NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
Nemetschek Group well positioned for the future: Successful 2019 financial year and continued good positioning form a solid basis for 2020

03/31/2020 | 01:58am EDT

NemetschekMar 31, 2020

continued good positioning form a solid basis for 2020

  • 2019 figures: Strong increase in revenue (+20.7%) to EUR 556.9 million, primarily as a result of recurring revenues
  • Over-proportionalrise in EBITDA to EUR 165.7 million (+36.6%)
  • Earnings per share significantly above previous year at EUR 1.10 (+66.3%), positively influenced by one-time effect arising from sale of DocuWare
  • Confident but cautious planning for 2020 in view of the global Covid-19 pandemic: At least stable development to slight increase in Group revenue targeted with simultaneously high EBITDA margin of more than 26%

Munich, March 31, 2020 - The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), one of the leading software providers for the building industry worldwide, looks back on a very successful 2019 financial year. With marked double- digit revenue growth and an over-proportional increase in earnings, the targets set for 2019 were even slightly exceeded in terms of growth and profitability (EBITDA margin). The very good performance of the past years and the continued favorable positioning of the Nemetschek Group in its customer segments form a very solid basis in these current times of uncertainty resulting from the Covid-19 crisis.

Major indicators of the Group's success in 2019

  • Group revenue rose to EUR 556.9 million, a growth of 20.7% compared to the previous year (currency-adjusted: 18.0%). Thus, Group revenue was slightly higher than the forecast corridor of EUR 540 to 550 million. The rise in revenue is attributable to organic growth of 15.8% (currency-adjusted: 13.1%) as well as to the strong business development of the newly acquired Spacewell brand in the Manage segment.
  • Recurring revenues from software service contracts and subscriptions, which rose by 32.6% to EUR 299.5 million, continued to be growth drivers, and thus accounted for about 54% of Group revenue in 2019 (previous year: 49%).
    • Continued advances in global alignment are another growth driver. Revenues generated abroad rose by 24.2% to EUR 415.7 million in 2019. Nemetschek is extremely successful in North America, the trend-setting future market for new technologies.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC industry. As the sole corporate group worldwide, Nemetschek covers the entire life cycle of building and infrastructure projects with its software solutions and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With intelligent and innovative software solutions, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. This revolves around the use of open standards (Open BIM). The innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions are used by around six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 2,900 experts.

Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved a preliminary revenue amounting to EUR 556.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 165.7 million in 2019.

Contacts

Stefanie Zimmermann Press Contact Investor Relations szimmermann@nemetschek.com +49 89 540459 250

Disclaimer

Nemetschek SE published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 05:57:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 557 M
EBIT 2019 126 M
Net income 2019 111 M
Debt 2019 64,5 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 43,3x
P/E ratio 2020 45,1x
EV / Sales2019 9,00x
EV / Sales2020 7,63x
Capitalization 4 946 M
Chart NEMETSCHEK SE
Duration : Period :
Nemetschek SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 56,49  €
Last Close Price 42,82  €
Spread / Highest target 86,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Kaufmann Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Viktor Várkonyi Chief Division Officer-Planning & Design
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE-27.18%5 456
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.95%158 814
SAP AG-15.08%134 244
INTUIT INC.-9.12%62 010
SERVICENOW INC.1.44%54 357
RINGCENTRAL, INC.35.19%19 862
