3.06.2020 Neodecortech S.p.A.: Effectiveness of the appointment of Fabio Zanobini as Group Chief Financial Officer. Download

PRESS RELEASE

Effectiveness of the appointment of Fabio Zanobini as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Filago, 3 June 2020

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (electronic stock market) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("MTA" and "Borsa Italiana"), following the disclosure on 27 April 2020, as well as the indications in the Prospectus for the admission to listing on the MTA (see Part One, Section XII, Paragraph 12.1.3), announces the effectiveness today of the appointment of Fabio Zanobini as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785

For further information:

Specialist and Corporate Broking Investor Relator BPER Banca S.p.A. Neodecortech S.p.A. neodecortech@bper.it T +39 035 99 63 02 051-2756537 F +39 035 99 52 25 www. bper.it Luigi Cologni investor.relations@neodecortech.it www.neodecortech.it

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any