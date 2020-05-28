Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nemetschek SE    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nemetschek SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.05.2020 / 09:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Professor
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Nemetschek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nemetschek SE

b) LEI
529900R0S2IX1S358J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006452907

b) Nature of the transaction
Donation of 350,000 shares; Prof. Georg Nemetschek is benefactor.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60071  28.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEMETSCHEK SE
03:35aNEMETSCHEK SE : Prof. Georg Nemetschek establishes Innovation Foundation
EQ
03:30aNEMETSCHEK SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/26NEMETSCHEK : proposes annual general meeting for 2019 dividend of EUR 0.28 per s..
EQ
05/25NEMETSCHEK AG : Hauck & Aufhauser is now Neutral
MD
05/15NEMETSCHEK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
05/14NEMETSCHEK : Enhanced Project Collaboration with the openBIM Platform Allplan Bi..
PU
05/04NEMETSCHEK AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/04NEMETSCHEK : bolsters position in structural engineering market with acquisition..
PU
05/04NEMETSCHEK AG : Baader Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
05/01NEMETSCHEK AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 583 M
EBIT 2020 111 M
Net income 2020 92,7 M
Finance 2020 46,9 M
Yield 2020 0,54%
P/E ratio 2020 79,9x
P/E ratio 2021 60,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2021 11,0x
Capitalization 7 409 M
Chart NEMETSCHEK SE
Duration : Period :
Nemetschek SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 52,24 €
Last Close Price 64,15 €
Spread / Highest target 1,33%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Kaufmann Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Viktor Várkonyi Chief Division Officer-Planning & Design
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE9.10%8 137
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.38%166 446
SAP SE-7.05%145 180
INTUIT INC.7.36%73 560
SERVICENOW INC.31.47%72 595
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.94%24 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group