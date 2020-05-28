DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nemetschek SE: Prof. Georg Nemetschek establishes Innovation Foundation



28.05.2020 / 09:33

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Prof. Georg Nemetschek establishes Innovation Foundation

- Founder of the Nemetschek Group provides 350,000 privately held shares to finance the foundation

- Focus: Support of science and research as well as promotion of excellence and competence in construction, especially through the use of artificial intelligence

Munich, May 28, 2020 - Prof. Georg Nemetschek, founder and major shareholder of the Nemetschek SE, has established the non-profit "Nemetschek Innovation Foundation" based in Munich. The foundation's activities will focus on promoting competence and excellence in the construction industry in the areas of research, teaching, innovation, and academic life. In particular, the institution is intended to support the business location Germany in taking a leading role in the technologically, economically, and socially relevant future area of artificial intelligence (AI). AI is one of the essential pillars of the building industry of the future.

To provide the foundation with adequate financial resources, Prof. Nemetschek has transferred 350,000 privately held shares of Nemetschek SE to the foundation. The mandatory notification required by law (so-called directors' dealings) regarding this transaction and its publication by the company was made today.

The Nemetschek Innovation Foundation will financially support strategic and university research as well as research-oriented teaching and innovation. To ensure a solid supply of resources, it will finance endowed professorships and institutes at universities and colleges.

Prof. Nemetschek is one of the pioneers of the digital transformation of the AEC industry (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) worldwide. The Nemetschek Group, which he founded in 1963 and has been listed on the stock exchange since 1999, is today one of the leading international providers of software solutions for the industry, covering the entire life cycle of buildings.

"My professional life has always been characterized by the ambition to achieve technical progress for the benefit of people through creative and practice-oriented research and development in the field of designing, building, using and managing buildings", says Prof. Nemetschek. "The fact that I have succeeded in this not only as a scientist but also as an entrepreneur has prompted me to ensure the continuation of this important research activity through the Innovation Foundation. Moreover, it should be a matter of course in our country that wealthy people give back part of their assets to society.

The Nemetschek Innovation Foundation is already the third foundation of Prof. Nemetschek. The "Professor Georg Nemetschek Foundation" was established in 1996 for the benefit of the Faculty of Civil Engineering at Munich University of Applied Sciences. Among other things, the foundation made possible the establishment of the iabi Institute for Applied Building Information Technology.

In 2007, he and his family set up the "Nemetschek Foundation", also a non-profit organization, whose work contributes to democratic culture in Germany.

For further information on the company, please contact:



Nemetschek Group

Stefanie Zimmermann

Investor Relations

+49 89 540459 250

szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC industry. As the sole corporate group worldwide, Nemetschek covers the entire life cycle of building and infrastructure projects with its software solutions and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With intelligent and innovative software solutions, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. This revolves around the use of open standards (Open BIM). The innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions are used by approximately six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,900 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue in the amount of EUR 556.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 165.7 million in 2019.