NEMETSCHEK SE

(NEM)
Nemetschek : plans virtual annual general meeting - Rescheduled for June 19, 2020

04/20/2020 | 03:30am EDT

DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Nemetschek SE plans virtual annual general meeting - Rescheduled for June 19, 2020

20.04.2020 / 09:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Nemetschek Group plans virtual annual general meeting - Rescheduled for June 19, 2020

Munich, April 20, 2020 - The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), one of the worldwide leading software providers for the building industry, has rescheduled this year's annual general meeting, which will now take place on June 19, 2020 and will be conducted completely virtually for the first time. This is the software company's response to ongoing restrictions applicable to public life as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, making simultaneous use of the option provided for by legislators for an annual general meeting that is completely virtual. The plan was originally to invite shareholders to physically attend the event in Munich on May 29, 2020.

"We want to generate planning reliability for our shareholders' meeting and at the same time provide the best possible protection of the health of our employees and shareholders as well as the service providers involved. Consequently, in our opinion, the virtual annual general meeting is a responsible decision," says Spokesman of the Executive Board Dr. Axel Kaufmann.

Even after rescheduling, Nemetschek is able to remain within the term of six months after the end of the financial year, by which deadline European Companies (SEs) are required to hold their annual general meetings.

In the invitation to the virtual annual general meeting, which is now scheduled for June 19, 2020, the Nemetschek Group will provide shareholders with detailed information concerning the modalities of participation and the exercising of voting rights, among other things.

For further information on the company, please contact
Nemetschek Group
Stefanie Zimmermann
Investor Relations
+49 89 540459 250
szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC industry. As the sole corporate group worldwide, Nemetschek covers the entire life cycle of building and infrastructure projects with its software solutions and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With intelligent and innovative software solutions, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. This revolves around the use of open standards (Open BIM). The innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions are used by approximately six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 2,900 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue in the amount of EUR 556.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 165.7 million in 2019.


20.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 540459-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 540459-444
E-mail: investorrelations@nemetschek.com
Internet: www.nemetschek.com
ISIN: DE0006452907
WKN: 645290
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1024795

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1024795  20.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
