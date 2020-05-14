Log in
NEOEN

(NEOEN)
Neoen : Présentation chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2020

05/14/2020 | 11:50am EDT

Q1 2020 revenue and operational data

May 14, 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of Neoen and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include statements relating to the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends in its results of operations, financial situation and liquidity. Although such statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ from those anticipated in such statements due to a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Group's filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which are available on the website of Neoen (www.neoen.com). Prospective information contained in this presentation is given only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments.

2

  1. Q1 2020 operational data
  2. Q1 2020 revenue
  3. Outlook
  4. Appendices

Q1 2020 highlights

  • Revenue close to 96 M€, up 61% year-on-year
    • Significant contribution from assets connected in 2019 and Q1 2020
    • Strong increase in storage revenue largely due to a one-off impact related to specific conditions in Australia
  • Further growth in assets in operation or under construction despite a tough environment
    • 3 124 MW at end-March 2020 (vs 3 040 MW at end-2019)
  • Confirmed outlook

4

1. Highlights

  1. Q1 2020 revenue
  2. Outlook
  3. Appendices

Gradual increase of the secured portoflio

  • Capacity in operation reached 2.0 GW at end-March2020 following the commissioning of the Capella solar farm in
    El Salvador (143 MWp1)
  • 1.1 GW under construction with 84 MW added in capacity during Q1 2020
    • A battery unit in Europe (30 MW / 30 MWh)
    • One wind farm in France: Le Mont de Malan (29 MW)
    • Two solar farms in France: Levroux (10 MWp) and Réaup-Lisse (15 MWp)
  • 4.2 GW in secured capacity(2) with 42 MW of newly awarded projects in Q1 2020
  • La Verte Epine (Wind France): 12 MW

Capella - 143 MWp - Salvador

  • A battery unit in Europe: 30 MW / 30 MWh (construction already launched as indicated above)

(1)

Including 3 MW - 2 MWh of storage

6

(2)

Not including the 66 MWp in solar projects awarded in France ("CRE 4.7") on April 3, 2020

MW in operation, under construction and awarded

MW awarded

MW under construction

MW in operation

+42

-84

+84

-143

1 082

1 041

1 193

1 134

31.12.2019 Newly awarded

Construction

31.03.2020

31.12.2019 Construction

MW

31.03.2020

Q1 2020

launched

launched

commissioned

+143

1 990

1 847

31.12.2019

MW

31.03.2020

commissioned

7

Strong operating performance

Q1 2020

Q1 2019(1)

% chg.

Production (GWh)

1 110

698

+59%

Availability

Load factor

98%

99%

18%

41%

(99% in Q1 2019)

(99% in Q1 2019)

(21% in Q1 2019)

(36% in Q1 2019)

  • Neoen's electricity generation totaled 1.1 TWh in Q1 2020, up 59% year-on-year
  • Average availability rates at a very high level illustrating the
    Group's ability to optimize the use of its production assets
  • Average load factor of solar assets reflecting less favorable irradiation conditions in Australia and lower availability on certain Australian assets due to upgrade works on the grid
  • Average load factor of wind assets benefited from excellent wind conditions in Europe in Q1 2020

(1) Excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019

8

  1. Highlights
  2. Q1 2020 operational data
  1. Outlook
  2. Appendices

Q1 2020 revenue up 61% year-on-year

In M€

+18,5

+0,7

-2,1

95,8

+6,9

-2,9

-0,2

+15,6

59,4

Q1 2019 Full-year impact New capacity in

Tariff

Volume

Storage

Other

FX (2)

Q1 2020

revenue(1)

2019

Q1 2020

Australia

revenue

commissioning

  • Significant contribution from assets commissioned in 2019 and early generation revenue recorded in Q1 2020
  • Lower average price at a wind farm in Australia due to the transition from early generation revenues(3) to PPA
  • Very good wind resources in Europe offsetting lower irradiation conditions in Australia and lower availability of certain Australian assets
  • Strong one-off increase in storage revenue in Australia
  • Limited negative FX impact despite strong volatility of AUD in March 2020; revenue up 65 % at constant FX rates
  1. Revenue excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019
  2. Based on average FX rate in Q1 2019

(3) Short-term energy revenues prior to the implementation of a long-term contract

10

Strong growth in revenue driven by all segments

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

% chg.

restated(1)

Revenue (in M€)

Solar

38,2

26,1

+46%

Wind

35,8

28,9

+24%

Storage

21,6

4,2

x5,2

Other(2)

0,2

0,3

n/a

Consolidated revenue

95,8

59,4

+61%

o/w contracted revenue

59,2

50,3

+18%

o/w merchant revenue

35,7

7,8

x4,6

o/w other revenue

0,9

1,3

n/a

  • Solar revenue moved up 46% year-on-year
    • Contribution from assets commissioned in 2019 in Australia, Zambia, Jamaica and France
    • Early generation revenue from Capella in El Salvador and El Llano in Mexico in Q1 2020
  • Wind revenue grew by 24% year-on-year
    • Contribution of capacity added in 2019 in Ireland and in France
    • Excellent wind resources in Europe
    • Largely offsetting lower average price on a wind farm in Australia due to the transition from early generation revenues to PPA
  • Storage revenue growth reflecting a one-off positive impact in Australia, not indicative of the full-year performance
  • Merchant revenue representing 37% of consolidated revenue, an exceptionally high level reflecting non-recurring revenue in Australia and early generation revenue from solar farms in Americas and Hedet in Finland in Q1 2020

(1)

Revenue excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019

11

(2)

Corresponding to the " Development and investment" segment

HPR battery, a key asset to provide grid stability

World's largest battery system in Australia

  • HPR's Q1 2020 revenue rose 18,5 M€ year-on-year due to specific market conditions
    • South Australia was cut off from the rest of the country for 18 days following shutdown of an interconnection line after a tornado
    • As such, HPR was asked by the regulator to guarantee maximum stability to the network
  • HPR had a key role by providing grid stability while continuing to reduce the electricity system's cost to consumers
  • The strong increase in revenue in Q1 2020 cannot be extrapolated over the full year

100 MW / 129 MWh

Currently in operation

12

  1. Highlights
  2. Q1 2020 operational data
  3. Q1 2020 revenue

5. Appendices

A constantly fed pipeline, in line with our 2021 target

A total portfolio capacity of 10.7 GW(1)

5.0 GW

Advanced

development

1.6 GW

Tender-ready

1.0 GW

Awarded

4.2 GW

1.1 GW

5,0 GW

In operation or

Under construction

Secured

3.1 GW

under construction

capacity

at end 2021

2.0 GW

In operation or

In operation

under construction

31.03.2020

Target end-2021

(1) At 31 March 2020

14

1.1 GW under construction across our three geographies

AMERICAS

583 MWp under construction

Mexico

El Llano - 375 MWp

Full capacity and production reached end of April

Production suspended early May by CENACE due to Covid-19 until further notice

Argentina

Altiplano - 208 MWp

COD expected in H2 2020

Finland

Hedet - 81 MW

Full production reached - PPA started

COD formally to be reached by the end of Q2

EUROPE - AFRICA

287 MW under construction

France

Solar(1) - 78 MWp, o/w 25 MW NEW

Wind(2) - 57 MW o/w 29 MW NEW

Mozambique

Metoro - 41 MWp

COD expected in Q1 2021

AUSTRALIA

264 MW under construction

Australia

Bulgana - 214 MW

(incl. 20 MW / 34 MWh of storage)

COD expected in H2 2020

Australia

HPRx - 50 MW / 64.5 MWh

COD expected in Q2 2020

Notes: Capacity under construction at 31 March 2020. Current best estimate of the timetable for commissioning of assets under construction given the Covid-19 outbreak

  1. Mer (15 MWp), Vermenton (14 MWp), Azur Sud (5 MWp), Saint-Eloy (5 MWp), Fossat (5 MWp), Bregues d'Or (2 MWp), Antugnac (7 MWp), Levroux (10 MWp), Réaup-Lisse (15 MWp)
  2. Viersat (18 MW), La Garenne (10 MW), Le Mont de Malan ( 29 MW)

15

Landmark PPA for Australia's largest solar farm

  • 352 MWp PPA(1) for the Western Downs project inked with CleanCo, Queensland's publicly owned clean energy company
  • With a total capacity of between 460 and 480 MWp, Western Downs will become the largest solar farm in Australia
  • It will generate 1 080 GWh of affordable clean energy each year injected into Powerlink Queensland's transmission network
  • It will contribute over 30% of the energy required for CleanCo Queensland to meet its target of 1 GW of new renewable generation by 2025

460 - 480 MWp

570 M$ AUD

2022

Total capacity

Investment

Expected COD

DeGrussa

Western

Downs

Hornsdale 1

Dubbo

Hornsdale 2

Griffith

Parkes

Hornsdale 3

HPR

Coleambally

HPRx

Bulgana

Wind

Numurkah

Solar

Storage

Neoen's office

(1) PPA included in the awarded projects of the portfolio in Q4 2019

16

13 MW of storage capacity won in France

  • Neoen has won 13 MW in storage projects(1) through the RTE (French power transport and distribution operator) tender process
  • Capacity will be provided by two projects
    • a 7 MW / 7 MWh project for the 2021-2027 tender round (located in Brittany)
    • a 6 MW / 6 MWh project for the 2022-2028 tender round
  • These projects will be connected locally to the grid and will contribute to support grid frequency

13 MW

Two projects of 6 MW / 6 MWh

and 7 MW / 7 MWh

(1) These 13 MW are not included in the awarded projects at end-March 2020

17

2020 guidance

2020

Between 270 M€ and 300 M€

at constant exchange rates(1)

EBITDA

EBITDA margin of around 80%

  • This target takes into account
    • Current best estimate of the timetable for commissioning of assets under construction given the Covid-19 outbreak
    • The current level of market prices
    • The one-off increase in storage revenue in Q1 2020
  • It doesn't take into account any prolonged suspension of El Llano in Mexico following measures announced by CENACE on 29 April 2020 (impact up to 2M$ per month)

(1) At constant exchange rates compared to 2019

18

Outlook for 2021 and 2022 reiterated

2021 & 2022

More than 5.0 GW of capacity under construction or in operation

Capacity

by the end of 2021,

fully operational by the end of 2022

EBITDA

Above 400 M€ at constant exchange rates(1) in 2022

(1) At constant exchange rates compared to 2019

19

  1. Highlights
  2. Q1 2020 operational data
  3. Q1 2020 revenue
  4. Outlook

A diverse portfolio of high-quality assets

Technology breakdown

Geographic breakdown

Contracted vs merchant breakdown(2)

7%

14%

28%

29%

37%

3.1 GW(1)

3.1 GW(1)

3.1 GW(1)

86%

64%

35%

Solar Wind Storage

Australia

Europe-Africa

Americas

Under PPA

Merchant

(1) Capacity in operation or under construction as of March 31, 2020

21

(2) Weighted average by MW for assets in operation or projects under construction as of March 31, 2020

Total portfolio capacity

In MW

31.03.2020

31.12.2019

Change

Assets in operation

1 990

1 847

+143

Assets under construction

1 134

1 193

-59

Subtotal, assets in operation or under construction

3 124

3 040

+84

Projects awarded

1 041

1 082

-42

Total Secured capacity

4 164

4 122

+42

Tender ready projects

1 571

1 563

+8

Advanced development projects

4 977

4 966

+11

Total Advanced pipeline capacity

6 548

6 529

+18

Total Portfolio capacity

10 712

10 652

+60

Early stage projects

>4 GW

>4 GW

22

Financial agenda and contact information

Next events

  • 26.05.2020: Annual General meeting
  • 28.07.2020: H1 2020 revenue and operational data
  • 23.09.2020: H1 2020 results
  • 09.11.2020: 9M 2020 revenue and operational data

Investor relations

  • communication@neoen.com

23

Thank you for listening

ARGENTINA

AUSTRALIA

COLOMBIA

ECUADOR

EL SALVADOR

FINLAND

FRANCE

IRELAND

JAMAICA

MEXICO

MOZAMBIQUE

PORTUGAL

USA

ZAMBIA

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 15:49:06 UTC
