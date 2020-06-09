NEO Finance : On decisions of the extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors of NEO Finance, AB

On decisions of the extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors of NEO Finance, AB

The extraordinary meeting of the Board od Directors of NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) held on 9 June 2020 adopted the following resolution:

1. Regarding the acquisition of shares of Finomark, UAB

Decisions taken:

1.1. To acquire 100 (one hundred) percent shares of Finomark, UAB company code 305538582, for 2 500 (two thousand five hundred) euros.

Finomark, UAB is developing a crowdfunding platform, therefore the company's shares are purchased in order to carry out the activities of the crowdfunding platform operator.

