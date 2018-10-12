Log in
10/12/2018 | 10:31am CEST

NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC       INVESTOR NEWS               12 OCTOBER 2018 at 11:30 AM

Invitation to Neo Industrial’s briefing of the business report

Neo Industrial publishes its business report for the period of 1 January -30 September 2018 on Tuesday 23 October, 2018 at 10:00 AM.

A briefing for investors, analysts and media will be arranged on the same day in Hyvinkää, Finland.

BRIEFING
Time: Tuesday 23 October, 2018 at 10 AM
Place: Villatehdas, Kankurinkatu 4-6, 05800 Hyvinkää, Finland

The briefing will be held in Finnish. Presentation materials can be found on the company website after the event. Participants are kindly requested to register in advance, latest on Friday 19 October at 3 PM.

Welcome!

Ralf Sohlström
Managing Director
 
Additional information and registration:
Communications Manager Riina Silvennoinen
info@neoindustrial.fi
Tel. +358 207 200 395

www.neoindustrial.fi/en

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.

