Neometals : RIU Conference Presentation

Disclaimer

Summary information: This document has been prepared by Neometals Ltd ("Neometals" or "the Company") to provide summary information about the Company and its associated entities and their activities current as at the date of this document. The information contained in this document is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Neometals' other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

Forward-looking information: This document contains, opinions, projections, forecasts and other statements which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Many known and unknown factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the estimated or anticipated events or results included in this document. Recipients of this document are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Any opinions, projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this document do not constitute any commitments, representations or warranties by Neometals and its associated entities, directors, agents and employees, including any undertaking to update any such information. Except as required by law, and only to the extent so required, directors, agents and employees of Neometals shall in no way be liable to any person or body for any loss, claim, demand, damages, costs or expenses of whatever nature arising in any way out of, or in connection with, the information contained in this document.

Financial data: All figures in this document are in Australian dollars (AUD) unless stated otherwise.

Not financial product advice: This document is for information purposes only and is not financial product or investment advice, nor a recommendation to acquire securities in Neometals. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making any investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction.

Investment risk: An investment in securities in Neometals is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Neometals. The Company does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of Neometals. Investors should have regard to the risk factors outlined in this document.

Competent Persons Statement:

The information in this document that relates to "Mt Edwards Nickel- Mineral Resource Estimate", "Barrambie Project - Mineral Resource Estimate", "Barrambie Pre Feasibility Study Results", "Mt Marion Mineral Resource Update and "Lithium Battery Recycling - Scoping Study Results" are extracted from ASX Releases set out below. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Releases set out below, and in the case of estimates of mineral resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those ASX Releases continue to apply and have not materially changed.

5/5/2009 Barrambie Vanadium Project - DFS Completion and Outcomes 19/4/2018 Mt Edwards Nickel - Mineral Resource Estimate 22/02/2017 Lithium Battery Recycling - Scoping Study Results 25/6/2018 Mt Edwards - Mineral Resource Over 120,000 Nickel Tonnes` 17/4/2018 Barrambie Project - Mineral Resource Estimate 16/11/2018 Neometals Commences Update of Barrambie DFS

The Company confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production target and the forecast financial information derived from the production targets in the "Barrambie Vanadium Project - DFS Completion and Outcomes" released on 5 May 2009, the "Metals Commences Update of Barrambie DFS" released on 16 November 2018 and the "Lithium Battery Recycling - Scoping Stud Results " released on 22 February 2017 continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Neometals is different

Project developer of strategic materials for the 21st Century

• Start with globally relevant commodity before its popular

• Acquire most advanced project with grade/scale

• Add value with drillbit, test work, evaluation studies

• Develop with partners to achieve optimum scale, minimise capital outlay and accelerate returns

• Built and exited major project in this risk averse manner

• We return $ to shareholders, $34M to date

• Have strong balance sheet and developing a track record

• We invest in innovation and target higher margins from downstream processing of mineral concentrates

Executive Summary

• Listed (ASX:NMT) project developer

• Established in 2003, team of 20 with headquarters in Perth and industrial facility/research laboratory in Montreal

• Post-sale pro-forma cash of +A$130M plus ~A$6M in investments* vs. current market cap of A$114M

• Balance sheet to develop the following core, wholly-owned projects, currently in the final stages of evaluation: 1. Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium Project (WA); 2. Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Project; and 3. Kalgoorlie Lithium Refinery Project (WA).



• Projects supported by innovation to drive cost efficiencies and increase margins

NE Board Members

Management Team

Please refer to supporting information slides at rear of document for name and position..

+

=

5