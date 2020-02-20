Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment of Group Financial Controller

Executive.
Mr Joachim Lim is responsible for the overall financial, accounting, reporting, tax, internal controls, legal, compliance and risk management functions across the Group's business. He works alongside the senior management team on investments, merger and acquisitions at Group and Company level. He leads the entire finance team of the Group.
