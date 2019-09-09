800G: Coherent versus PAM4 Optical Transceivers Inside Data Centers

By Winston Way, Ph.D. on September 9, 2019 | Leave a Comment
400ZR pluggable coherent transceivers for up to 80-120km distance will emerge in 2020~2021 time frame, and their cost is expected to be comparable to today's 80km 100G pluggable PAM4 transceivers, which results in essentially 3~4x cost per bit reduction. Therefore, we believe that the tremendous momentum brought by 400ZR coherent transceivers, including standard forward-error-correction (FEC) encoder/decoder, low power digital signal processor (DSP), low cost and power optoelectronic components, and small pluggable form factor in combination will enable an 800G coherent transceiver to become a viable candidate for next-generation intra-data center interconnection over a distance
The following three figures illustrate the envisioned architectures for intra-data center 800Gb/s coherent- and 4 level pulse-amplitude (PAM4)-based pluggable optical transceivers. The host-side interface, including serializer/deserializer (serdes) for 8x100GE, forward-error-correction (FEC), and mapping bits to/from symbols, are similar. The main difference resides in the line-side optoelectronic components, the number of wavelengths, the number of digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and analog-to-digital converters (ADCs). The coherent DSP should be slightly more complicated than that of PAM4, but would not affect the cost too much. For an 800Gb/s net data rate, a coherent transceiver runs at 96Gbaud with dual-polarization 32QAM, or at 120Gbaud with dual-polarization 16QAM. It uses 4 pairs of DACs and ADCs, a single laser, and a pair of optical transmitter and receiver. A fixed-wavelength instead of a tunable-wavelength laser can be used in an intra-data center coherent transceiver to reduce both cost and power consumption. A PAM4 transceiver with option 1 runs at >106 Gbaud, uses 4 pairs of DACs and ADCs, 4 pairs of optical transmitter (including 4 lasers) and receiver, and a pair of 4-channel coarse-wavelength-division-multiplexed (CWDM) multiplexer and de-multiplexer. A PAM4 transceiver with option 2 runs at 53 Gbaud, uses 8 pairs of DACs and ADCs, 8 lasers and 8 pairs of optical transmitter and receiver, and a pair of 8-channel CWDM (or LAN-WDM, depending on fiber dispersion penalty) multiplexer and de-multiplexer. A table summarizing the above description is shown below to compare the three 800G transceiver configurations.
Despite the technical challenges with respect to a baud rate of ~ 100Gbaud, coherent 800G module could potentially have the lowest cost due to the fact that it has the minimum number of integrated and/or co-packaged optoelectronic components. In addition, coherent transceivers operating at 1.55µm, besides having a lower optical transmission loss than that at 1.3 µm, can take advantage of dense-wavelength-division-multiplexed (DWDM) systems in an intra-data center to increase and distribute the optical fiber capacity in future data centers.
