Neometals : BAML Battery and Storage Forum Presentation

Who are Neometals?

Neometals is an Australian listed (ASX:NMT) project developer with a clear growth plan and strong balance sheet to maximise returns from its industrial mineral feedstocks of lithium, titanium and vanadium through downstream processing into high purity chemicals.

Integrated Lithium Business

• Mt Marion Lithium Mine (13.8%) - Binding Sale Agreement for A$104M subject to FIRB and Chinese approvals

• Lithium Refinery - completing Front End Engineering Study to convert our fixed-volume Spoduemene Offtake Option from Mt Marion into Lithium Hydroxide which is used in lithium batteries for EV and ESS applications

• Lithium Ion Battery Recycling - commercialising 'end of life' battery recycling technology for recovery of Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel and Copper.

• Mt Edwards (100%) & Mt Holland1 (36%) - lithium exploration projects

Developing Titanium / Vanadium Business

Note 1:Held via 706.2m shares in Hannans Ltd.

• Barrambie Titanium-Vanadium Project (100%) - one of the highest grade hard-rock titanium-vanadium resources globally

• Nearing completion of NI43-101 DFS to produce primary Vanadium at a time of structural shortage and strong prices.

• The most advanced greenfields project known with resource on granted mining leases, environmental approval and mining proposal lodged

Name Open High Low Close Change % Total Volume Total Value Daily Average Value Turnover % Tawana Resources NL (ASX... 0.4623 0.583 0.22 0.31 -32.94 395M 165M 700K 71.78 Kidman Resources Limited 1.88 2.48 0.825 1.09 -42.02 716M 1,141M 4,510K 188.25 GalaxyResources Limited 3.83 4.54 2.02 2.17 -43.34 843M 2,592M 10,243K 207.02 Pilbara Minerals Limited 1.115 1.245 0.57 0.625 -43.95 1,917M 1,700M 6,721K 111.54 Neometals Limited 0.44 0.47 0.21 0.23 -47.73 130M 41,876K 166K 23.87 Orocobre Limited 6.9414 7.44 2.91 3.23 -53.47 389M 2,044M 8,079K 151.16 Altura Mining Limited 0.395 0.505 0.135 0.14 -64.56 1,216M 402M 1,589K 66.83

