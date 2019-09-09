Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NeoPhotonics Corp    NPTN

NEOPHOTONICS CORP

(NPTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

800G: Coherent versus PAM4 Optical Transceivers Inside Data Centers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

By Winston Way, Ph.D. on September 9, 2019 | Leave a Comment

400ZR pluggable coherent transceivers for up to 80-120km distance will emerge in 2020~2021 time frame, and their cost is expected to be comparable to today's 80km 100G pluggable PAM4 transceivers, which results in essentially 3~4x cost per bit reduction. Therefore, we believe that the tremendous momentum brought by 400ZR coherent transceivers, including standard forward-error-correction (FEC) encoder/decoder, low power digital signal processor (DSP), low cost and power optoelectronic components, and small pluggable form factor in combination will enable an 800G coherent transceiver to become a viable candidate for next-generation intra-data center interconnection over a distance

The following three figures illustrate the envisioned architectures for intra-data center 800Gb/s coherent- and 4 level pulse-amplitude (PAM4)-based pluggable optical transceivers. The host-side interface, including serializer/deserializer (serdes) for 8x100GE, forward-error-correction (FEC), and mapping bits to/from symbols, are similar. The main difference resides in the line-side optoelectronic components, the number of wavelengths, the number of digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and analog-to-digital converters (ADCs). The coherent DSP should be slightly more complicated than that of PAM4, but would not affect the cost too much. For an 800Gb/s net data rate, a coherent transceiver runs at 96Gbaud with dual-polarization 32QAM, or at 120Gbaud with dual-polarization 16QAM. It uses 4 pairs of DACs and ADCs, a single laser, and a pair of optical transmitter and receiver. A fixed-wavelength instead of a tunable-wavelength laser can be used in an intra-data center coherent transceiver to reduce both cost and power consumption. A PAM4 transceiver with option 1 runs at >106 Gbaud, uses 4 pairs of DACs and ADCs, 4 pairs of optical transmitter (including 4 lasers) and receiver, and a pair of 4-channel coarse-wavelength-division-multiplexed (CWDM) multiplexer and de-multiplexer. A PAM4 transceiver with option 2 runs at 53 Gbaud, uses 8 pairs of DACs and ADCs, 8 lasers and 8 pairs of optical transmitter and receiver, and a pair of 8-channel CWDM (or LAN-WDM, depending on fiber dispersion penalty) multiplexer and de-multiplexer. A table summarizing the above description is shown below to compare the three 800G transceiver configurations.

Despite the technical challenges with respect to a baud rate of ~ 100Gbaud, coherent 800G module could potentially have the lowest cost due to the fact that it has the minimum number of integrated and/or co-packaged optoelectronic components. In addition, coherent transceivers operating at 1.55µm, besides having a lower optical transmission loss than that at 1.3 µm, can take advantage of dense-wavelength-division-multiplexed (DWDM) systems in an intra-data center to increase and distribute the optical fiber capacity in future data centers.

Disclaimer

NeoPhotonics Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 20:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEOPHOTONICS CORP
04:17p800G : Coherent versus PAM4 Optical Transceivers Inside Data Centers
PU
08/07NEOPHOTONICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
08/05NEOPHOTONICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05NEOPHOTONICS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05NEOPHOTONICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/05NEOPHOTONICS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/24NEOPHOTONICS : to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Financial ..
BU
07/10NEOPHOTONICS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/09NEOPHOTONICS : Appoints Dr. Yanbing Li to its Board of Directors
BU
07/08NEOPHOTONICS : Announces Shipment of 53 Gbaud Linear Driver ICs for Silicon Phot..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 342 M
EBIT 2019 -3,32 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -216x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 307 M
Chart NEOPHOTONICS CORP
Duration : Period :
NeoPhotonics Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEOPHOTONICS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,59  $
Last Close Price 6,47  $
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Storrs Jenks Timothy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Yue Cheung Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth Eby Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Bandel L. Carano Independent Director
Michael J. Sophie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEOPHOTONICS CORP-0.15%307
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%18 966
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS19.17%13 714
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION140.19%10 587
SHENNAN CIRCUITS CO LTD--.--%6 734
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.4.33%6 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group