Neon Therapeutics to Present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 33rd Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTGN), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing neoantigen-based therapeutics, today announced upcoming presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 33rd Annual Meeting, taking place November 9-11, 2018 in Washington, D.C.



Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: The Personal Vaccine, NEO-PV-01 with anti-PD1, Induces Neoantigen-Specific De Novo Tumor-Related Immunity in Patients with Advanced Cancer

Presenter: Siwen Hu-Lieskovan, M.D., Ph.D., UCLA Medical Center

Session Title: Early Phase 1 Clinical Trials

Session Date & Time: Friday, November 9, 2018 from 2:15 - 3:40 p.m. ET

Details for the poster presentation relating to the NEO-PTC-01 program are as follows:

Presentation Title: In-Depth Characterization of Immune Responses Induced Against Patient-Specific Neoantigens using NEO-STIM™

Poster Hall Hours: Friday, November 9 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET; Saturday, November 10 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

Poster Number: P169

Location: Hall E

Details for the poster presentations relating to the NEO-PV-01 program are as follows:

Presentation Title: Comprehensive Immune and Molecular Analysis of a Cohort of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Patients Treated with a Personal Neoantigen Vaccine, NEO-PV-01, in Combination with Anti-PD1

Poster Hall Hours: Friday, November 9 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET; Saturday, November 10 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

Poster Number: P49

Location: Hall E

Presentation Title: An Open-Label, Phase 1B Study of NEO-PV-01 With Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic Nonsquamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Poster Hall Hours: Friday, November 9 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET; Saturday, November 10 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

Poster Number: P314

Location: Hall E

Presentation Title: An Open-Label, Phase 1B Study of NEO-PV-01 + CD40 Agonist Antibody (APX-005M) or Ipilimumab with Nivolumab in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Melanoma

Poster Hall Hours: Friday, November 9 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET; Saturday, November 10 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

Poster Number: P307

Location: Hall E

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company and a leader in the field of neoantigen-targeted therapies, dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system towards neoantigens. Neon is using its neoantigen platform to develop both vaccine and T cell therapies, including NEO-PV-01, a clinical stage neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of a subset of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.neontherapeutics.com .

