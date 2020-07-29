29.07.2020 Neodecortech S.p.A.: KT&Partners named Investor Relator of the Company, effective from 1 September 2020 Download

PRESS RELEASE

KT&Partners named Investor Relator of the Company, effective from 1 September 2020

Fabio Zanobini appointed Financial Reporting Manager

Filago, 29 July 2020

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design, listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (electronic stock market), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that the Board of Directors has named, effective from 1 September 2020, KT&Partners S.r.l. as Investor Relator of the Company and, subject to the opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors, has appointed Fabio Zanobini (CFO of the Company) as the Financial Reporting Manager pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, replacing Christian Marconi, who has resigned owing to sudden professional commitments.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785

For further information: Specialist and Corporate Broking Investor Relator BPER Banca S.p.A. Neodecortech S.p.A. neodecortech@bper.it T +39 035 99 63 02 051-2756537 F +39 035 99 52 25 www. bper.it Luigi Cologni investor.relations@neodecortech.it www.neodecortech.it