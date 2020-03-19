Log in
Nemetschek SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/19/2020 | 04:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2020 / 09:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Axel
Last name(s): Kaufmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nemetschek SE

b) LEI
529900R0S2IX1S358J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006452907

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.06 EUR 11897.82 EUR
40.10 EUR 14917.20 EUR
40.08 EUR 13266.48 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.0815 EUR 40081.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


19.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58157  19.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
