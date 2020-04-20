Log in
Nemetschek SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/20/2020 | 10:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.04.2020 / 16:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Professor
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Nemetschek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nemetschek SE

b) LEI
529900R0S2IX1S358J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006452907

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
55.490672 EUR 1664720.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55.490672 EUR 1664720.16 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59223  20.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 570 M
EBIT 2020 114 M
Net income 2020 80,0 M
Finance 2020 19,2 M
Yield 2020 0,72%
P/E ratio 2020 81,8x
P/E ratio 2021 51,9x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2021 9,30x
Capitalization 6 566 M
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Kaufmann Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Viktor Várkonyi Chief Division Officer-Planning & Design
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE-3.32%7 144
ORACLE CORPORATION3.10%172 249
SAP SE-6.03%146 485
INTUIT INC.1.31%69 123
SERVICENOW INC.6.12%56 862
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.8.63%20 674