands within a short distance of each other.

Regardless of the focal points set by each individual company, all the brands will pay particular attention to the holistic digital planning process. Thus, the Nemetschek Group and its subsidiaries are in an exceptional position to represent the complete building life cycle - from the initial design, visualization and complete planning with BIM, through the tendering, awarding and billing of construction works, to building operation and end-of-life recycling.

Supporting the entire value creation chain in the construction sector
The Nemetschek Group has a special status in the construction sector, as Patrik Heider, Management Board Spokesman, explains: "Our strong brands and the Open BIM technology that each of them truly exemplifies mean that we are very well positioned internationally. With the Nemetschek Group we are able to cover the entire value creation chain in the construction sector and to offer our clients the best possible solutions for their tasks."

Bringing brands and software solutions closer to visitors
For the entire duration of the trade fair, the companies will present their products and solutions to an interested audience at the joint stand of the Nemetschek Group (Hall C5, Stand 121). The aim of this measure is to allow visitors to familiarise themselves with the strengths of the individual brands as well as those of the entire group. Presentations will be held daily from 10.30 to 17.00, on Friday 18.1.2019 until 16.30, and on Saturday 19.01.2019 until 15.00.

For more information about the Nemetschek Group, visit: www.nemetschek.com


About the Nemetschek Group
The Nemetschek Group promotes digitalization in the construction industry. With our software, architects, engineers, contractors and facility managers can plan ahead, share information, and collaborate more securely and smoothly. Construction and infrastructure projects are carried out more efficiently and sustainably. Thanks to the unique holding structure of the Nemetschek Group, the 16 strong brands can operate in an entrepreneurial and market-driven manner, drive innovation and work closely with their four million clients worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,500 experts. In 2017, the MDAX company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since 1999, generated sales of EUR 395.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 108.0 million.


Contact:
Stefanie Zimmermann
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
NEMETSCHEK SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 Munich
P: +49 89 540459-250
M: +49 175 7211197


End of Media Release

Issuer: Nemetschek SE


09.01.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 540459-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 540459-444
E-mail: investorrelations@nemetschek.com
Internet: www.nemetschek.com
ISIN: DE0006452907
WKN: 645290
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

764551  09.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
