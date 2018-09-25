DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nemetschek Brand Nevaris wins Large New Customers with Innovative Building Solutions

- Development of new business areas

- Expansion of the customer base by three well-known companies

Munich / Bremen, September 24, 2018. The Nemetschek Group, one of the leading providers of software for the construction industry, is attracting considerable attention in the market with its innovative building solutions. Nevaris Bausoftware GmbH, a subsidiary of the Nemetschek Group, has recently signed new contracts numbering in the millions with three renowned clients.

Kutter GmbH & Co. KG, Kollitsch Management GmbH from Austria and Project Immobilien Wohnen AG have recently joined the customer base of the specialist for integrated software solutions in the areas of accounting, building information modeling, calculation and construction accounting. Project Immobilien Wohnen AG is active in the field of project development, meaning for NEVARIS to gain access to a completely new business field.

"Our software products are tailored to the individual needs of the construction industry," explains Daniel Csillag, Managing Director of NEVARIS Bausoftware GmbH. The software enables efficient cooperation of all project participants along the entire process chain, from construction, time and cost planning, to the construction itself, to financial accounting, cost accounting and controlling. "Due to improved processes, our three new customers are already benefiting so comprehensively from our powerful software that they will be able to implement more of our highly specialized solutions, as well as those of our parent company Nemetschek Group next year," says Csillag.

Integrated software for improved, digital processes in construction

Kutter's building construction, civil engineering and turnkey construction experts will now organize their complete bookkeeping with the commercial solution NEVARIS Finance. This will include financial and asset accounting, cost accounting, equipment and materials management and document management. At Project Immobilien and Kollitsch Management GmbH, NEVARIS is currently introducing accounting software products.

The NEVARIS solutions are fully integrated into the existing IT landscape of the companies and, in particular as a complete system, make it possible to integrate the civil engineering and construction management processes as well as the entire internal document management system.

For further information on the company, please contact

Nemetschek Group

Stefanie Zimmermann

Investor Relations

+49 89 540459 250

szimmermann@nemetschek.com



About NEVARIS Bausoftware GmbH

The company develops and sells integrated software for the areas BIM (Building Information Modeling), Build (technical construction operation as well as tendering, awarding, billing) and Finance (commercial area). The core product NEVARIS covers the complete needs of high-performance software for the construction and ancillary building trades.

With the tools of NEVARIS BIM, those responsible can create three-dimensional building models in terms of time and cost as the fourth and fifth dimension. 'BIM-5D' enables efficient and transparent cooperation of all project participants throughout the whole process of planning, building and using a property. NEVARIS Build contains the modules Tendering, Contracting, Billing, Calculation, Subcontractor Management, Construction Billing and Construction Time Planning and takes into account country-specific requirements as well as standards for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Payroll accounting, materials management and equipment billing take place via NEVARIS Finance, the ERP system.

The German head office is in Bremen. Further branches are in Berlin, Karlsruhe, Munich, Leipzig, Lohne and Herne. In Austria NEVARIS Bausoftware GmbH is based in Salzburg. In German-speaking countries, the company employs around 180 people. Since the 1990's, NEVARIS Bausoftware GmbH has been part of the globally operating Nemetschek Group. The product NEVARIS won the red dot Award (2013) and the German Design Award (2016). By taking over 123erfasst.de GmbH in 2018, the field of mobile construction site management with time recording and project documentation via an app supplements the range of services offered by the software company.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group advances digitalization in the building sector. With our software, architects, engineers, construction companies and facility managers can plan ahead, seamlessly share information and work together more closely. Building and infrastructure projects are carried out with greater efficiency and sustainability. As a result of the unique holding structure of the Nemetschek Group, its 16 strong brands are able to act entrepreneurially with market proximity, drive innovations and collaborate closely with their four million customers worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the company today employs more than 2,500 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX, the company generated revenues of EUR 395.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 108.0 million in 2017.