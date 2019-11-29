Log in
Neodecortech S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting on 9 December 2019 - Publication of the list of candidates to the office of member of the Board of Directors submitted by Finanziaria Valentini S.p.A

0
11/29/2019 | 10:58am EST

PRESS RELEASE

Shareholders' Meeting on 9 December 2019 - Publication of the list of candidates to the office of member of the Board of Directors submitted by Finanziaria Valentini S.p.A.

Filago, 29 November 2019

Neodecortech S.p.A. ("NDT" or the "Company"), Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design, listed since 26 September 2017 on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("AIM Italia"), announces that, in view of the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 9 December 2019 and called to appoint the new Board of Directors, the list of candidates to the office of member of the Board of Directors of the Company, together with the documentation required by current regulations, submitted by Finanziaria Valentini S.p.A., holder of a total of 8,325,385 shares representing 63.55% of the share capital of the Company, is publicly available at its registered office and on its website www.neodecortech.itin the Investors, Corporate Governance, Documents and Shareholders' Meetings, Shareholders' Meetings section.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

Neodecortech is the Italian market leader in the production of decorative papers for laminated panels and flooring for interior design. The Group's business is in the production of complete and technologically advanced solutions for the realization of interior design projects, covering all stages of the production process for the production of decorative paper, from raw material management, through surface finishing and impregnation, up to the finished product and the management of end-of-line logistics. The Group offers 6 product categories: decorative papers; decorative printings; finish foil; melamine film; PPF; laminates (www.neodecortech.it).

ISIN Code ordinary shares: IT0005275778

ISIN Code Warrants: IT0005346785

For further information:

Nomad and Specialist

Investor Relator

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Neodecortech S.p.A.

neodecortech@bper.it

T +39 035 99 63 02

+ 39 051-2756537

F +39 035 99 52 25

www. bper.it

Marco Giussani

C +39 340 2391966

* * *

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or an invitation to subscribe or purchase financial instruments in Italy or any other country where such offer or solicitation would be subject to restrictions or authorization by local authorities or otherwise prohibited by law. This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The shares mentioned in this press release cannot be offered or sold in either Italy or the United States or any other jurisdiction without registration under the applicable provisions or an exemption from the obligation to register under the applicable provisions. The shares mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 nor under the applicable provisions in Italy, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction.

There will be no offer to the public of the Company's shares either in Italy or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Neodecortech S.p.A. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
