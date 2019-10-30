Finanziaria Valentini: The accelerated Book-Building process has been concluded

Press release published on behalf of Finanziaria Valentini S.p.A. 30th October 2019 at 08.55.

FINANZIARIA VALENTINI S.P.A.: THE ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING PROCESS STARTED ON THE 29TH OCTOBER 2019 HAS BEEN CONCLUDED

Rimini, 30th October 2019 - Finanziaria Valentini S.p.A. ("Finanziaria Valentini"), majority shareholder of Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT"), listed on AIM Italia, multilateral trading facility organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana Ticker: NDT) (ISIN IT0005275778), following the press release published on the 29th October 2019, announces the completion of the accelerated book-buildingreserved for qualified and institutional investors aimed at increasing the NDT free-floatfor the transition of the NDT financial instruments from the AIM Italia to the Main Market ("MTA"), organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the "ABB" or the 'Transaction").

Through the Transaction, Finanziaria Valentini sold a total of 1,200,000ordinary NDT shares at a unit price of €3.40.

Settlement of the Transaction will take place on the 1st November 2019.

Finanziaria Valentini, as a result of the Transaction, will hold 63.55% of NDT share capital, subject to lock-up commitments undertaken at the time of the listing on AIM Italia, which will expire at: (i) the 36th month from the start of trading on AIM Italia (i.e. the 26th September 2017) or, if earlier, the 6th month from the start of trading on the MTA (in the event of completion of the transition project). To allow the Transaction to be completed, BPER Banca S.p.A. ('BPER') e Banca Profilo S.p.A. have accepted a request from Finanziaria Valentini to waive the lock-up commitment.

To the best of Finanziaria Valentini's knowledge, on the basis of publicly available information, as a result of the ABB, the free float is equal to 36.14% of NDT share capital (including NDT treasury shares in the equation.)

BPER acted as Sole Bookrunner for the Transaction.

For further information, see the communication of the commencement of the Accelerated Book-Building published on the 29th October 2019.

