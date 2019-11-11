Log in
NEO INDUSTRIAL OYJ, A FINNISH COMPANY SPECIALISING IN CABLE MANUFACTURING, TO ISSUE A POTENTIAL GREEN BOND OF EUR 10 – 15 MILLION

11/11/2019 | 04:00am EST

NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC      STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE               11 NOVEMBER 2019 AT 11:00 AM
                             

NEO INDUSTRIAL OYJ, A FINNISH COMPANY SPECIALISING IN CABLE MANUFACTURING, TO ISSUE A POTENTIAL GREEN BOND OF EUR 10 – 15 MILLION

Neo Industrial Oyj and its group company Reka Cables Ltd (the “Group”) will conduct a series of investor meetings throughout Europe in relation to a potential Green Bond issue between EUR 10 - 15 million. The Group has appointed STX Fixed Income B.V. (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) as Lead Manager to arrange investor meetings. A Green Bond issue between EUR 10 - 15 million may follow subsequently, subject to market conditions.

Hyvinkää, 11 Nov 2019

Neo Industrial Plc
Jukka Poutanen
Managing Director

FURTHER INFORMATION
Jukka Poutanen, Managing Director, tel. +35840 833 9007
Markku E. Rentto, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 40 500 1858


www.neoindustrial.fi/en

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
