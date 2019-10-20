Neo Neon : RESIGNATION OF THE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Neo-Neon Holdings Limited

同方友友控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1868)

RESIGNATION OF THE PRESIDENT AND

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of Neo-Neon Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Seah Han Leong ("Mr. Seah") has tendered resignation as the president and the chief executive officer of the Company and will cease to act in these roles with effect from 9 January 2020 as he wishes to devote more time on his personal and family commitments. Mr. Seah will remain as an executive Director, a member of the risk management and regulatory compliance committee of the Company (the "Risk Management and Regulatory Compliance Committee") and one of the authorized representatives of the Company.

The Board and Mr. Seah confirm that they have no disagreement with each other and that there is no matter relating to Mr. Seah's resignation as the president and chief executive officer of the Company that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.