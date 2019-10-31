PRESS RELEASE
Neodecortech S.p.A.:
-
Finalization of the disposal of 100% of the share capital of CDG International Corp
Filago, 31 October 2019
Neodecortech S.p.A. (the "Company"), Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design, listed since 26 September 2017 on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("AIM Italia"), with regard to the previous announcement made on 18 October 2019, hereby gives notice of the finalization of the disposal of 100% of the share capital of CDG International Corp.
The resulting consideration has been set at approximately € 2.5 million and must be paid in full by 17 January 2020. The transaction is considered a less significant transaction with related parties.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
Neodecortech is the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 51 products divided into the following 5 categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF or LVT (www.neodecortech.it).
ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778
ISIN Code Warrant: IT0005346785
For further information:
Nominated Adviser (Nomad)
Investor Relator
BPER Banca S.p.A.
Neodecortech S.p.A.
neodecortech@bper.it
T +39 035 99 63 02
T +39 051-2756537
F +39 035 99 52 25
www. bper.it
Marco Giussani
M +39 340 2391966
investor.relations@neodecortech.it
www.neodecortech.it
Neodecortech S.p.A.
tel +39 035996111
C.F. e R.I. 00725270151
www.neodecortech.it
Via Provinciale, 2
fax +39 035995225
P.IVA IT 02833670165
info@neodecortech.it
24040 Filago, Bergamo
Capitale Sociale euro 16.203.000,00 iv
R.E.A. 193331
* * *
