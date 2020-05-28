|
Nemetschek SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/28/2020 | 03:30am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.05.2020 / 09:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Professor
|First name:
|Georg
|Last name(s):
|Nemetschek
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
b) Nature of the transaction
|Donation of 350,000 shares; Prof. Georg Nemetschek is benefactor.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|
|81829 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
