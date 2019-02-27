Neon Therapeutics to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTGN), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing neoantigen-based therapeutics, today announced upcoming presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place March 29 – April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.



At the AACR meeting, Neon will be presenting data relating to both its personal neoantigen vaccine, NEO-PV-01, and its personal neoantigen T cell therapy, NEO-PTC-01. Data from the NEO-PV-01 program will include correlative analysis from the melanoma cohort in NT-001, a clinical trial exploring the feasibility, safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of NEO-PV-01 dosed in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer. Mature clinical outcomes from this study will be presented later in the first half of this year.

“We have been closely tracking multiple metrics of patients’ immune response following dosing with our NEO-PV-01 vaccine and are looking forward to presenting correlative analysis with data from the melanoma cohort at AACR,” said Richard Gaynor, M.D., President of Research and Development at Neon Therapeutics.

“With regard to our NEO-PTC-01 program, we are pleased to be presenting updated data that demonstrate that NEO-STIM™, our proprietary ex vivo co-culture process using peripheral blood mononuclear cells, can consistently generate multiple enriched neoantigen-specific T cell populations. We have also demonstrated that these cells are capable of killing tumor cells. These findings support the feasibility of advancing this program into the clinic,” concluded Dr. Gaynor.

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: The personalized vaccine, NEO-PV-01 with anti-PD1, induces neoantigen-specific de novo immune responses in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma: Association with clinical outcomes

Session Title: Cancer Vaccines and Intratumoral Immunomodulation

Permanent Abstract Number: 942

Session Date & Time: Sunday, March 31 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Detailed analysis of immune responses induced against patient-specific neoantigens using the ex-vivo induction protocol, NEO-STIM™

Session Title: Tumor Antigens and Neoantigens

Permanent Abstract Number: 580

Session Date & Time: Sunday, March 31 from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 24

Presentation Title: Comprehensive gene expression analysis of the tumor microenvironment in patients with advanced cancer treated with a personalized neoantigen vaccine, NEO-PV-01, in combination with anti-PD1

Session Title: Immunomodulators and Response to Therapy

Permanent Abstract Number: 5006

Session Date & Time: Wednesday, April 3 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 24

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company and a leader in the field of neoantigen-targeted therapies, dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system towards neoantigens. Neon is using its neoantigen platform to develop both vaccine and T cell therapies, including NEO-PV-01, a clinical stage neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of a subset of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

For more information, please visit www.neontherapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Neon Therapeutics, Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, express or implied statements regarding our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; the potential timing and advancement of our preclinical studies and clinical trials and related regulatory filings; the potential timing of data readouts from our ongoing and planned clinical trials; the design and potential efficacy of our therapeutic approaches; the ability and willingness of our third-party research institution collaborators to continue research and development activities relating to our product candidates; our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials; our ability to replicate results achieved in our preclinical studies or clinical trials in any future studies or trials; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; and our expectations regarding our uses of capital, expenses, future accumulated deficit and other financial results. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the initiation, timing and conduct of studies and other development requirements for our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials will be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or trials; the risk that Neon’s collaborations will not continue or will not be successful; risks related to our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; and risks related to the ability of our licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Neon’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Neon’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Neon’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Neon undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

