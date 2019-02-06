Integration of Coherent Optics: Should the Laser be Separate?

By Marc Stiller on February 7, 2019 | Leave a Comment

Coherent transmission today is done with discrete components, integrated into a board or module. The control interfaces, calibrations and compensations are all separately implemented, resulting in a highly engineering intensive implementation. The trend to pluggable modules mitigates the effort for system houses, and to some extent, end users, but it only shifts the integration burden.

Over the last several years, the Optical Interconnection Forum (OIF) has been engaged in developing a standard for an Integrated Coherent Transmit-Receive Subassembly (IC-TROSA) which attempts to give a standardization path to the industry. There are 2 options which indicate that this question is far from settled, as both are allowed, specified, and in the end address different paths towards a cost, power and space efficient solution. Source for Figures 1-1 and 1-2 below is a 2017 OFC Panel Session .

When a separate laser is the right solution :

In cases where the optics need to be located very close to high power dissipating electronics (such as DSP, switching silicon), the operating environment may be too hot for the laser to be reliably placed, or may increase the laser power consumption (TEC for stabilizing wavelength) to a point where the allowable power/thermal budgets are exceeded. In this case, separating the laser from the Receiver/Modulator optics (Coherent Optical Sub- Assembly or IC-TROSA type 1 ) is desirable.

In cases where performance is paramount (such as 64GBaud/64QAM for metro), current best in breed optical components do not easily support integrating the laser with the Receiver/Modulator optics.

In cases where integrating the laser causes a significant increase in total cost. For example, Silicon Photonics (SiPho) COSAs can be packaged non-hermetically into a low cost Ball Grid Array (BGA) type package, but lasers, even if non hermetic, require Thermo-Electric Coolers (TECs) for DWDM grid compatibility. The TEC is incompatible with BGA reflow processes, and so (as seen in the OIF types) cannot be integrated into the COSA. At this point much of the advantage of the low cost packaging is then lost.

When an integrated laser is the right solution:

Today, most coherent applications require DWDM grid support (and tunability). As interconnect speeds (especially inside of datacenters) moves to 800G, coherent may be the most cost effective solution. At this point, the deployment of short reach coherent optics will move forward without grid stabilized lasers (ie, 'grey') opening up a need and opportunity to have an 'all in one' low cost solution.

And as the state of the art in device and packaging advances, the cost of integration will decrease, opening new windows for laser integration in hermetic and possibly non hermetic products in today's telecom applications.