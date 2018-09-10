Nemetschek : GRAPHISOFT Appoints Vice President, Americas to Support its Further Growth

Budapest, September 10, 2018 - GRAPHISOFT®, the global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions for architects, announced today the addition of Huw Roberts as the company's Vice President, Americas. In this capacity, Mr. Roberts will drive all GRAPHISOFT business in North, Central, and South America and serve as a member of the company's Executive Team.

Mr. Roberts has over 30 years of experience in the architecture and software industries helping architects and the AEC industry maximize the value offered by new and emerging technologies and driving business success. Before joining GRAPHISOFT, Mr. Roberts served as Chief Marketing Officer for BlueCielo, a global Asset Lifecycle Information Management software company based in the Netherlands, and prior to that as Vice President of Marketing for Bentley Systems, a global leader in software solutions for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Mr. Roberts will be based in the company's North American headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA and the global headquarters in Budapest, Hungary.

An architect by profession, Mr. Roberts is a highly regarded industry visionary and expert on the best practices for integrating technology into the design, delivery and operational management of buildings and infrastructure. He has served in many industry organizations, on work such as the U.S. National CAD Standards, International Alliance for Interoperability, and as chairman of the American Institute of Architects Technology in Architectural Practice committee. He has also been a regular featured speaker at major industry events and universities worldwide.



"GRAPHISOFT provides exceptional solutions for architects. As the pioneer in BIM, the company continues to deliver exciting innovations that provide architects with significant advantages in their work. ARCHICAD benefits from a community of dedicated customers, each of whom want to deliver great architecture," said Roberts. "My career has been committed to helping the AEC industry benefit from technology and transformation, so I am very excited to join a team that shares that mission. I look forward to helping GRAPHISOFT provide innovation and value throughout the Americas," he added.

"Huw is an innovative B2B technology executive who applies creativity, rigor, and leadership to grow business value by maximizing market impact, driving business transformation, and empowering teams. We are thrilled to have him join our leadership team," said Viktor Varkonyi, GRAPHISOFT CEO. "Huw's skills and experience will be pivotal in ensuring that GRAPHISOFT is best equipped to deliver the most value to customers and drive growth in the Americas."

GRAPHISOFT® ignited the BIM revolution in 1984 with ARCHICAD®, the industry-first BIM software for architects. GRAPHISOFT continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions such as its revolutionary BIMcloud®, the world's first real-time BIM collaboration environment; and BIMx®, the world's leading mobile app for lightweight access to BIM for non-professionals. GRAPHISOFT is part of the Nemetschek Group. To learn more visit www.graphisoft.com or follow us on Twitter at @GRAPHISOFT.