Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
10/01/2019 | 03:55am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Nemetschek SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
01.10.2019 / 09:52
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
05 Jun 2019
3. New total number of voting rights:
115.500.000
