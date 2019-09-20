Log in
NEONODE : Robust, Responsive and Cost Effective Touch In Cars
PU
08/14NEONODE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/14NEONODE : Reports Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results
AQ
Neonode : Robust, Responsive and Cost Effective Touch In Cars

09/20/2019 | 08:17am EDT

A white paper by Stefan Holmgren, PhD, Senior Optical Engineer at Neonode

Two of the most distinct trends in car center stack displays are the following:

  • The touch screen enters all price segments and basically a screen in the center stack is assumed to be touch operable.
  • • The screen size is ever increasing. An almost universal expectation is that the next generation of a car should have a larger screen than the previous one had.

Stefan Holmgren, PhD Senior Optical Engineer at Neonode has written a white paper on the subject, Robust, responsive and cost effective touch in cars

White Paper Introduction
There is an increasing demand for safety and comfort in cars. More complex systems with ever increasing options and features are to be combined with smooth, responsive and intuitive interfaces so that the driver can concentrate on maneuvering the car. This is not an easy task to accomplish.

Apart from the user interface design the car manufacturers will have to adapt to the demand trends (in the business) and the buyer's preferences and expectations. For many buyers, the infotainment system has recently become a key factor in the decision-making process. In particular, a critical part of a well-designed infotainment system is a touch screen that surpasses the buyer's expectations in the market segment. The challenge is to offer a robust and responsive touch with a premium feel at a competitive price.

Read the full white paper HERE

Disclaimer

Neonode Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 12:16:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,70 M
EBIT 2019 -4,40 M
Net income 2019 -4,00 M
Finance 2019 4,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,77x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,81x
EV / Sales2019 2,21x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
Capitalization 21,0 M
Chart NEONODE, INC
Duration : Period :
Neonode, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00  $
Last Close Price 2,38  $
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 152%
Spread / Lowest Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Håkan Persson President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulf Magnus Rosberg Chairman
Ulf Mårtensson Vice President-Operations
Lars Goran Lindqvist CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President
Alexander Jubner Vice President-Research & New Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEONODE, INC43.61%21
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 857
AMPHENOL CORPORATION16.32%28 032
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%20 429
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION20.97%7 291
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC3.41%7 252
