Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Neoen    NEOEN   FR0011675362

NEOEN

(NEOEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neoen : French power producer Neoen to build Australia's biggest solar farm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

French power producer Neoen said on Wednesday it will build Australia's largest solar farm for A$570 million ($367 million), after lining up a contract to sell most of the power to a state-owned electricity company.

The state of Queensland's CleanCo has agreed to buy 320 megawatts of capacity from the Western Downs solar farm in southeast Queensland, which will help the state make progress on its target of 50% renewable energy by 2030, the government said.

"As our economy emerges from the worst impact of COVID-19, we need projects ready to go that will create jobs and stimulate spending, especially in regional Queensland," the state's treasurer, Jacki Trad, said in a statement.

Neoen, which sees Australia as one of its key growth markets, said it expects to begin construction on the Western Downs solar farm in July, with generation from the project due to start in the first quarter of 2022.

The independent power producer rated the solar farm at 460 to 480 megawatts photovoltaic (MWp) capacity, which would be the largest in Australia, and said CleanCo agreed to buy 352 MWp.

Neoen already has six solar farms, three wind farms and the world's biggest lithium-ion battery in Australia.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEOEN
05/05NEOEN : French power producer Neoen to build Australia's biggest solar farm
RE
05/05NEOEN : Access to preparatory documents for the combined general meeting
PU
03/25NEOEN : Publication of the 2019 financial annual report
PU
03/25NEOEN : Webcast presentation 2019 full-year results
PU
03/25NEOEN : Annual results
CO
03/20NEOEN : annual earnings release
03/17NEOEN : announces the signing of a 200 M syndicated loan linked to ESG criteria
PU
03/11NEOEN : selected for 13 MW of storage capacity in France in RTE tender process
PU
02/29NEOEN : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
02/27NEOEN : LONGi supplied 208 MW of modules for the Altiplano 200 solar plant in Ar..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 342 M
EBIT 2020 165 M
Net income 2020 36,7 M
Debt 2020 2 478 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 78,5x
P/E ratio 2021 56,1x
EV / Sales2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2021 12,6x
Capitalization 2 936 M
Chart NEOEN
Duration : Period :
Neoen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,25  €
Last Close Price 34,55  €
Spread / Highest target -13,2%
Spread / Average Target -24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Barbaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Serge Stepanov Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Veyrat Director
Stéphanie Levan Director
Simon Veyrat Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOEN3.56%3 230
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.98%5 087
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-22.44%4 445
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.2.83%2 251
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-2.93%2 200
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION1.81%528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group