Nemetschek SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.05.2020 / 09:27

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Professor First name: Georg Last name(s): Nemetschek

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nemetschek SE

b) LEI

529900R0S2IX1S358J38

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006452907

b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 350,000 shares; Prof. Georg Nemetschek is benefactor.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

