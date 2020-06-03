3.06.2020 Neodecortech S.p.A.: Effectiveness of the appointment of Fabio Zanobini as Group Chief Financial Officer. Download
06/03/2020 | 01:56pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Effectiveness of the appointment of Fabio Zanobini as Group Chief Financial Officer.
Filago, 3 June 2020
Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design, listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (electronic stock market) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("MTA" and "Borsa Italiana"), following the disclosure on 27 April 2020, as well as the indications in the Prospectus for the admission to listing on the MTA (see Part One, Section XII, Paragraph 12.1.3), announces the effectiveness today of the appointment of Fabio Zanobini as Group Chief Financial Officer.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
Neodecortech is one of Europe's top players in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring used in interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 7 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF and PPLF; laminates; EOS anti-fingerprint surfaces (www.neodecortech.it).
ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778
ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785
For further information:
Specialist and Corporate Broking
Investor Relator
BPER Banca S.p.A.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
neodecortech@bper.it
T +39 035 99 63 02
051-2756537
F +39 035 99 52 25
www. bper.it
Luigi Cologni
investor.relations@neodecortech.it
www.neodecortech.it
* * *
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any
other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.
There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.