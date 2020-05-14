Neoen : Présentation chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2020 0 05/14/2020 | 11:50am EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of Neoen and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include statements relating to the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends in its results of operations, financial situation and liquidity. Although such statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ from those anticipated in such statements due to a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Group's filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which are available on the website of Neoen (www.neoen.com). Prospective information contained in this presentation is given only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments. 2 Q1 2020 operational data Q1 2020 revenue Outlook Appendices Q1 2020 highlights Revenue close to 96 M€, up 61% year-on-year

year-on-year Significant contribution from assets connected in 2019 and Q1 2020 Strong increase in storage revenue largely due to a one-off impact related to specific conditions in Australia

Further growth in assets in operation or under construction despite a tough environment

3 124 MW at end-March 2020 (vs 3 040 MW at end-2019)

Confirmed outlook 4 1. Highlights Q1 2020 revenue Outlook Appendices Gradual increase of the secured portoflio Capacity in operation reached 2.0 GW at end-March 2020 following the commissioning of the Capella solar farm in

El Salvador (143 MWp 1 )

Capella solar farm in El Salvador (143 MWp ) 1.1 GW under construction with 84 MW added in capacity during Q1 2020

84 MW added A battery unit in Europe (30 MW / 30 MWh) One wind farm in France: Le Mont de Malan (29 MW) Two solar farms in France: Levroux (10 MWp) and Réaup-Lisse (15 MWp)

4.2 GW in secured capacity (2) with 42 MW of newly awarded projects in Q1 2020 La Verte Epine (Wind France): 12 MW Capella - 143 MWp - Salvador A battery unit in Europe: 30 MW / 30 MWh (construction already launched as indicated above) (1) Including 3 MW - 2 MWh of storage 6 (2) Not including the 66 MWp in solar projects awarded in France ("CRE 4.7") on April 3, 2020 MW in operation, under construction and awarded MW awarded MW under construction MW in operation +42 -84 +84 -143 1 082 1 041 1 193 1 134 31.12.2019 Newly awarded Construction 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Construction MW 31.03.2020 Q1 2020 launched launched commissioned +143 1 990 1 847 31.12.2019 MW 31.03.2020 commissioned 7 Strong operating performance Q1 2020 Q1 2019(1) % chg. Production (GWh) 1 110 698 +59% Availability Load factor 98% 99% 18% 41% (99% in Q1 2019) (99% in Q1 2019) (21% in Q1 2019) (36% in Q1 2019) Neoen's electricity generation totaled 1.1 TWh in Q1 2020, up 59% year-on-year

Average availability rates at a very high level illustrating the

Group's ability to optimize the use of its production assets

at a very high level illustrating the Group's ability to optimize the use of its production assets Average load factor of solar assets reflecting less favorable irradiation conditions in Australia and lower availability on certain Australian assets due to upgrade works on the grid

Average load factor of wind assets benefited from excellent wind conditions in Europe in Q1 2020 (1) Excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019 8 Highlights Q1 2020 operational data Outlook Appendices Q1 2020 revenue up 61% year-on-year In M€ +18,5 +0,7 -2,1 95,8 +6,9 -2,9 -0,2 +15,6 59,4 Q1 2019 Full-year impact New capacity in Tariff Volume Storage Other FX (2) Q1 2020 revenue(1) 2019 Q1 2020 Australia revenue commissioning Significant contribution from assets commissioned in 2019 and early generation revenue recorded in Q1 2020

Lower average price at a wind farm in Australia due to the transition from early generation revenues (3) to PPA

to PPA Very good wind resources in Europe offsetting lower irradiation conditions in Australia and lower availability of certain Australian assets

Strong one-off increase in storage revenue in Australia

one-off increase in storage revenue in Australia Limited negative FX impact despite strong volatility of AUD in March 2020; revenue up 65 % at constant FX rates Revenue excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019 Based on average FX rate in Q1 2019 (3) Short-term energy revenues prior to the implementation of a long-term contract 10 Strong growth in revenue driven by all segments Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % chg. restated(1) Revenue (in M€) Solar 38,2 26,1 +46% Wind 35,8 28,9 +24% Storage 21,6 4,2 x5,2 Other(2) 0,2 0,3 n/a Consolidated revenue 95,8 59,4 +61% o/w contracted revenue 59,2 50,3 +18% o/w merchant revenue 35,7 7,8 x4,6 o/w other revenue 0,9 1,3 n/a Solar revenue moved up 46% year-on-year

moved up 46% year-on-year Contribution from assets commissioned in 2019 in Australia, Zambia, Jamaica and France Early generation revenue from Capella in El Salvador and El Llano in Mexico in Q1 2020

Wind revenue grew by 24% year-on-year

grew by 24% year-on-year Contribution of capacity added in 2019 in Ireland and in France Excellent wind resources in Europe Largely offsetting lower average price on a wind farm in Australia due to the transition from early generation revenues to PPA

Storage revenue growth reflecting a one-off positive impact in Australia, not indicative of the full-year performance

growth reflecting a one-off positive impact in Australia, not indicative of the full-year performance Merchant revenue representing 37% of consolidated revenue, an exceptionally high level reflecting non-recurring revenue in Australia and early generation revenue from solar farms in Americas and Hedet in Finland in Q1 2020 (1) Revenue excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019 11 (2) Corresponding to the " Development and investment" segment HPR battery, a key asset to provide grid stability World's largest battery system in Australia HPR's Q1 2020 revenue rose 18,5 M€ year-on-year due to specific market conditions

year-on-year due to specific market conditions South Australia was cut off from the rest of the country for 18 days following shutdown of an interconnection line after a tornado As such, HPR was asked by the regulator to guarantee maximum stability to the network

HPR had a key role by providing grid stability while continuing to reduce the electricity system's cost to consumers

The strong increase in revenue in Q1 2020 cannot be extrapolated over the full year 100 MW / 129 MWh Currently in operation 12 Highlights Q1 2020 operational data Q1 2020 revenue 5. Appendices A constantly fed pipeline, in line with our 2021 target A total portfolio capacity of 10.7 GW(1) 5.0 GW Advanced development 1.6 GW Tender-ready 1.0 GW Awarded 4.2 GW 1.1 GW 5,0 GW In operation or Under construction Secured 3.1 GW under construction capacity at end 2021 2.0 GW In operation or In operation under construction 31.03.2020 Target end-2021 (1) At 31 March 2020 14 1.1 GW under construction across our three geographies AMERICAS 583 MWp under construction Mexico El Llano - 375 MWp Full capacity and production reached end of April Production suspended early May by CENACE due to Covid-19 until further notice Argentina Altiplano - 208 MWp COD expected in H2 2020 Finland Hedet - 81 MW Full production reached - PPA started COD formally to be reached by the end of Q2 EUROPE - AFRICA 287 MW under construction France Solar(1) - 78 MWp, o/w 25 MW NEW Wind(2) - 57 MW o/w 29 MW NEW Mozambique Metoro - 41 MWp COD expected in Q1 2021 AUSTRALIA 264 MW under construction Australia Bulgana - 214 MW (incl. 20 MW / 34 MWh of storage) COD expected in H2 2020 Australia HPRx - 50 MW / 64.5 MWh COD expected in Q2 2020 Notes: Capacity under construction at 31 March 2020. Current best estimate of the timetable for commissioning of assets under construction given the Covid-19 outbreak Mer (15 MWp), Vermenton (14 MWp), Azur Sud (5 MWp), Saint-Eloy (5 MWp), Fossat (5 MWp), Bregues d'Or (2 MWp), Antugnac (7 MWp), Levroux (10 MWp), Réaup-Lisse (15 MWp) Viersat (18 MW), La Garenne (10 MW), Le Mont de Malan ( 29 MW) 15 Landmark PPA for Australia's largest solar farm 352 MWp PPA (1) for the Western Downs project inked with CleanCo, Queensland's publicly owned clean energy company

for the Western Downs project inked with CleanCo, Queensland's publicly owned clean energy company With a total capacity of between 460 and 480 MWp , Western Downs will become the largest solar farm in Australia

, Western Downs will become the It will generate 1 080 GWh of affordable clean energy each year injected into Powerlink Queensland's transmission network

1 080 GWh of affordable clean energy Powerlink Queensland's transmission network It will contribute over 30% of the energy required for CleanCo Queensland to meet its target of 1 GW of new renewable generation by 2025 460 - 480 MWp 570 M$ AUD 2022 Total capacity Investment Expected COD DeGrussa Western Downs Hornsdale 1 Dubbo Hornsdale 2 Griffith Parkes Hornsdale 3 HPR Coleambally HPRx Bulgana Wind Numurkah Solar Storage Neoen's office (1) PPA included in the awarded projects of the portfolio in Q4 2019 16 13 MW of storage capacity won in France Neoen has won 13 MW in storage projects (1) through the RTE (French power transport and distribution operator) tender process

13 MW in storage projects through the RTE tender process Capacity will be provided by two projects

a 7 MW / 7 MWh project for the 2021-2027 tender round (located in Brittany) a 6 MW / 6 MWh project for the 2022-2028 tender round

These projects will be connected locally to the grid and will contribute to support grid frequency 13 MW Two projects of 6 MW / 6 MWh and 7 MW / 7 MWh (1) These 13 MW are not included in the awarded projects at end-March 2020 17 2020 guidance 2020 Between 270 M€ and 300 M€ at constant exchange rates(1) EBITDA EBITDA margin of around 80% This target takes into account

Current best estimate of the timetable for commissioning of assets under construction given the Covid-19 outbreak The current level of market prices The one-off increase in storage revenue in Q1 2020

It doesn't take into account any prolonged suspension of El Llano in Mexico following measures announced by CENACE on 29 April 2020 (impact up to 2M$ per month) (1) At constant exchange rates compared to 2019 18 Outlook for 2021 and 2022 reiterated 2021 & 2022 More than 5.0 GW of capacity under construction or in operation Capacity by the end of 2021, fully operational by the end of 2022 EBITDA Above 400 M€ at constant exchange rates(1) in 2022 (1) At constant exchange rates compared to 2019 19 Highlights Q1 2020 operational data Q1 2020 revenue Outlook A diverse portfolio of high-quality assets Technology breakdown Geographic breakdown Contracted vs merchant breakdown(2) 7% 14% 28% 29% 37% 3.1 GW(1) 3.1 GW(1) 3.1 GW(1) 86% 64% 35% Solar Wind Storage Australia Europe-Africa Americas Under PPA Merchant (1) Capacity in operation or under construction as of March 31, 2020 21 (2) Weighted average by MW for assets in operation or projects under construction as of March 31, 2020 Total portfolio capacity In MW 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Change Assets in operation 1 990 1 847 +143 Assets under construction 1 134 1 193 -59 Subtotal, assets in operation or under construction 3 124 3 040 +84 Projects awarded 1 041 1 082 -42 Total Secured capacity 4 164 4 122 +42 Tender ready projects 1 571 1 563 +8 Advanced development projects 4 977 4 966 +11 Total Advanced pipeline capacity 6 548 6 529 +18 Total Portfolio capacity 10 712 10 652 +60 Early stage projects >4 GW >4 GW 22 Financial agenda and contact information Next events 26.05.2020: Annual General meeting

28.07.2020: H1 2020 revenue and operational data

23.09.2020: H1 2020 results

09.11.2020: 9M 2020 revenue and operational data Investor relations communication@neoen.com 23 Thank you for listening ARGENTINA AUSTRALIA COLOMBIA ECUADOR EL SALVADOR FINLAND FRANCE IRELAND JAMAICA MEXICO MOZAMBIQUE PORTUGAL USA ZAMBIA Attachments Original document

