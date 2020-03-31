Nemetschek Group well positioned for the future: Successful 2019 financial year and continued good positioning form a solid basis for 2020

NemetschekMar 31, 2020 05:27 UTCGroup well positioned for the future: Successful 2019 financial year and

continued good positioning form a solid basis for 2020 2019 figures: Strong increase in revenue (+20.7%) to EUR 556.9 million, primarily as a result of recurring revenues

Over-proportional rise in EBITDA to EUR 165.7 million (+36.6%)

rise in EBITDA to EUR 165.7 million (+36.6%) Earnings per share significantly above previous year at EUR 1.10 (+66.3%), positively influenced by one-time effect arising from sale of DocuWare

one-time effect arising from sale of DocuWare Confident but cautious planning for 2020 in view of the global Covid-19 pandemic: At least stable development to slight increase in Group revenue targeted with simultaneously high EBITDA margin of more than 26% Munich, March 31, 2020 - The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), one of the leading software providers for the building industry worldwide, looks back on a very successful 2019 financial year. With marked double- digit revenue growth and an over-proportional increase in earnings, the targets set for 2019 were even slightly exceeded in terms of growth and profitability (EBITDA margin). The very good performance of the past years and the continued favorable positioning of the Nemetschek Group in its customer segments form a very solid basis in these current times of uncertainty resulting from the Covid-19 crisis. Major indicators of the Group's success in 2019 Group revenue rose to EUR 556.9 million, a growth of 20.7% compared to the previous year (currency-adjusted: 18.0%). Thus, Group revenue was slightly higher than the forecast corridor of EUR 540 to 550 million. The rise in revenue is attributable to organic growth of 15.8% (currency-adjusted: 13.1%) as well as to the strong business development of the newly acquired Spacewell brand in the Manage segment.

rose to EUR 556.9 million, a growth of 20.7% compared to the previous year (currency-adjusted: 18.0%). Thus, Group revenue was slightly higher than the forecast corridor of EUR 540 to 550 million. The rise in revenue is attributable to organic growth of 15.8% (currency-adjusted: 13.1%) as well as to the strong business development of the newly acquired Spacewell brand in the Manage segment. Recurring revenues from software service contracts and subscriptions, which rose by 32.6% to EUR 299.5 million, continued to be growth drivers, and thus accounted for about 54% of Group revenue in 2019 (previous year: 49%).

from software service contracts and subscriptions, which rose by 32.6% to EUR 299.5 million, continued to be growth drivers, and thus accounted for about 54% of Group revenue in 2019 (previous year: 49%). Continued advances in global alignment are another growth driver. Revenues generated abroad rose by 24.2% to EUR 415.7 million in 2019. Nemetschek is extremely successful in North America, the trend-setting future market for new technologies.



About the Nemetschek Group The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC industry. As the sole corporate group worldwide, Nemetschek covers the entire life cycle of building and infrastructure projects with its software solutions and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With intelligent and innovative software solutions, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. This revolves around the use of open standards (Open BIM). The innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions are used by around six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 2,900 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved a preliminary revenue amounting to EUR 556.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 165.7 million in 2019. Contacts Stefanie Zimmermann Press Contact Investor Relations szimmermann@nemetschek.com +49 89 540459 250