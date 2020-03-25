Neoen : Webcast presentation 2019 full-year results

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of Neoen and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include statements relating to the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends in its results of operations, financial situation and liquidity. Although such statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Company considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ from those anticipated in such statements due to a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Group's filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which are available on the website of Neoen (www.neoen.com). Prospective information contained in this presentation is given only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments.
FY 2019 highlights
FY 2019 results
Outlook
Appendices
Neoen at a glance
Founded in 2008
A 100% green IPP (PV, onshore wind and storage)
An impressive track record of landmark large-scale projects A clear positioning
We design and implement facilities generating the most cost-competitive renewable electricity, sustainably and on a large scale everywhere we operate
> 80% in OECD countries
A unique business model
Develop-to-own
Multi-localleadership approach
Profitable since 2011
Neoen's expertise covers the entire project life cycle
Development
Procurement
Construction
Operations
& financing
supervision
& optimization
Strong project sourcing
Procurement,
Monitoring of operations,
Operational management
and established development
optimized stucturing, financing
high-quality EPCs(1),
and cost control, optimization
know-how
and de-risking
bankable technology
throughout asset life
Neoen controls the entire process and pursues a long-term « develop to own » strategy
Neoen's average asset ownership rate stands at 89%(2)
Engineering Procurement and Construction
(2)
Assets in operation and under construction (including co-investments) by MW, as of December 31, 2019
Long-term, predictable and de-risked cash flows
Long-term visibility
>14 years
average remaining term of PPAs(1)
2.9 years
average asset age(2)
ca. 50 years
23%
land control(3)
land owned(4)
Strong currencies
Contracted revenues
USD
10%
c.6.0 B€
1.8 B€
vs
Contracted revenues(5)
Net debt(5)
AUD
EUR
51%
39%
• Strength and creditworthiness of counterparties
in OECD countries
• Over 80% of 2019 revenues generated in
OECD countries
FY 2019 revenues
• >80% of Neoen's clients have investment grade
ratings(6)
Weighted average residual PPA duration by MW in operation as of December 31, 2019 | (2) Weighted average age of assets in operation as of December 31, 2019 | (3) Weighted average lease duration (by MW) for assets in operation and projects under construction | (4) Capacity installed on owned land (for projects in operation and under construction as a % of total MW) | (5) As of December 31, 2019 | (6) Weighted average investment grade off-takers for projects in operation,
under construction and awarded
1. Neoen at a glance
FY 2019 results
Outlook
Appendices
2019 EBITDA target achieved
Revenue(1) (M€)
EBITDA(1) (M€)
+22%
253,2
+30%
216,1(2)
207,0
166,5
85%
EBITDA margin
80%
EBITDA margin
Net income Group share (M€)
x2,9
36,0
Biomass
16,7 contribution
12,4
2018 restated
2019
Growth driven by all Neoen's business segments and regions
2018 restated
2019
EBITDA target of between 212 M€ and 219 M€(3) in 2019 with an EBITDA margin of around 85% achieved
2018
2019
Net income from continued operations up 48% year-on-year
Excluding the biomass business sold in September 2019
217,2 M€ at constant exchange rates
At constant exchange rates compared to 2018
8
Strong operating momentum in 2019
Capacity in operation: 369 MW added across our three regions
316 MW commissioned in Australia, France, Zambia and Jamaica
Acquisition of 8 wind farms in Ireland (53 MWp)
Launch of construction of 745 MW during the year
In Americas: Mexico and Argentina
In Europe-Africa: France and Mozambique
In Australia
Contracts awarded for close to 1 GW in new projects in 2019
Breakdown of assets in operation or under construction
6%
29%
38%
29%
3.0 GW(1)
3.0 GW(1)
65%
33%
Solar Wind Storage
Australia
Europe-Africa
Americas
14%
3.0 GW(1)
86%
Under PPA
Merchant(2)
Capacity in operation or under construction as of December 31, 2019, restated for the biomass business sold in September 2019
(2) Weighted average by MW for assets in operation or projects under construction as of December 31, 2019
Major projects awarded in 2019
Government tenders
Mutkalampi
HPRX
Awarded 10 ground-mounted PV projects
PPA with Google
Expansion of the HPR battery
45 MWp
43 MWp
Awarded capacity at the
Awarded capacity at the
CRE 4.5 (March 2019)
CRE 4.6 (August 2019)
Tore Bella
Metoro
Government tender
PPA with EDM(1)
130 MW
PPA capacity (September 2019)
PPA with a utility(2)
50 MW
64,5 MWh
Rio Maior
Acquisition of 49% of a solar project with a government PPA
~ 65 MWp
41 MWp
Awarded capacity
PPA capacity
(August 2019)
(December 2019)
352 MWp
180 MWp
PPA capacity
Total capacity
MW awarded in Q4 2019 and announced on February 18
HPR - Australia
Notes: non-exhaustive list
(1)
Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), the state electricity generation and distribution company of Mozambique
Neoen at a glance
FY 2019 highlights
Outlook
Appendices
Strong increase in revenue
Revenue(1) (M€)
+29,4
+2,0
-9,6
+3,6
-1,2
253,2
+21,8
207,0
2018 restated
Full-year
New capacity
Volume
Tariff
Others
FX
2019
impact 2018
in 2019
commissioning
Significant contribution of new assets commissioned in 2018 and in 2019
Favorable weather conditions in Europe offsetting unfavorable wind levels in Australia particularly in Q3
Lower average price on certain assets in Australia with the transition from early generation revenues(2) to PPA
Higher revenue from storage and services to third parties
Limited FX impact
2019 revenue up 22% year-on-year
2019 EBITDA target achieved
EBITDA(1) (M€)
+14,9
-4,5
+0,3
+2,9
+1,7(2)
216,1
+8,4
+12,1
+13,8
166,5
85%
EBITDA margin
80%
EBITDA margin
2018
Europe-Africa
Australia
Americas
Europe-Africa
Australia
Europe-Africa
Australia
Other
2019
restated
EBITDA up 30% year-on-year driven by the growth in Solar in our three regions and in Wind in Europe-Africa
EBITDA margin of 85%, up 5 bp year-on-year due to liquidated damages(3) covering revenue shortfalls related to the delayed commissioning of certain wind and solar projects
EBITDA by segment
Solar EBITDA(1) (M€)
+44%111,8
77,4
96%
94%
EBITDA margin
EBITDA margin
2018
2019
Strong growth in EBITDA across our three regions reflecting significant capacity commissioned in 2018 and 2019
Slight decrease in EBITDA margin due to lower relative contribution from liquidated damages in 2019 versus 2018
Wind EBITDA(1) (M€)
+11% 102,2
91,8
92%
85%EBITDA margin EBITDA margin
2018
2019
Growth inEurope-Africaoffsetting lower EBITDA in Australia due to unfavorable wind conditions in Q3 2019 and the transition from early generation revenues to PPAs for certain wind assets
EBITDA margin positively impacted by liquidated damages recognized in 2019
(1) Excluding eliminations
Profit & Loss - strong increase in net income
2019
2018
Change
restated
EBITDA
216,1
166,5
+30%
Current operating income
135,9
106,0
+28%
Operating income
131,9
99,9
+32%
Cost of financial debt
(79,0)
(62,4)
-26%
Other financial income and expenses
(8,0)
(7,4)
-9%
Net financial expense
(87,0)
(69,8)
-25%
Income tax
(23,7)
(15,8)
-50%
Net income from continuing operations
21,2
14,3
+48%
Net income from discontinued operations
15,8
(0,8)
n/a
Net income of the consolidated group
37,0
13,5
x2,7
Net income Group share
36,0
12,4
x2,9
Cost of financial debt increased as a result of the commissioning of additional wind and solar assets (+369 MW in operation)
Other financial income and expenses largely reflected discounting
effects (acceleration of the contractual repayment schedule of some differed capex as a consequence of strong operational performance)
Positive impact of the refinancing of a portfolio of Australian projects in H1 2019 offset the early redemptions costs and penalties related to the refinancing of French assets in H2 2019
Effective tax rate of 53% vs 52% in 2018
Positive impact from the capital gain on the disposal of the biomass business
Net income Group share almost tripled thanks to the improvement in current operating income and to the capital gain on the sale of the biomass business
From theoretical tax rate to effective tax rate in 2019
+5,3% (1)52,8%
+7,2%
+4,7%
+2,6%35,6%
+2,0%
31,0%
Permanent differences
Theoretical tax rate
CVAE tax
IFRS 2
Normalized tax
Witholding tax
Non-deductibility of
Other
Effective tax rate
in 2019
rate Neoen
financial interests
2019
in 2019
(1) The other items mainly include 1.8% for tax losses not giving rise to the recognition of deferred tax assets,
1.2% of intragroup dividend and disposal adjustments, 1.2% of other permanent differences and 1.0% for
Cash flow reflecting delivery of Neoen's investment plan
Change in total cash balance (M€)
• Net cash flows from operating activities amounted to 184 M€ up
+184
-812
28 M€ y-o-y
- Increase in EBITDA (+50 M€ y-o-y)
- Negative change in WC (-38 M€ y-o-y) mainly reflecting the increase in
504
+639
-72
VAT credits on assets under constructions (Argentina and Mexico)
+17
460
•Net cash flows from investing activities reached -812 M€, up -280 M€ largely driven by investments in new projects
- In Australia: Bulgana and Numurkah
- In Americas: El Llano, Altiplano, Paradise Park and Capella
- In Europe: Hedet, Mutkalampi, Les Hauts Chemins, Irish acquisition
• Net cash flows from financing activities reached 582 M€ reflecting
- Increase in borrowings
- Growth in net interest paid with the ramp up in net debt
- Net impact of the refinancing of a portfolio of French assets
Opening cash
Net cash from
Net cash used
Net increase
Interests
Other
Closing cash
balance
operating
in investing
in borrowings
paid
balance
01.01.2019
activites
activities
31.12.2019
Gross debt increasing with the construction of new assets
Change in gross debt (M€)
+907
-268
+65
+7
-33
+35
+12
2 415
-145
Impact of the refinancing
of a portfolio of assets in
France
1 691
+167
31.12.2018
New
Repayment
Change in fair
Accrued
Changes in
IFRS 16
FX
31.12.2019
borrowings
value of
interest
scope
derivatives
Net Increase in borrowings of 639 M€
Additional project financing raised with the construction of new assets
Issuance of a 200 M€ convertible bond (180 M€ recognized as debt)
Net impact of the refinancing of a 104 MW portfolio of wind and solar assets in France
Change in fair value of derivatives derived from decrease in market interest rates in 2019
Changes in scope (33) M€: disposal of the biomass business more than offsetting the acquisition of Irish wind farms
Average cost of project finance debt: 3,7% (vs 4,2% at end-2018) due to low interest rates environment and two refinancing operations
Average Group cost of debt: 4,2% (vs 4,6% at-end 2018) due to lower cost of project finance debt and the issue of a convertible bond at a nominal rate of 1,875%(1)
(1) The effective interest rate of the debt component of this convertible bond stands at 4.27%
Net debt increasing in line with growth in new assets
Net debt (M€)
Average residual tenor of project finance debt(1)
15,6
15,9
16,2
+ 773
1 811
EUR
AUD
USD
15,8 years
1 038
2019 leverage: 8.4x
Weighted average residual tenor(2)(3)
Gross debt by currency(2)
Other
USD 1% 19%
31.12.2018
31.12.2019
EUR
43%
>90% non-recourse debt, with long tenor
AUD 38%
(1)
Senior debt (excluding junior debt)
(2)
Excluding lease liabilities and minority interests. As of December 31, 2019
Neoen at a glance
FY 2019 highlights
FY 2019 results
5. Appendices
A constantly expanding pipeline, in line with our 2021 target
A total portfolio capacity up 3 GW year-on-year
10,7 GW
7,7 GW
5,0 GW
Advanced
development
3,3 GW
Advanced
development
1,6 GW
Tender-ready
1,2 GW
1,1 GW
Tender-ready
Awarded
0,9 GW
1,2 GW
>5,0 GW
Awarded
4,1 GW
3,0 GW
In operation or under
3,1 GW
0,8 GW
Under construction
Secured
(+800 MW y-o-y)
construction
Secured
Under construction
at end 2021
2,2 GW
capacity
1,8 GW
In operation or under
capacity
1,5 GW
In operation or
In operation
construction
In operation
under construction
31.12.2018
31.12.2019
Target end-2021
1,2 GW under construction across our three geographies
AMERICAS
726 MWp underconstruction
Mexico
El Llano - 375 MWp
COD expected in April 2020
Injection already started
El Salvador
Capella - 143 MWp
(incl. 3 MW / 2 MWh of storage)
COD expected end of March 2020
Argentina
Altiplano - 208 MWp
COD expected in H2 2020
Finland
Hedet - 81 MW
COD expected in April 2020
Injection already started
EUROPE - AFRICA
203 MW under construction
France
Solar(1) - 53 MWp
Wind(2)- 28 MW
Mozambique
Metoro - 41 MWp
COD expected in Q1 2021
AUSTRALIA
264 MW under construction
Australia
Bulgana - 214 MW
(incl. 20 MW / 34 MWh of storage)
COD expected in H2 2020
Australia
HPRX - 50 MW / 64.5 MWh
COD expected in Q2 2020
Notes: Capacity under construction at 31 December 2019. Current best estimate of the timetable for commissioning of assets under construction given the expansion of covid-19 outbreak