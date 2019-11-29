Neodecortech S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting on 9 December 2019 - Publication of the list of candidates to the office of member of the Board of Directors submitted by Finanziaria Valentini S.p.A

PRESS RELEASE

Shareholders' Meeting on 9 December 2019 - Publication of the list of candidates to the office of member of the Board of Directors submitted by Finanziaria Valentini S.p.A.

Filago, 29 November 2019

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design, listed since 26 September 2017 on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("AIM Italia"), announces that, in view of the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 9 December 2019 and called to appoint the new Board of Directors, the list of candidates to the office of member of the Board of Directors of the Company, together with the documentation required by current regulations, submitted by Finanziaria Valentini S.p.A., holder of a total of 8,325,385 shares representing 63.55% of the share capital of the Company, is publicly available at its registered office and on its website www.neodecortech.itin the Investors, Corporate Governance, Documents and Shareholders' Meetings, Shareholders' Meetings section.

