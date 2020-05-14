Neoen : Présentation chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2020
05/14/2020 | 11:50am EDT
Q1 2020 revenue and operational data
May 14, 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of Neoen and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include statements relating to the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends in its results of operations, financial situation and liquidity. Although such statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ from those anticipated in such statements due to a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Group's filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which are available on the website of Neoen (www.neoen.com). Prospective information contained in this presentation is given only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments.
Q1 2020 highlights
Revenue close to 96 M€, up 61% year-on-year
Significant contribution from assets connected in 2019 and Q1 2020
Strong increase in storage revenue largely due to a one-off impact related to specific conditions in Australia
Further growth in assets in operation or under construction despite a tough environment
3 124 MW at end-March 2020 (vs 3 040 MW at end-2019)
Confirmed outlook
Gradual increase of the secured portoflio
Capacity in operation reached 2.0 GWatend-March2020 following the commissioning of the Capella solar farm in
El Salvador (143 MWp1)
1.1 GW under constructionwith 84 MW added in capacity during Q1 2020
A battery unit in Europe (30 MW / 30 MWh)
One wind farm in France: Le Mont de Malan (29 MW)
Two solar farms in France: Levroux (10 MWp) and Réaup-Lisse (15 MWp)
4.2 GW in secured capacity(2)with 42 MW of newly awarded projects in Q1 2020
La Verte Epine (Wind France): 12 MW
Capella - 143 MWp - Salvador
A battery unit in Europe: 30 MW / 30 MWh(construction already launched as indicated above)
Including 3 MW - 2 MWh of storage
Not including the 66 MWp in solar projects awarded in France ("CRE 4.7") on April 3, 2020
MW in operation, under construction and awarded
MW awarded
MW under construction
MW in operation
+42
-84
+84
-143
1 082
1 041
1 193
1 134
31.12.2019 Newly awarded
Construction
31.03.2020
31.12.2019 Construction
MW
31.03.2020
Q1 2020
launched
launched
commissioned
+143
1 990
1 847
31.12.2019
MW
31.03.2020
commissioned
Strong operating performance
Q1 2020
Q1 2019(1)
% chg.
Production (GWh)
1 110
698
+59%
Availability
Load factor
98%
99%
18%
41%
(99% in Q1 2019)
(99% in Q1 2019)
(21% in Q1 2019)
(36% in Q1 2019)
Neoen's electricity generationtotaled 1.1 TWh in Q1 2020, up 59%year-on-year
Average availability rates at a very high level illustrating the
Group's ability to optimize the use of its production assets
Average load factor of solar assetsreflecting less favorable irradiation conditions in Australia and lower availability on certain Australian assets due to upgrade works on the grid
Average load factor of wind assetsbenefited from excellent wind conditions in Europe in Q1 2020
(1) Excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019
Q1 2020 revenue up 61% year-on-year
In M€
+18,5
+0,7
-2,1
95,8
+6,9
-2,9
-0,2
+15,6
59,4
Q1 2019 Full-year impact New capacity in
Tariff
Volume
Storage
Other
FX (2)
Q1 2020
revenue(1)
2019
Q1 2020
Australia
revenue
commissioning
Significant contribution from assets commissioned in 2019 and early generation revenue recorded in Q1 2020
Lower average price at a wind farm in Australia due to the transition from early generation revenues(3) to PPA
Very good wind resources in Europe offsetting lower irradiation conditions in Australia and lower availability of certain Australian assets
Strong one-off increase in storage revenue in Australia
Limited negative FX impact despite strong volatility of AUD in March 2020; revenue up 65 % at constant FX rates
Revenue excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019
Based on average FX rate in Q1 2019
(3) Short-term energy revenues prior to the implementation of a long-term contract
Strong growth in revenue driven by all segments
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
% chg.
restated(1)
Revenue (in M€)
Solar
38,2
26,1
+46%
Wind
35,8
28,9
+24%
Storage
21,6
4,2
x5,2
Other(2)
0,2
0,3
n/a
Consolidated revenue
95,8
59,4
+61%
o/w contracted revenue
59,2
50,3
+18%
o/w merchant revenue
35,7
7,8
x4,6
o/w other revenue
0,9
1,3
n/a
Solar revenue moved up 46% year-on-year
Contribution from assets commissioned in 2019 in Australia, Zambia, Jamaica and France
Early generation revenue from Capella in El Salvador and El Llano in Mexico in Q1 2020
Wind revenue grew by 24% year-on-year
Contribution of capacity added in 2019 in Ireland and in France
Excellent wind resources in Europe
Largely offsetting lower average price on a wind farm in Australia due to the transition from early generation revenues to PPA
Storage revenue growth reflecting a one-off positive impact in Australia, not indicative of the full-year performance
Merchant revenue representing 37% of consolidated revenue, an exceptionally high level reflecting non-recurring revenue in Australia and early generation revenue from solar farms in Americas and Hedet in Finland in Q1 2020
(1)
Revenue excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019
(2)
Corresponding to the " Development and investment" segment
HPR battery, a key asset to provide grid stability
World's largest battery system in Australia
HPR's Q1 2020 revenue rose 18,5 M€ year-on-year due to specific market conditions
South Australia was cut off from the rest of the country for 18 days following shutdown of an interconnection line after a tornado
As such, HPR was asked by the regulator to guarantee maximum stability to the network
HPR had a key role by providing grid stability while continuing to reduce the electricity system's cost to consumers
The strong increase in revenue in Q1 2020 cannot be extrapolated over the full year
100 MW / 129 MWh
Currently in operation
A constantly fed pipeline, in line with our 2021 target
A total portfolio capacity of 10.7 GW(1)
5.0 GW
Advanced
development
1.6 GW
Tender-ready
1.0 GW
Awarded
4.2 GW
1.1 GW
5,0 GW
In operation or
Under construction
Secured
3.1 GW
under construction
capacity
at end 2021
2.0 GW
In operation or
In operation
under construction
31.03.2020
Target end-2021
(1) At 31 March 2020
1.1 GW under construction across our three geographies
AMERICAS
583 MWpunder construction
Mexico
El Llano - 375 MWp
Full capacity and production reached end of April
Production suspended early May by CENACE due to Covid-19 until further notice
Argentina
Altiplano - 208 MWp
COD expected in H2 2020
Finland
Hedet - 81 MW
Full production reached - PPA started
COD formally to be reached by the end of Q2
EUROPE - AFRICA
287 MW under construction
France
Solar(1) - 78 MWp, o/w 25 MW NEW
Wind(2) - 57 MW o/w 29 MW NEW
Mozambique
Metoro - 41 MWp
COD expected in Q1 2021
AUSTRALIA
264 MW under construction
Australia
Bulgana - 214 MW
(incl. 20 MW / 34 MWh of storage)
COD expected in H2 2020
Australia
HPRx - 50 MW / 64.5 MWh
COD expected in Q2 2020
Notes: Capacity under construction at 31 March 2020. Current best estimate of the timetable for commissioning of assets under construction given the Covid-19 outbreak