Nemus Bioscience to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Conference

Long Beach, CA, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nemus Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: NMUS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics to address global medical indications, announced today that CEO and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Murphy will participate in a panel discussion, “Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals,” at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 17-19, 2019, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA.



Details of the panel discussion are as follows:

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM EST

Location: The Pacific Promenade 2-3

Dr. Murphy will also be available for 1x1 meetings.

About Nemus Bioscience, Inc.

The Company is a biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Long Beach, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. With proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, Nemus is developing novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs while limiting potential adverse events. Nemus' strategy is to explore the use of proprietary biosynthetic compounds, alone or in combination with corporate partners.

Nemus is part of the Emerald Health group, which comprises multiple companies focused on developing pharmaceutical, botanical, and nutraceutical products providing wellness and medical benefits by interacting with the human body’s endocannabinoid system.

For more information, visit www.nemusbioscience.com.

