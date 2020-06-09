Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  NEO Finance, AB    NEOIPO   LT0000132953

NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOIPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEO Finance : On decisions of the extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors of NEO Finance, AB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:03am EDT

On decisions of the extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors of NEO Finance, AB

The extraordinary meeting of the Board od Directors of NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) held on 9 June 2020 adopted the following resolution:
1. Regarding the acquisition of shares of Finomark, UAB
Decisions taken:
1.1. To acquire 100 (one hundred) percent shares of Finomark, UAB company code 305538582, for 2 500 (two thousand five hundred) euros.
Finomark, UAB is developing a crowdfunding platform, therefore the company's shares are purchased in order to carry out the activities of the crowdfunding platform operator.
Aiva Remeikienė
Head of Administration
Email: aiva@neofinance.com
published:
2020-06-09
Share:

Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 14:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEO FINANCE, AB
10:03aNEO FINANCE : On decisions of the extraordinary meeting of the Board of Director..
PU
06/03NEO FINANCE : Notice on Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Sharehol..
PU
06/03NEO FINANCE : annual information for the year 2019
PU
06/03NEO FINANCE : E-money institution license of NEO Finance, AB is supplemented by ..
PU
06/03NEO FINANCE : Regarding the submission of annual information
PU
01/17NEO FINANCE : Lithuania's NEO Finance launches Neopay service in Latvia
AQ
01/10NEO FINANCE : Calendar of main business events in Baltic states next week
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1,72 M 1,95 M 1,95 M
Net income 2019 -0,84 M -0,95 M -0,95 M
Net cash 2019 1,86 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
P/E ratio 2019 -13,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 10,9 M 12,3 M 12,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart NEO FINANCE, AB
Duration : Period :
NEO Finance, AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEO FINANCE, AB-5.70%12
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-22.71%8 814
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION10.70%8 721
AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED-33.50%1 367
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-20.94%1 202
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-26.41%522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group