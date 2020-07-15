NEO Finance : “NEO Finance”, AB Sales report 2020 Q2

'NEO Finance', AB Sales report 2020 Q2

In 2020 Q2 volume of loans issued amounted to EUR 4.04M and, compared to 2019 Q2 fell by 11%.

Payment initiation service (PIS) continued to grow. In 2020 Q2, the company performed over 1.41 M transactions, compared to 808 K transactions in 2019 Q2. Transaction volume increased by 74%.

You can find more information in the attached report: (profile of 'NEO Finance' in 'Nasdaq')

Aiva Remeikienė

Head of Administration