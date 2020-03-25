Neoen : Webcast presentation 2019 full-year results 0 03/25/2020 | 02:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of Neoen and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include statements relating to the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends in its results of operations, financial situation and liquidity. Although such statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Company considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ from those anticipated in such statements due to a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Group's filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which are available on the website of Neoen (www.neoen.com). Prospective information contained in this presentation is given only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments. 2 FY 2019 highlights FY 2019 results Outlook Appendices Neoen at a glance Founded in 2008 A 100% green IPP (PV, onshore wind and storage) An impressive track record of landmark large-scale projects A clear positioning We design and implement facilities generating the most cost-competitive renewable electricity, sustainably and on a large scale everywhere we operate

cost-competitive renewable electricity, sustainably and on a large scale everywhere we operate > 80% in OECD countries A unique business model Develop-to-own

Multi-local leadership approach Profitable since 2011 4 Neoen's expertise covers the entire project life cycle Development Procurement Construction Operations & financing supervision & optimization 1 2 3 4 Strong project sourcing Procurement, Monitoring of operations, Operational management and established development optimized stucturing, financing high-quality EPCs(1), and cost control, optimization know-how and de-risking bankable technology throughout asset life Neoen controls the entire process and pursues a long-term « develop to own » strategy Neoen's average asset ownership rate stands at 89%(2) (1) Engineering Procurement and Construction (2) Assets in operation and under construction (including co-investments) by MW, as of December 31, 2019 5 Long-term, predictable and de-risked cash flows Long-term visibility >14 years average remaining term of PPAs(1) 2.9 years average asset age(2) ca. 50 years 23% land control(3) land owned(4) Strong currencies Contracted revenues USD 10% c.6.0 B€ 1.8 B€ vs Contracted revenues(5) Net debt(5) AUD EUR 51% 39% • Strength and creditworthiness of counterparties in OECD countries • Over 80% of 2019 revenues generated in OECD countries FY 2019 revenues • >80% of Neoen's clients have investment grade ratings(6) Weighted average residual PPA duration by MW in operation as of December 31, 2019 | (2) Weighted average age of assets in operation as of December 31, 2019 | (3) Weighted average lease duration (by MW) for assets in operation and projects under construction | (4) Capacity installed on owned land (for projects in operation and under construction as a % of total MW) | (5) As of December 31, 2019 | (6) Weighted average investment grade off-takers for projects in operation, under construction and awarded 6 1. Neoen at a glance FY 2019 results Outlook Appendices 2019 EBITDA target achieved Revenue(1) (M€) EBITDA(1) (M€) +22% 253,2 +30% 216,1(2) 207,0 166,5 85% EBITDA margin 80% EBITDA margin Net income Group share (M€) x2,9 36,0 Biomass 16,7 contribution 12,4 2018 restated 2019 Growth driven by all Neoen's business segments and regions 2018 restated 2019 EBITDA target of between 212 M€ and 219 M€ (3) in 2019 with an EBITDA margin of around 85% achieved 2018 2019 Net income from continued operations up 48% year-on-year Excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019 217,2 M€ at constant exchange rates At constant exchange rates compared to 2018 8 Strong operating momentum in 2019 Capacity in operation: 369 MW added across our three regions

316 MW commissioned in Australia, France, Zambia and Jamaica Acquisition of 8 wind farms in Ireland (53 MWp)

Launch of construction of 745 MW during the year

In Americas: Mexico and Argentina In Europe-Africa: France and Mozambique In Australia

Contracts awarded for close to 1 GW in new projects in 2019 Breakdown of assets in operation or under construction 6% 29% 38% 29% 3.0 GW(1) 3.0 GW(1) 65% 33% Solar Wind Storage Australia Europe-Africa Americas 14% 3.0 GW(1) 86% Under PPA Merchant(2) Capacity in operation or under construction as of December 31, 2019, restated for the biomass business sold in September 2019 (2) Weighted average by MW for assets in operation or projects under construction as of December 31, 2019 9 Major projects awarded in 2019 Government tenders Mutkalampi HPRX Awarded 10 ground-mounted PV projects PPA with Google Expansion of the HPR battery 45 MWp 43 MWp Awarded capacity at the Awarded capacity at the CRE 4.5 (March 2019) CRE 4.6 (August 2019) Tore Bella Metoro Government tender PPA with EDM(1) 130 MW PPA capacity (September 2019) PPA with a utility(2) 50 MW 64,5 MWh Rio Maior Acquisition of 49% of a solar project with a government PPA ~ 65 MWp 41 MWp Awarded capacity PPA capacity (August 2019) (December 2019) 352 MWp 180 MWp PPA capacity Total capacity MW awarded in Q4 2019 and announced on February 18 HPR - Australia Notes: non-exhaustive list (1) Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), the state electricity generation and distribution company of Mozambique 10 (2) Further communication to follow in April Neoen at a glance FY 2019 highlights Outlook Appendices Strong increase in revenue Revenue(1) (M€) +29,4 +2,0 -9,6 +3,6 -1,2 253,2 +21,8 207,0 2018 restated Full-year New capacity Volume Tariff Others FX 2019 impact 2018 in 2019 commissioning Significant contribution of new assets commissioned in 2018 and in 2019

Favorable weather conditions in Europe offsetting unfavorable wind levels in Australia particularly in Q3

Lower average price on certain assets in Australia with the transition from early generation revenues (2) to PPA

to PPA Higher revenue from storage and services to third parties

Limited FX impact 2019 revenue up 22% year-on-year (1) Revenue excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019 12 (2) Short-term energy revenues prior to the implementation of a long-term contract 2019 EBITDA target achieved EBITDA(1) (M€) +14,9 -4,5 +0,3 +2,9 +1,7(2) 216,1 +8,4 +12,1 +13,8 166,5 85% EBITDA margin 80% EBITDA margin 2018 Europe-Africa Australia Americas Europe-Africa Australia Europe-Africa Australia Other 2019 restated EBITDA up 30% year-on-year driven by the growth in Solar in our three regions and in Wind in Europe-Africa

up 30% year-on-year driven by the growth in Solar in our three regions and in Wind in Europe-Africa EBITDA margin of 85%, up 5 bp year-on-year due to liquidated damages (3) covering revenue shortfalls related to the delayed commissioning of certain wind and solar projects (1) EBITDA excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019 (2) Services to third parties (3) Indemnities recognized in other current operating income, partly offsetting the revenue shortfall, thereby 13 automatically improving the EBITDA margin EBITDA by segment Solar EBITDA(1) (M€) +44%111,8 77,4 96% 94% EBITDA margin EBITDA margin 2018 2019 Strong growth in EBITDA across our three regions reflecting significant capacity commissioned in 2018 and 2019

reflecting significant capacity commissioned in 2018 and 2019 Slight decrease in EBITDA margin due to lower relative contribution from liquidated damages in 2019 versus 2018 Wind EBITDA(1) (M€) +11% 102,2 91,8 92% 85%EBITDA margin EBITDA margin 2018 2019 Growth in Europe-Africa offsetting lower EBITDA in Australia due to unfavorable wind conditions in Q3 2019 and the transition from early generation revenues to PPAs for certain wind assets

due to unfavorable wind conditions in Q3 2019 and the transition from early generation revenues to PPAs for certain wind assets EBITDA margin positively impacted by liquidated damages recognized in 2019 (1) Excluding eliminations 14 Profit & Loss - strong increase in net income 2019 2018 Change restated EBITDA 216,1 166,5 +30% Current operating income 135,9 106,0 +28% Operating income 131,9 99,9 +32% Cost of financial debt (79,0) (62,4) -26% Other financial income and expenses (8,0) (7,4) -9% Net financial expense (87,0) (69,8) -25% Income tax (23,7) (15,8) -50% Net income from continuing operations 21,2 14,3 +48% Net income from discontinued operations 15,8 (0,8) n/a Net income of the consolidated group 37,0 13,5 x2,7 Net income Group share 36,0 12,4 x2,9 Cost of financial debt increased as a result of the commissioning of additional wind and solar assets (+369 MW in operation) Other financial income and expenses largely reflected discounting effects (acceleration of the contractual repayment schedule of some differed capex as a consequence of strong operational performance) Positive impact of the refinancing of a portfolio of Australian projects in H1 2019 offset the early redemptions costs and penalties related to the refinancing of French assets in H2 2019 Effective tax rate of 53% vs 52% in 2018 Positive impact from the capital gain on the disposal of the biomass business Net income Group share almost tripled thanks to the improvement in current operating income and to the capital gain on the sale of the biomass business 15 From theoretical tax rate to effective tax rate in 2019 +5,3% (1)52,8% +7,2% +4,7% +2,6%35,6% +2,0% 31,0% Permanent differences Theoretical tax rate CVAE tax IFRS 2 Normalized tax Witholding tax Non-deductibility of Other Effective tax rate in 2019 rate Neoen financial interests 2019 in 2019 (1) The other items mainly include 1.8% for tax losses not giving rise to the recognition of deferred tax assets, 1.2% of intragroup dividend and disposal adjustments, 1.2% of other permanent differences and 1.0% for 16 differences in tax rates and changes in rates Cash flow reflecting delivery of Neoen's investment plan Change in total cash balance (M€) • Net cash flows from operating activities amounted to 184 M€ up +184 -812 28 M€ y-o-y - Increase in EBITDA (+50 M€ y-o-y) - Negative change in WC (-38 M€ y-o-y) mainly reflecting the increase in 504 +639 -72 VAT credits on assets under constructions (Argentina and Mexico) +17 460 • Net cash flows from investing activities reached -812 M€, up -280 M€ largely driven by investments in new projects - In Australia: Bulgana and Numurkah - In Americas: El Llano, Altiplano, Paradise Park and Capella - In Europe: Hedet, Mutkalampi, Les Hauts Chemins, Irish acquisition • Net cash flows from financing activities reached 582 M€ reflecting - Increase in borrowings - Growth in net interest paid with the ramp up in net debt - Net impact of the refinancing of a portfolio of French assets Opening cash Net cash from Net cash used Net increase Interests Other Closing cash balance operating in investing in borrowings paid balance 01.01.2019 activites activities 31.12.2019 17 Gross debt increasing with the construction of new assets Change in gross debt (M€) +907 -268 +65 +7 -33 +35 +12 2 415 -145 Impact of the refinancing of a portfolio of assets in France 1 691 +167 31.12.2018 New Repayment Change in fair Accrued Changes in IFRS 16 FX 31.12.2019 borrowings value of interest scope derivatives Net Increase in borrowings of 639 M€

Additional project financing raised with the construction of new assets Issuance of a 200 M€ convertible bond (180 M€ recognized as debt) Net impact of the refinancing of a 104 MW portfolio of wind and solar assets in France

Change in fair value of derivatives derived from decrease in market interest rates in 2019

derived from decrease in market interest rates in 2019 Changes in scope (33) M€: disposal of the biomass business more than offsetting the acquisition of Irish wind farms

disposal of the biomass business more than offsetting the acquisition of Irish wind farms Average cost of project finance debt: 3,7% (vs 4,2% at end-2018) due to low interest rates environment and two refinancing operations

(vs 4,2% at end-2018) due to low interest rates environment and two refinancing operations Average Group cost of debt: 4,2% (vs 4,6% at-end 2018) due to lower cost of project finance debt and the issue of a convertible bond at a nominal rate of 1,875% (1) (1) The effective interest rate of the debt component of this convertible bond stands at 4.27% 18 Net debt increasing in line with growth in new assets Net debt (M€) Average residual tenor of project finance debt(1) 15,6 15,9 16,2 + 773 1 811 EUR AUD USD 15,8 years 1 038 2019 leverage: 8.4x Weighted average residual tenor(2)(3) Gross debt by currency(2) Other USD 1% 19% 31.12.2018 31.12.2019 EUR 43% >90% non-recourse debt, with long tenor AUD 38% (1) Senior debt (excluding junior debt) (2) Excluding lease liabilities and minority interests. As of December 31, 2019 19 (3) For all the Group's projects in operation as of December 31, 2019 Neoen at a glance FY 2019 highlights FY 2019 results 5. Appendices A constantly expanding pipeline, in line with our 2021 target A total portfolio capacity up 3 GW year-on-year 10,7 GW 7,7 GW 5,0 GW Advanced development 3,3 GW Advanced development 1,6 GW Tender-ready 1,2 GW 1,1 GW Tender-ready Awarded 0,9 GW 1,2 GW >5,0 GW Awarded 4,1 GW 3,0 GW In operation or under 3,1 GW 0,8 GW Under construction Secured (+800 MW y-o-y) construction Secured Under construction at end 2021 2,2 GW capacity 1,8 GW In operation or under capacity 1,5 GW In operation or In operation construction In operation under construction 31.12.2018 31.12.2019 Target end-2021 21 1,2 GW under construction across our three geographies AMERICAS 726 MWp underconstruction Mexico El Llano - 375 MWp COD expected in April 2020 Injection already started El Salvador Capella - 143 MWp (incl. 3 MW / 2 MWh of storage) COD expected end of March 2020 Argentina Altiplano - 208 MWp COD expected in H2 2020 Finland Hedet - 81 MW COD expected in April 2020 Injection already started EUROPE - AFRICA 203 MW under construction France Solar(1) - 53 MWp Wind(2) - 28 MW Mozambique Metoro - 41 MWp COD expected in Q1 2021 AUSTRALIA 264 MW under construction Australia Bulgana - 214 MW (incl. 20 MW / 34 MWh of storage) COD expected in H2 2020 Australia HPRX - 50 MW / 64.5 MWh COD expected in Q2 2020 Notes: Capacity under construction at 31 December 2019. Current best estimate of the timetable for commissioning of assets under construction given the expansion of covid-19 outbreak Mer (15 MWp), Vermenton (14 MWp), Azur Sud (5 MWp), Saint-Eloy (5 MWp), Fossat (5 MWp), Bregues d'Or (2 MWp), Antugnac (7 MWp) Viersat (18 MW), La Garenne (10 MW) 22 Neoen expands storage integration capacity DeGrussa 2015 Hornsdale Power Reserve 2017 Azur stockage 2018 Hybrid solar + storage power plant Largest lithium-ion battery worldwide Grid battery storage facility 6 MW / 1,4 MWh 100 MW / 129 MWh 6 MW / 6 MWh Albireo Power Reserve 2020 - First Hornsdale Expansion (HPRX) Bulgana 2 projects won in Q1 2020 storage power plant in Central America Should be commissioned in Q2 2020 Should be commissioned in H2 2020 as part of the RTE tender 3 MW / 2 MWh 50 MW / 64,5 MWh 20 MW / 34 MWh 13 MW (6 MW + 7 MW) 23 2020 guidance 2020 Between 270 M€ and 300 M€ EBITDA at constant exchange rates(1) EBITDA margin of around 80% This forecast takes into account

Current best estimate of the timetable for commissioning of assets under construction given the expansion of covid-19 outbreak The current level of market prices impacting early generation revenue anticipated and electricity sales not covered by long- term contracts (<14% of revenue in 2019)

(1) At constant exchange rates compared to 2019 24 Outlook for 2021 and 2022 2021 & 2022 More than 5.0 GW of capacity under construction or in operation by the end of 2021, Capacity with a lower proportion of assets in operation than previously expected Fully operational by end of 2022 EBITDA Above 400 M€ at constant exchange rates(1) in 2022 vs close to 400 M€ in 2021 initially anticipated (1) At constant exchange rates compared to 2019 25 A high growth company with a robust business model Develop-to-own strategy Organic growth fueled by a large pipeline Expertise at each step of the project Delivering long-term value A strong track record A selective footprint Continuously profitable since 2011 >80% OECD countries, 100% hard currencies On track to deliver 5GW(1) in 2021 14 countries Best-in-class operating performance Local leadership Leadership in energy storage High visibility of future cash flows Extensive expertise since 2015 Long-term contracts Ability to provide firm energy High-qualityoff-takers Stand-alone services adapted to network's needs Take-or-pay agreements (1) In operation or under construction 26 Neoen at a glance FY 2019 highlights FY 2019 results Outlook Revenue by technology and geography Revenue by technology 2019(1) 8% 1% 47% 44% 2018(1) 9% 52% 1% 39% Solar Wind Storage Development Revenue by geography Solar Wind Storage Development 2019(1) 2018(1) 8% 8% 51% 41% 34% 58% Australia Europe-Africa Americas Australia Europe-Africa Americas (1) Revenue excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019 28 Profit & loss - strong increase in revenue and EBITDA 2019 2018 In millions of euros restated Contracted energy revenue 214,7 173,9 Uncontracted energy revenue 32,7 27,8 Other income 5,9 5,3 Revenue 253,2 207,0 Purchase of goods and change in inventories (0,7) (0,4) External charges and payroll expenses (59,1) (46,2) Duties. taxes and similar payments (5,4) (4,6) Share of net income of associates 0,7 0,8 Other current operating income and expenses 27,6 10,0 EBITDA 216,1 166,5 29 Balance sheet In millions of euros 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Goodwill 0,7 - Intangible assets 183,3 121,7 Tangible assets 2 387,3 1 702,7 Investments in associates and joint ventures 6,9 6,7 Non-current derivative financial instruments 2,0 5,8 Financial assets 125,2 106,0 Deferred tax assets 55,6 39,1 Total non-current assets 2 761,0 1 982,0 Inventories 0,7 0,3 Trade accounts receivable 52,2 33,8 Other current assets 111,2 48,9 Cash and cash equivalent 460,5 503,8 Total current assets 624,7 586,9 Total assets 3 385,7 2 568,9 In millions of euros 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 661,0 645,1 Non-controlling interests 19,5 10,1 Total equity 680,5 655,3 Non-current provisions 13,8 10,6 Project financing - non-current 1 979,8 1 511,8 Corporate financing - non-current 190,6 13,9 Derivative financial instruments - non-current 83,8 33,3 Other liabilities - non current 34,1 - Deferred tax liabilities 49,6 37,8 Total non-current liabilities 2 351,7 1 607,3 Project financing - current 144,8 122,5 Corporate financing - current 4,0 2,2 Derivative financial instruments - current 11,6 7,1 Trade accounts payable 126,3 136,5 Other current liabilities 66,8 37,9 Total current liabilities 353,5 306,3 Total equity and liabilities 3 385,7 2 568,9 30 Cash-flow statement 2019 2018 In millions of euros Net income for the year 37,0 13,5 Elim. depreciation. amortisation and provisions 83,8 63,5 Elim. cost of net financial debt 79,0 65,6 Other non-cash income and expenses 39,6 22,4 Impact of changes in working capital (44,5) (6,0) Taxes paid (received) (10,4) (2,7) Net cash flow from operating activities 184,5 156,5 Acquisitions / (disposals) of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired / (disposed) (25,9) (18,0) Acquisitions (disposals) of tangible and intangible assets (763,9) (483,5) Chnage in financial assets (23,2) (31,4) Dividends and investments grants received 0,8 0,8 Net cash flows used in investment activities (812,3) (532,1) Capital increase 18,6 439,6 Proceeds (repayments) from borrowings 639,1 251,6 Interest paid (72,0) (62,6) Dividends paid (4,1) (3,8) Net cash flows from financing activities 581,6 624,8 Impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuation 2,8 (5,1) Change in cash (43,3) 244,1 Opening cash balance 503,8 259,7 Closing cash balance 460,5 503,8 Net cash flow as shown in the balance sheet (43,3) 244,1 31 Capacity commissioned in 2018 Project Technology Capacity (MW) Country COD Date Les Champs d'Amour Wind 9 France February 2018 Griffith Solar 36 Australia March 2018 Parkes Solar 66 Australia March 2018 Pays Chaumontais Wind 14 France May 2018 Dubbo Solar 29 Australia June 2018 Le Chassepain Wind 20 France July 2018 Lagarde d'Apt Solar 7 France October 2018 Coleambally Solar 189 Australia November 2018 Lugos Solar 12 France December 2018 Bram Solar 5 France December 2018 Cap Découverte 4bis Solar 5 France December 2018 Total capacity: 391 MW 32 Capacity added in 2019 Project Technology Capacity (MW) Country COD Date Azur Est Solar 9 France March 2019 Corbas 3 & 4 Solar 8 France March 2019 Bangweulu Solar 54 Zambia April 2019 Azur Stockage Storage 6 France May 2019 Corbas 1 & 2 Solar 8 France May 2019 Auxois Sud 2 Wind 16 France June 2019 Numurkah Solar 128 Australia August 2019 Irish wind farms(1) Wind 53 Ireland August 2019 Les Hauts Chemins Wind 14 France August 2019 Miremont Solar 10 France October 2019 Saint-Avit Solar 11 France October 2019 Paradise Park Solar 51 Jamaïca November 2019 Total capacity: 369 MW (1) Acquired in August 2019 rates 33 Total portfolio capacity In MW 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Change Assets in operation(1) 1 847 1 478 +369 Assets under construction 1 193 764 +429 Subtotal, assets in operation or under construction(1) 3 040 2 241 +799 Projects awarded 1 082 899 +183 Total Secured capacity 4 122 3 141 +981 Tender ready projects 1 563 1 203 +360 Advanced development projects 4 966 3 321 +1 645 Total Advanced pipeline capacity 6 529 4 525 +2 004 Total Portfolio capacity 10 651 7 665 +2 986 Early stage projects >4 GW >4 GW A total portfolio capacity of 10,7 GW, up 3 GW compared to end-2018 (1) Restated for the biomass business sold in September 34 Secured portfolio In MW 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Change MW in operation (1) 1 847 1 478 +369 Europe-Africa 813 624 +189 Australia 881 753 +128 Americas 152 101 +51 MW under construction 1 193 764 +429 Europe-Africa 203 227 -24 Australia 264 342 -78 Americas 726 195 +531 MW awarded 1 082 899 +183 Total Secured portfolio 4 122 3 141 +981 (1) Restated for the biomass business sold in September 35 Financial agenda and contact information Next events 15.05.2020: Q1 2020 revenue and operational data

28.07.2020: H1 2020 revenue and operational data

23.09.2020: H1 2020 results

09.11.2020: 9M 2020 revenue and operational data Investor relations communication@neoen.com 36 Thank you for listening ARGENTINA AUSTRALIA COLOMBIA EL SALVADOR FINLAND FRANCE IRELAND JAMAICA MEXICO MOZAMBIQUE PORTUGAL USA ZAMBIA Attachments Original document

