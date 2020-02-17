Neo Industrial : Invitation to Neo Industrial's briefing of the 2019 year-end report release

Neo Industrial publishes its year-end report release for the year 2019 on Thursday 27 February 2020 at 10:00 AM. A briefing for investors, analysts and media will be arranged on the same day in Hyvinkää, Finland.

BRIEFING

Time: Thursday 27 February 2020 at 10:00 AM

Place: Villatehdas, Kankurinkatu 4-6, 05800 Hyvinkää, Finland

The briefing will be held in Finnish. Presentation materials can be found on the company website after the event. Participants are kindly requested to register in advance, latest on Monday 24 February 2020 at 12 PM.

Welcome!

Jukka Poutanen

Managing Director

Additional information and registration:

Communications Manager Sanna Jaakkola

sanna.jaakkola@neoindustrial.fi

Tel. +358 207 200 395

www.neoindustrial.fi/en