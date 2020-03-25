Log in
Neoen : Publication of the 2019 financial annual report

03/25/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Paris, March 25th, 2020

Publication of the 2019 annual financial report

Neoen (ISIN Code: FR0011675362, Ticker: NEOEN), France's leading independent producer of renewable energy, and one of the fastest-growing worldwide, is announcing that its annual financial report for the year to December 31, 2019 has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and is now publicly available.

The report includes the:

  • Statement by the person responsible for the registration document
  • Management report
  • Board of directors' report on corporate governance
  • Consolidated financial statements (IFRS GAAP)
  • Parent company financial statements
  • Statutory Auditors' reports
  • Statutory Auditors' fees

It can be downloaded from the Financial Information / Reports section of Neoen's website at www.neoen.com

About Neoen

Neoen is one of the world's most dynamic independent producers of renewable energy. With a capacity close to 3 GW in operation or under construction, Neoen is a high-growth company. Neoen is notably active in France, Australia, Mexico, El Salvador, Argentina, Finland, Portugal, Ireland, Zambia, Jamaica and Mozambique. In particular, Neoen operates France's most powerful solar PV farm (300 MWp) in Cestas, and the world's largest lithium-ion power reserve (150 MW/193.5 MWh storage capacity) in Hornsdale, Australia. Neoen is targeting more than 5 GW capacity in operation or under construction by end of 2021. Neoen (ISIN Code: FR0011675362, ticker: NEOEN) is listed in Compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

For more information: www.neoen.com

Investors

communication@neoen.com

1

Disclaimer

Neoen SA published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 18:42:06 UTC
