Nemetschek : strengthens competence in market for 3D content creation and rendering

Munich, April 9, 2019 - The Nemetschek Group, one of the largest software providers for the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry, today announced that its subsidiary Maxon Computer GmbH acquired Redshift Rendering Technologies, Inc.

Based in Newport Beach, California, Redshift is the developer of the Redshift rendering engine which is a powerful and flexible GPU-accelerated renderer, built to meet the specific demands of contemporary high-end production rendering. Tailored to support creative individuals and studios of every size, Redshift offers an extensive suite of features that make rendering large or complicated 3D projects remarkably faster than traditional rendering solutions. Redshift is already available as plugin for Maxon's award-winning Cinema 4D and other industry-standard 3D applications.

'Rendering can be the most time consuming and demanding aspect of 3D content creation,' said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. 'Redshift's speed and efficiency combined with Cinema 4D's responsive workflow make it a perfect match for our solution portfolio. The combination of Cinema 4D and Redshift will bring an unprecedented accessibility, efficiency and reliability to 3D production and will save time and money for artists.'

'Following the acquisition of the remaining 30% in Maxon and the establishment of a new leadership in July 2018, this acquisition is the next important step to fully capture the great growth potential for Maxon in the Media & Entertainment industry and Nemetschek's core markets in the AEC industry. The framework conditions for considerable growth are extremely promising, with anticipated volumes of approx. EUR 1 billion in the Media & Entertainment market, which we will exploit,' said Patrik Heider, Spokesman and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group.



Press contact

Stefanie Zimmermann

Nemetschek Group

Investor Relations

+49 89 540459 250

szimmermann@nemetschek.com



About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer in the digital transformation of the AEC industry. With its software solutions, Nemetschek is the only corporate group in the world that covers the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With its smart software solutions, the Nemetschek Group enhances the quality of the construction process and improves the digital workflow for everyone involved. At the heart of this is the use of open standards (Open BIM). More than five million users worldwide apply the innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,500 experts. Publicly traded since 1999 and listed on the MDAX and TecDAX, in 2018 the company achieved revenue of EUR 461.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 121.3 million.

About Maxon

Headquartered in Germany, Maxon is the developer of Cinema 4D, recently recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with a Technical Achievement Award. Maxon software solutions are used by creative professionals worldwide to produce VFX for film, broadcast motion graphics, game cinematics, product designs, medical illustrations, architectural and industrial visualizations, and more. Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

About Redshift Rendering Technologies

Redshift Rendering Technologies, Inc. develops production-ready GPU accelerated rendering software. With industry leading performance, Redshift makes the production of high-quality visual effects, animation and motion graphics faster, more economical and more accessible