Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nemetschek SE    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE (NEM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Nemetschek : Brand Nevaris wins Large New Customers with Innovative Building Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:15am CEST

DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nemetschek Brand Nevaris wins Large New Customers with Innovative Building Solutions

25.09.2018 / 10:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Nemetschek Brand Nevaris wins Large New Customers with Innovative Building Solutions

- Development of new business areas

- Expansion of the customer base by three well-known companies

Munich / Bremen, September 24, 2018. The Nemetschek Group, one of the leading providers of software for the construction industry, is attracting considerable attention in the market with its innovative building solutions. Nevaris Bausoftware GmbH, a subsidiary of the Nemetschek Group, has recently signed new contracts numbering in the millions with three renowned clients.

Kutter GmbH & Co. KG, Kollitsch Management GmbH from Austria and Project Immobilien Wohnen AG have recently joined the customer base of the specialist for integrated software solutions in the areas of accounting, building information modeling, calculation and construction accounting. Project Immobilien Wohnen AG is active in the field of project development, meaning for NEVARIS to gain access to a completely new business field.

"Our software products are tailored to the individual needs of the construction industry," explains Daniel Csillag, Managing Director of NEVARIS Bausoftware GmbH. The software enables efficient cooperation of all project participants along the entire process chain, from construction, time and cost planning, to the construction itself, to financial accounting, cost accounting and controlling. "Due to improved processes, our three new customers are already benefiting so comprehensively from our powerful software that they will be able to implement more of our highly specialized solutions, as well as those of our parent company Nemetschek Group next year," says Csillag.

Integrated software for improved, digital processes in construction

Kutter's building construction, civil engineering and turnkey construction experts will now organize their complete bookkeeping with the commercial solution NEVARIS Finance. This will include financial and asset accounting, cost accounting, equipment and materials management and document management. At Project Immobilien and Kollitsch Management GmbH, NEVARIS is currently introducing accounting software products.

The NEVARIS solutions are fully integrated into the existing IT landscape of the companies and, in particular as a complete system, make it possible to integrate the civil engineering and construction management processes as well as the entire internal document management system.

For further information on the company, please contact

Nemetschek Group
Stefanie Zimmermann
Investor Relations
+49 89 540459 250
szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About NEVARIS Bausoftware GmbH

The company develops and sells integrated software for the areas BIM (Building Information Modeling), Build (technical construction operation as well as tendering, awarding, billing) and Finance (commercial area). The core product NEVARIS covers the complete needs of high-performance software for the construction and ancillary building trades.

With the tools of NEVARIS BIM, those responsible can create three-dimensional building models in terms of time and cost as the fourth and fifth dimension. 'BIM-5D' enables efficient and transparent cooperation of all project participants throughout the whole process of planning, building and using a property. NEVARIS Build contains the modules Tendering, Contracting, Billing, Calculation, Subcontractor Management, Construction Billing and Construction Time Planning and takes into account country-specific requirements as well as standards for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Payroll accounting, materials management and equipment billing take place via NEVARIS Finance, the ERP system.

The German head office is in Bremen. Further branches are in Berlin, Karlsruhe, Munich, Leipzig, Lohne and Herne. In Austria NEVARIS Bausoftware GmbH is based in Salzburg. In German-speaking countries, the company employs around 180 people. Since the 1990's, NEVARIS Bausoftware GmbH has been part of the globally operating Nemetschek Group. The product NEVARIS won the red dot Award (2013) and the German Design Award (2016). By taking over 123erfasst.de GmbH in 2018, the field of mobile construction site management with time recording and project documentation via an app supplements the range of services offered by the software company.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group advances digitalization in the building sector. With our software, architects, engineers, construction companies and facility managers can plan ahead, seamlessly share information and work together more closely. Building and infrastructure projects are carried out with greater efficiency and sustainability. As a result of the unique holding structure of the Nemetschek Group, its 16 strong brands are able to act entrepreneurially with market proximity, drive innovations and collaborate closely with their four million customers worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the company today employs more than 2,500 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX, the company generated revenues of EUR 395.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 108.0 million in 2017.


25.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 540459-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 540459-444
E-mail: investorrelations@nemetschek.com
Internet: www.nemetschek.com
ISIN: DE0006452907
WKN: 645290
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

726819  25.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=726819&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEMETSCHEK SE
10:15aNEMETSCHEK : Brand Nevaris wins Large New Customers with Innovative Building Sol..
EQ
09/21NEMETSCHEK SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/10NEMETSCHEK : GRAPHISOFT Appoints Vice President, Americas to Support its Further..
PU
09/06NEMETSCHEK : Singapore’s Surbana Jurong and GRAPHISOFT enter into strategi..
PU
08/28NEMETSCHEK : acquires leading technology company MCS Solutions (News)
PU
08/28NEMETSCHEK : acquires leading technology company MCS Solutions
PU
08/28NEMETSCHEK : acquires leading technology company MCS Solutions
EQ
08/28NEMETSCHEK : acquires leading technology company MCS Solutions
EQ
08/17NEMETSCHEK : BUILD Magazine Names Vectorworks a “2018 Ones to Watch”..
PU
07/27NEMETSCHEK : Strong growth dynamics coupled with continued high profitability in..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27NEMETSCHEK AG ORD 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/27NEMETSCHEK AG ORD 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/29NEMETSCHEK AG ORD 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 456 M
EBIT 2018 101 M
Net income 2018 72,6 M
Finance 2018 76,0 M
Yield 2018 0,61%
P/E ratio 2018 65,54
P/E ratio 2019 56,15
EV / Sales 2018 10,4x
EV / Sales 2019 9,00x
Capitalization 4 836 M
Chart NEMETSCHEK SE
Duration : Period :
Nemetschek SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 101 €
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrik Heider Chief Operations & Financial Officer
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE67.82%5 678
ORACLE CORPORATION8.08%193 565
SAP11.40%150 234
INTUIT38.74%57 022
SERVICENOW INC48.11%33 330
HEXAGON27.96%20 613
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.