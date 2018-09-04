Neogen : acquires Livestock Genetic Services

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has acquired the assets of Livestock Genetic Services, LCC, a Virginia-based company that specializes in genetic evaluations and data management for cattle breeding organizations.

The acquisition of Livestock Genetic Services (LGS) enhances Neogen's in-house genetic evaluation capabilities, and complements the company's unparalleled global network of animal genomics laboratories. LGS has been a long-time strategic partner of Neogen's genomics business.

"One value of Neogen's genomic services is our ability to translate genomic information into timely, accurate animal trait information for cattle producers," said Dr. Stewart Bauck, Neogen's vice president of agrigenomics. "Adding Livestock Genetic Services, and its owner John Genho, will help Neogen accelerate the adoption of genomics world-wide by helping customers easily and quickly utilize genomic information in their commercial operations. This new capability will position Neogen as the only global agrigenomics business with a full end-to-end solution."

"After years of collaboration with Neogen, I am very pleased to be part of the much larger, very capable team of genomic professionals," said Genho. "Our business has grown to the point that becoming part of a world-leading provider of animal genomic services will provide my customers with the best possible services and support."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

CONTACT: Steven J. Quinlan, Vice President & CFO

517/372-9200

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-acquires-livestock-genetic-services-300706119.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation