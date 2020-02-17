Neo Industrial : Invitation to Neo Industrial's briefing of the 2019 year-end report release

Neo Industrial publishes its year-end report release for the year 2019 on Thursday 27 February 2020 at 10:00 AM. A briefing for investors, analysts and media will be arranged on the same day in Hyvinkää, Finland.
BRIEFING
Time: Thursday 27 February 2020 at 10:00 AM
Place: Villatehdas, Kankurinkatu 4-6, 05800 Hyvinkää, Finland
The briefing will be held in Finnish. Presentation materials can be found on the company website after the event. Participants are kindly requested to register in advance, latest on Monday 24 February 2020 at 12 PM.
Welcome!
Jukka Poutanen
Managing Director
Additional information and registration:
Communications Manager Sanna Jaakkola
sanna.jaakkola@neoindustrial.fi
Tel. +358 207 200 395
www.neoindustrial.fi/en
