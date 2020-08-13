Log in
Nemetschek SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/13/2020 | 11:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2020 / 17:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Professor
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Nemetschek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nemetschek SE

b) LEI
529900R0S2IX1S358J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006452907

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.87 EUR 7122000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.87 EUR 7122000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61943  13.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
