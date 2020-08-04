NEO Finance : “NEO Finance”, AB Corporate report 2020 H1 PDF 0 08/04/2020 | 04:23am EDT Send by mail :

Confirmation of company's responsible persons 31 July 2020 Vilnius Hereby we confirm, that by our knowledge financial statements for the first 6 months of 2020 prepared in accordance with accounting standards are true and fairly present assets, liabilities, financial position, profit or loss. As well we confirm that by our knowledge interim report for the first 6 months of 2020 includes a fair view of the development and performance of the business. NEO Finance, AB Head of the administration Aiva Remeikienė NEO Finance, AB Chief Financial Officer Andrius Ladauskas 2 developing new crowdfunding Review of the company NEO Finance has been established on January 21, 2014 , in Lithuania.

established on January 21, 2014 In October 2015 , a limited e-money institution license has been issued for the company.

October 2015 limited e-money institution license In April 2016 , the company has become the first platform to be included in the P2P lending platform list administered by the Bank of Lithuania.

, the company has become platform to be included in the administered by the Bank of Lithuania. In January 2017 , an unlimited e-money institution license which allows operations in the European Union has been issued by the Bank of Lithuania.

January 2017 an unlimited e-money institution license Since the start of its operations in December 2015 , the company has been operating as a P2P lending platform that issues consumer credits in Lithuania, and as an e-money institution: it holds money in IBAN accounts, executes money transfers via CENTROlink SEPA payment system.

start of its operations in December 2015 In September, 2018 , active sales process for payment initiation service (PIS) has started in Lithuania.

, active sales process for has started in Lithuania. In March, 2019 , Neo Finance B.V. - a subsidiary - was established in the Netherlands .

, Neo Finance B.V. - - was established . After the successful IPO in June, 2019 , NEO Finance shares became listed in Nasdaq First North in August.

successful IPO in June, 2019 became listed in Nasdaq First North On May 2020 company's EMI license was supplemented by Account information service .

May 2020 EMI license Account information service On June 2020 company acquired 100% shares of company Finomark, which platform. 3 Review of the company In 2020 H1, the company has remained a stable leader, holding over 54% of the P2P consumer lending market in Lithuania. The NEO Finance platform is the largest according to all possible indicators: amount of loans issued since the start of operations, amount of loans issued during the last year, and the amount of a loan portfolio. During the first half of 2020, the entire team has continued working towards making the company profitable. A considerable attention has been dedicated towards software development, decreasing marketing costs, increasing the income, developing new products and services, providing investors with more data and statistics. Also, a considerable effort is being directed towards development of the Payment initiation service (PIS). The strategic approach of the Board is based of ensuring long-term and sustainable operations, as opposed to maximizing short-term profits. Therefore, the company pays special attention to ensure compliance with the relevant laws as well as improving them by proposing the amendments to responsible institutions. In addition, a special attention is paid to loan risk management and debt recovery results, as it actually has a direct impact on investment return. Finally, the company is constantly performing stress-tests, i.e. simulating company's operations in the situation of economic downturn. At the beginning of 2019 the management team confirmed ambitious goals and company is working towards them: Increase the consumer loans issued via platform to EUR 5 MM per month.

the consumer via platform to per month. Increase the revenues from the Payment Initiation Service to EUR 3 MM per year. • Increase the number of active investors to 25,000. 4 Essential corporate events Finalised audit for 2019. Audited financial reports can be found here . Additionally, business continuity plan together with a tress-test was updated and submitted to Bank of Lithuania. It can be found here .

Additionally, business continuity plan together with a tress-test was updated and submitted to Bank of Lithuania. It can be found On January The General Meeting of Shareholders was convened due the abolition of the supervisory board.

"NEO Finance" EMI license was supplemented by Account information service.

EMI license was supplemented by Account information service. "NEO Finance" acquired 100% shares of company Finomark, which developing new crowdfunding platform.

acquired 100% shares of company Finomark, which developing new crowdfunding platform. "NEO Finance" signed a deal with EMI MoQ to organize return of their customers money after their decision to stop company's operations.

signed a deal with EMI to organize return of their customers money after their decision to stop company's operations. "NEO Finance" was awarded during Fintech week 2020 as Company of the Year in Lending, Investment and P2P category.

was awarded during Fintech week 2020 as Company of the Year in Lending, Investment and P2P category. Due to COVID-19 and business restrictions, April was the weakest month during the whole year, but after restrictions were loosen market amounts got back to previous levels. 5 Main financial ratios Based on non-audited accounting data, income has grown significantly up to EUR 1,16M ; compared to 2019H1, it increased by 46% .

income has grown significantly up to EUR 1,16M increased by 46% Marketing costs increased 18% from EUR 277K to EUR 328K.

Debt recovery costs increased by 13% from EUR 176K to EUR 199K due to increased lending volumes.

Salary expenses rose by 28% from EUR 171K to EUR 218K.

Number of registered users grew by 40% , up to 100K users .

, up to . EUR 8.95 M of financed loans.

of financed loans. Pre-tax loss decreased due to increasing size of active loan portfolio and controlled costs. 2020 H1 2019 H1 ∆, % Granted loans, EUR 8,945,671 9,040,813 -1% Income, EUR 1,163,406 795,709 46% Cost of sales, EUR (740,662) (618,106) 21% Gross profit, EUR 422,744 177,603 136% Operating costs, EUR (482,933) (473,183) 5% EBITDA, EUR (60,189) (295,580) -74% Pre-tax profit, EUR (145,688) (375,375) -61% 6 Management accounts Majority of the revenues from P2P lending activities are distributed throughout the loan period, and these revenues are received only when the borrower actually makes the instalment. For management purposes, future intermediary fee is presented in a month it is generated. 2020 H1 2019 H1 ∆, % Granted loans, EUR 8,945,671 9,040,813 -1% Intermediary fee income* 884,532 728,321 21% Intermediary fee / Granted loans ratio 9.9% 8.1% Other income 523,419 400,017 31% Cost of sales (740,662) (618,106) 48% Operating costs (482,933) (473,183) 4% EBITDA 184,396 37,049 397% In the end of 2020 H1, outstanding intermediary fee amounted to EUR 5.54 M . In the table, intermediary fee income encompasses all future intermediary fee proceeds generated by the issue result of corresponding month. 7 Intermediary fee income Example on how the intermediary fee of a loan financed via NEO Finance is distributed throughout the loan period: Amount - 2500 EUR Term - 48 months Rating - B Interest rate - 16% Intermediary fee - 5.9% or EUR 3.59 per month Issue date - January 2019 During 2019, income of NEO Finance, AB would constitute EUR 39.46, and the overall income would be equal to EUR 215.22. EUR 175.76 would be allocated to future periods. Brokerage fee income, EUR 4,00 3,59 3,00 2,00 1,00 0,00 2019-022019-042019-062019-082019-102019-122020-022020-042020-062020-082020-102020-122021-022021-04 2021-062021-082021-102021-122022-022022-042022-062022-082022-102022-122023-022023-042023-062023-082023-102023-12 Paid intermediary fee Receivable intermediary fee 8 Company board and governance In compliance with legal requirements and in aspiration to make the governance modern and effective, a three-fold management system has been implemented: the management consists of annual general meeting, board and CEO. BOARD Chairman Evaldas Remeikis MEMBERS CEO - Head of Deividas Marius Administration Tumas Navickas Aiva Remeikienė 9 Company board and governance Evaldas Remeikis and Deividas Tumas are graduates of Baltic Institute of Corporate Governance board member programme, with a qualification of professional board member. Also, in aspiration of applying good corporate governance practices, Evaldas Remeikis has graduated from Chairman of the Board training in Stockholm, Sweden. Most of the decisions in the company are made by the board, which has regular meetings once a month. When needed, special meetings are organized. The meetings are organized, held, and documented according to the good corporate governance principles. By resolution of shareholders, the Supervisory board was abolished due to changes in laws, that no longer require Electronic Money Institution to have this collegial body. As of January 21, 2020, all members of the Supervisory board informally advise the Company's management and Board. 10 Capital Until 2020 H1, EUR 4.18 M has been invested in the company via capital increase and share premiums.

has been invested in the company via capital increase and share premiums. During 2020 H1 no addition capital increases were done.

In the end of 2020 H1, company's authorized capital was EUR 1.62 M . As an e-money institution, since 2017, NEO Finance, AB, must comply with the requirement of minimum private capital of EUR 350 K and, if the capital decreases below that, shareholders shall make certain decisions so that it is brought back to EUR 350 K. Based on this ruling, sufficiency of the capital of e-money institution is calculated by subtracting intangible assets and deferred tax asset from the equity capital. At 2020 H1 end, equity capital in company's balance sheet was equal to EUR 943 K. However, according to the requirements approved by the Bank of Lithuania the supervisory capital was equal to EUR 286 K and company has not complied with this ruling at the end of 2020 H1. Company's management knew that it could happen and already in May started all the required procedures to increase share capital. At the moment of preparation of this report, share capital has been increased and is being registered. 11 Main indexes of the company During 2020 H1, due to increasing affiliate network and established brand awareness, the number of registered users has grown by 40%. The growth of borrowers was 29%, while that of investors was equal to 90%. The overall growth of users during 2020 H1 equaled to 28.532. At the same time the number of active users grew by 43%. Active investors grew by 54%, active borrowers grew by 31%. Registered users, K Active users, K 25 43% 40% 20 120 20 17 100 100 85 15 14 9 80 71 11 8 61 75 10 9 7 60 51 5 67 40 51 58 4 11 43 5 9 7 20 6 25 5 19 10 13 8 2018 H1 2018 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2020 H1 2018 H1 2018 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2020 H1 Investors Borrowers Investors Borrowers 12 Pagrindiniai įmonės veiklos rodikliai During 2020 H1, the company has mediated in issuing EUR 8.95 M worth of consumer credits, financed by 8 298 investors. In comparison, in 2019 H1, the investors financed EUR 9.04 M worth of loans. This allowed the company to take 54% of the Lithuanian P2P lending market. 2 405 people got consumer credits during 2020 H1. Distribution of consumer credit Granted loans, M Eur finance in 2020 H1 46% 54% 12,0 10,0 8,0 6,0 4,08,1 6,2 2,0 - 9,09,68,9 2018 H1 2018 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2020 H1 13 Payment Initiation Service (PIS) Payment initiation service means a payment service where, at the request of the payment service user, a payment order is initiated from a payment account opened at the institution of another payment service provider. Payment initiation service is an alternative to a bank transfer ("banklink" service) that is used for billing for goods or services in e-shops when the payment initiation service is provided by a licensed broker. MIP e-shop makes payment faster, more convenient and cheaper. The provision of payment initiation service in Lithuania is regulated by the Payment Law, which implements the provisions of Directive 2015/2366 of the European Parliament and of the Council on payment services NEO Finance is a licensed payment initiation service providerwhich provides this service using the Neopay brand trademark. During 2020 H1 NEO Finance, AB clients made 2.65 M transactions. PIS transactions, K 3 000 2 651 2 500 2 000 2 008 1 542 1 500 1 000 666 500 12 - 2018 H1 2018 H2 2019 H1 2019 H2 2020 H1 14 Income Based on different activities of the company, 3 categories of income are in place: P2P lending related income

E-money issuance and management related income

issuance and management related income Investment activity income 2020 H1 2019 H1 ∆, % Income 1,163,406 795,709 46% P2P lending related 789,172 537,595 47% income E-money issuance and management related 152,664 63,144 142% income Investment activity 221,570 194,969 14% income The fact worth mentioning is that the majority of NEO Finance's P2P lending related income is distributed throughout the loan period, and these revenues are received only when the borrower actually makes the monthly installment. The company has chosen such income collection method due to requirements of Law on Consumer Credit, as well as aspiration to be as much motivated to mediate and return the necessary interest to investors as possible. As the company collects its intermediary fee the way described above, company's income is moved towards future periods, therefore, the method of counting company's income is very different from that of competitors, and is not comparable. In June 2018, changes in Law on Consumer Credit allowing P2P platform operators to charge borrowers with 50% of the platform fee right away, have come into force. Despite that, NEO Finance will keep on collecting only the intermediary fee from actual monthly installments, which will ensure staying the most attractive P2P platform for borrowers, as well as keeping investors' trust 15 Costs In 2020 H1, total costs of the company, including sales and marketing expenses, summed up to EUR 1.22 M. The company is further developing its IT platform, based on customer needs, everchanging regulations, and P2P lending trends. During 2020 H1, EUR 92 K have been allocated to research of new functions, programming, deployment and testing. Every quarter, according to the costs incurred while creating the new version of the platform, the company creates the intangible assets card, and the costs incurred are moved to intangible assets, which is depreciated during 4 years. In 2020 H1, this sum amounted to EUR 110 K. The company employs professional specialists and managers. In 2020 H1, the company had 29 employees on average. The company pays competitive salaries with an effective motivation system. During 2020 H1, EUR 218 K was allocated for salaries. 2020 H1 costs, K EUR Other sales costs; 122 IT costs; 92 Other Debt operating recovery costs; 188 costs; 199 Operating costs, 483 Salary Marketing costs; costs; 328 218 Depreciation; 77 Salaries of sales project managers are attributed to marketing costs, therefore, their salaries are not included in salary costs.

Other costs include expenses for databases, messages for borrowers and investors, provision costs.

Other operating costs include all other expenses related to the company and personnel. This includes: rent, utilities, transportation, mobile and fixed data, internal and external audit, stationery, parcel delivery, depretiation and Provision fund provisions. 16 Debt recovery When the borrower is late to pay at least 1 payment, they are notified via e-mail and SMS messages. After 32 overdue days , the debt is registered in UAB "Creditinfo Lietuva" database, and on the 41st day, recovery is transferred to debt recovery agency. During 2020 H1, recovered amount summed up to EUR 1165 K. 37% of the debts have been recovered via pre-trialmethod. Bailiffs have recovered 43%, and trial - 20% of the debts. Debt recovery is performed by UAB Legal Balance. We are satisfied with cooperation results, and hope that further on, we will considerably exceed the Lithuanian rates of recovering delinquent consumer credits. The company therefore offers buy-back service, where the investor has an option to receive 50- 80% of face value of the investment without waiting for the recovery process. During 2020 H1, amount paid to investors for claim rights was equal to EUR 112 K. During the same period last year, the company paid EUR 130 K to investors for claim rights. Debt recovery, K EUR Pre-trial; 427 Bailiff; 506 Court; 232 17 2020 H1 balance sheet Note Group Company ASSETS 2020 06 30 2019 12 31 2020 06 30 2019 12 31 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,811,504 2,822,456 2,894,004 2,822,456 Intangible Assets 246,965 319,177 246,965 319,177 Tangible Assets 31,169 12,676 31,169 12,676 Financial Assets 2,121,326 2,078,559 2,203,826 2,078,559 Other Assets 412,044 412,044 412,044 412,044 CURRENT ASSETS 5,730,690 4,302,241 5,665,731 4,301,840 Inventories, Prepayments And Contracts In Progress 147,225 30,297 147,225 30,297 Amounts Receivable Within One Year 444,446 338,009 440,925 338,009 Other Currents Assets - - - - Cash And Cash Equivalents 5,139,020 3,933,934 5,077,582 3,933,533 DEFERRED CHARGES AND ACCRUED INCOME 1,999 5,220 1,999 5,220 TOTAL ASSETS: 8,544,194 7,129,917 8,561,735 7,129,516 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2020 06 30 2019 12 31 2020 06 30 2019 12 31 EQUITY 912,174 1,083,660 942,889 1,088,577 Capital 1,615,023 1,615,023 1,615,023 1,615,023 Share Premium 856,405 856,405 856,405 856,405 Revaluation Reserve (Results) - - - - Reserves - - - - Retained Earnings (Losses) (1,559,254) (1,387,768) (1,528,539) (1,382,851) GRANTS AND SUBSIDIES - - - - PROVISIONS 262,058 248,670 262,058 248,670 AMOUNTS PAYABLE AND LIABILITIES 7,363,049 5,791,550 7,350,103 5,786,232 Non-Current Amounts Payable And Liabilities 1,961,597 1,627,985 1,961,597 1,627,985 Current Amounts Payable And Liabilities 5,401,452 4,163,564 5,388,506 4,158,246 ACCRUED EXPENSES AND DEFERRED INCOME 6,914 6,038 6,686 6,038 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES: 8,544,194 7,129,917 8,561,735 7,129,516 18 2020 H1 profit (loss) statement Item Note Group Company 2020 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 Sales revenue 1,164,265 795,709 1,163,406 795,709 Cost of Sales (816,588) (628,642) (821,588) (628,642) GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 347,677 167,067 341,818 167,067 General and administrative expenses (525,692) (550,440) (490,978) (547,553) Other activities (4,338) (5,407) (4,338) (5,407) Investment in the parent, subsidiaries and associated companies shares income - - - - Other long-term investments and loan income - - - - Other loans granted interest income 12,384 - 12,384 - financial asset and Short-term investment impairment costs - - - - Interest expenses (4,574) (193) (4,573) (193) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX (174,544) (388,973) (145,688) (386,086) Income tax - 28,985 - 28,985 NET PROFIT (LOSS) (174,544) (359,988) (145,688) (357,101) 19 2019 H1 changes in equity statement Balance at the end of the reporting (yearly) period before previous Result of changes in accounting policies Result of correcting material errors Recalculated balance at the end of the reporting (yearly) period before previous Net profit (loss) of the reporting period Increase (decrease) of other authorised or primary capital Balance at the end of the previous reporting (yearly) period Net profit (loss) of the reporting period Increase (decrease) of other authorised or primary capital Balance at the end of the reporting period Paid up Note authorised or primary capital 1,475,461 1,475,461 139,562 1,615,023 - 1,615,023 Share Retained premium profit (loss) account - (540,659) - (540,659) (842,192) 856,405 - 856,405 (1,382,851) (145,688) - 856,405 (1,528,539) Total 934,802 - - 934,802 (842,192) 995,967 1,088,577 (145,688) - 942,889 20 2019 H1 cash flow statement Article Note 2020 H1 2019 H1 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit (loss) (145,688) (357,101) Depreciation and amortisation expenses 76,754 79,601 Elimination of results of financing and investing activities 69 193 Decrease (increase) in other amounts receivable after one year (42,767) (396,562) Decrease (increase) in assets of the deferred tax on profit - (28,985) Decrease (increase) in stocks, except advance payments (87,959) 14,611 Decrease (increase) in advance payments (28,969) (31,735) Decrease (increase) in trade debtors (951) (3,625) Decrease (increase) in other debtors (101,965) (316,142) Decrease (increase) in prepayments and accrued income 3,221 2,381 Increase (decrease) in provisions 13,388 59,109 Increase (decrease) in trade with short-term creditors and prepayments received 24,509 (5,294) on account Increase (decrease) in liabilities related to employment relations 49,221 6,629 Increase (decrease) in other amounts payable and liabilities 1,256,531 188,713 Increase (decrease) in accruals and deferred income 648 21,688 Net cash flows from operating activities 1,016,042 (766,519) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of fixed assets (excluding investments) (23,035) (80,230) Acquisition of long-term investments (82,500) (10,000) Dividends and interest received - - Net cash flows from investing activities (105,535) (90,230) Cash flows from financing activities Cash flows related to entity's owners - 995,967 Issue of shares - 995,967 Cash flows related to other financing sources 233,611 309,500 Increase in financial debts 339,611 618,083 Loans received 339,611 618,083 Issue of bonds - - Decrease in financial debts (106,000) (308,583) Loans returned (106,000) (308,583) Net cash flows from financing activities 233,611 1,305,467 Adjustments due to exchange rates on the balance of cash and cash equivalents (69) (193) Increase (decrease) of net's cash flows 1,144,049 448,525 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 3,933,533 2,642,060 21 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 5,077,582 3,090,585 Notes to interim financial statements (1/3) 22 Notes to interim financial statements (2/3) Notes to interim financial statements (3/3) 24 Attachments Original document

