Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Neogen Corporation    NEOG

NEOGEN CORPORATION (NEOG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/04 03:35:32 pm
92.95 USD   -0.52%
02:46pNEOGEN : acquires Livestock Genetic Services
PR
08/20NEOGEN : one-hour Listeria Right Now™ receives AOAC approval
PU
08/20NEOGEN : one-hour Listeria Right Now™ receives AOAC approval
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Neogen : acquires Livestock Genetic Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has acquired the assets of Livestock Genetic Services, LCC, a Virginia-based company that specializes in genetic evaluations and data management for cattle breeding organizations.

The acquisition of Livestock Genetic Services (LGS) enhances Neogen's in-house genetic evaluation capabilities, and complements the company's unparalleled global network of animal genomics laboratories. LGS has been a long-time strategic partner of Neogen's genomics business.

"One value of Neogen's genomic services is our ability to translate genomic information into timely, accurate animal trait information for cattle producers," said Dr. Stewart Bauck, Neogen's vice president of agrigenomics. "Adding Livestock Genetic Services, and its owner John Genho, will help Neogen accelerate the adoption of genomics world-wide by helping customers easily and quickly utilize genomic information in their commercial operations. This new capability will position Neogen as the only global agrigenomics business with a full end-to-end solution." 

"After years of collaboration with Neogen, I am very pleased to be part of the much larger, very capable team of genomic professionals," said Genho. "Our business has grown to the point that becoming part of a world-leading provider of animal genomic services will provide my customers with the best possible services and support." 

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

CONTACT:    Steven J. Quinlan, Vice President & CFO
                       517/372-9200

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-acquires-livestock-genetic-services-300706119.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEOGEN CORPORATION
02:46pNEOGEN : acquires Livestock Genetic Services
PR
08/20NEOGEN : one-hour Listeria Right Now™ receives AOAC approval
PU
08/20NEOGEN : one-hour Listeria Right Now™ receives AOAC approval
PR
08/09NEOGEN : acquires water microbiology testing technology
AQ
08/01NEOGEN : acquires water microbiology testing technology
PR
07/27NEOGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
07/20NEOGEN CORPORATION : Free Research Report as Neogen Delivered All Time High Quar..
AC
07/17NEOGEN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/17NEOGEN : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/17NEOGEN CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Neogen acquires water microbiology testing technology 
08/01The Smart Way To Invest In Growth Stocks 
07/24Neogen's Story Continues To Work 
07/17Neogen Corporation (NEOG) CEO John Adent on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
07/17Neogen Q4 revenues up 11%; EPS up 38% 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.