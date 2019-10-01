Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Nemetschek    NEM   DE0006452907

NEMETSCHEK

(NEM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 03:55am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Nemetschek SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.10.2019 / 09:52
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 05 Jun 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
115.500.000


01.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

883271  01.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=883271&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEMETSCHEK
03:55aNEMETSCHEK SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
08/06NEMETSCHEK SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/26NEMETSCHEK SE : Growth dynamics remain strong in second quarter with revenue up ..
EQ
07/26NEMETSCHEK : Half-year results
CO
07/02NEMETSCHEK : sells its interest in DocuWare and achieves attractive sales profit
PU
07/02NEMETSCHEK : sells its interest in DocuWare and achieves attractive sales profit
EQ
06/28NEMETSCHEK : successfully completes stock split
EQ
06/28NEMETSCHEK : SPLIT: 3 of 1
FA
06/25NEMETSCHEK : Vectorworks, Inc. Acquiring connectCAD to Better Support the Audio ..
PU
06/03NEMETSCHEK : ALLPLAN Presents an Update of its BIM Solution for Architects and E..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 557 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 107 M
Debt 2019 14,3 M
Yield 2019 0,73%
P/E ratio 2019 50,6x
P/E ratio 2020 49,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,74x
EV / Sales2020 8,26x
Capitalization 5 408 M
Chart NEMETSCHEK SE
Duration : Period :
Nemetschek SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEMETSCHEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 52,72  €
Last Close Price 46,42  €
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrik Heider Chairman-Management Board, COO & CFO
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Nemetschek Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rüdiger Herzog Member-Supervisory Board
William Krouch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEMETSCHEK SE46.69%5 897
ORACLE CORPORATION21.88%177 551
INTUIT35.10%68 449
SERVICENOW INC40.56%46 914
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.49.96%20 999
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC71.08%11 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group