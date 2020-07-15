Log in
NEO FINANCE, AB

(NEOIPO)
NEO Finance : “NEO Finance”, AB Sales report 2020 Q2

07/15/2020

'NEO Finance', AB Sales report 2020 Q2

In 2020 Q2 volume of loans issued amounted to EUR 4.04M and, compared to 2019 Q2 fell by 11%.

Payment initiation service (PIS) continued to grow. In 2020 Q2, the company performed over 1.41 M transactions, compared to 808 K transactions in 2019 Q2. Transaction volume increased by 74%.

You can find more information in the attached report: (profile of 'NEO Finance' in 'Nasdaq')

Aiva Remeikienė

Head of Administration

published:
2020-07-15
Disclaimer

NEO Finance AB published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 14:40:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 1,72 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
Net income 2019 -0,84 M -0,96 M -0,96 M
Net cash 2019 1,86 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2019 -13,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 12,1 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 99,0%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEO FINANCE, AB-7.75%12
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-31.87%7 769
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-2.77%7 660
AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED-35.97%1 318
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-42.41%871
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-32.37%477
