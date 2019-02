By Jianying Zhou, Ph.D. on February 28, 2019 | Leave a Comment

On Tuesday March 5 at 2:30 pm, along with co-authors from Minnesota State University, I will present paper Tu2H.2 at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition in San Diego. The paper is entitled 'Silicon Photonics Carrier Depletion Modulators Capable of 85Gbaud 16QAM and 64Gbaud 64QAM'. We achieved high performance modulation using our Silicon Photonics carrier depletion Mach-Zehnder design and fabrication in a commercial foundry.