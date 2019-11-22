Neodecortech S.p.A.: Publication of the documentation referring to the Meeting of the holders of the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" and to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company

PRESS RELEASE

Publication of the documentation referring to the Meeting of the holders of the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021" and to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company

Filago, 22 November 2019

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design, listed since 26 September 2017 on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("AIM Italia"), announces the filing today at the Company's registered office and the publication on the Company website www.neodecortech.itin the Investors, Corporate Governance, Documents and Shareholders' Meetings, Shareholders' Meetings section, of the following documents for the Meeting of the holders of the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2020" and the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company:

the explanatory report by the Board of Directors on the items on the agenda of the Meeting of the holders of the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2020";

the explanatory report by the Board of Directors on the items on the agenda of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company;

the new version of the bylaws submitted to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting, conditional on the start of trading of the Company's shares and warrants on the MTA (electronic share market) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.;

the new regulations on the "Warrant Neodecortech 2018-2021";

the reasoned recommendation of the Board of Statutory Auditors regarding the appointment of the Independent Auditors;

the form for the acceptance of the office of director and the statement certifying the possession of the independence requirements;

the forms for the granting of the proxy to attend the abovementioned meetings.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 6 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF; laminates (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrant: IT0005346785

For further information: