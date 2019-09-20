Neonode : Robust, Responsive and Cost Effective Touch In Cars

A white paper by Stefan Holmgren, PhD, Senior Optical Engineer at Neonode

Two of the most distinct trends in car center stack displays are the following:

The touch screen enters all price segments and basically a screen in the center stack is assumed to be touch operable.

• The screen size is ever increasing. An almost universal expectation is that the next generation of a car should have a larger screen than the previous one had.

White Paper Introduction

There is an increasing demand for safety and comfort in cars. More complex systems with ever increasing options and features are to be combined with smooth, responsive and intuitive interfaces so that the driver can concentrate on maneuvering the car. This is not an easy task to accomplish.

Apart from the user interface design the car manufacturers will have to adapt to the demand trends (in the business) and the buyer's preferences and expectations. For many buyers, the infotainment system has recently become a key factor in the decision-making process. In particular, a critical part of a well-designed infotainment system is a touch screen that surpasses the buyer's expectations in the market segment. The challenge is to offer a robust and responsive touch with a premium feel at a competitive price.

