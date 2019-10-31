Log in
Neodecortech S.p.A.: Finalization of the disposal of 100% of the share capital of CDG International Corp

10/31/2019

PRESS RELEASE

Neodecortech S.p.A.:

  • Finalization of the disposal of 100% of the share capital of CDG International Corp

Filago, 31 October 2019

Neodecortech S.p.A. (the "Company"), Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design, listed since 26 September 2017 on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("AIM Italia"), with regard to the previous announcement made on 18 October 2019, hereby gives notice of the finalization of the disposal of 100% of the share capital of CDG International Corp.

The resulting consideration has been set at approximately € 2.5 million and must be paid in full by 17 January 2020. The transaction is considered a less significant transaction with related parties.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 51 products divided into the following 5 categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF or LVT (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrant: IT0005346785

For further information:

Nominated Adviser (Nomad)

Investor Relator

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

neodecortech@bper.it

T +39 035 99 63 02

T +39 051-2756537

F +39 035 99 52 25

www. bper.it

Marco Giussani

M +39 340 2391966

investor.relations@neodecortech.it

www.neodecortech.it

Neodecortech S.p.A.

tel +39 035996111

C.F. e R.I. 00725270151

www.neodecortech.it

Via Provinciale, 2

fax +39 035995225

P.IVA IT 02833670165

info@neodecortech.it

24040 Filago, Bergamo

Capitale Sociale euro 16.203.000,00 iv

R.E.A. 193331

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 18:31:05 UTC
